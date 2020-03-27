What’s On In Zurich End of March 2020
I hope you’ve been all keeping safe and well and coping with the “new normal” of “Corona Quarantine Life”.
However, we do have some practical advice on things going on in Zurich and some ideas on things to keep you occupied at this difficult time. Take a look at our list of Take Away and Home Delivery Services below and let us know if you have any recommendations to add. You can email us here or simply leave a comment in the Comment Box at the bottom of this article. Keep safe and keep well.
NEW! DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs (see below) – definitely not to be missed! Take a look here.
INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: The Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.
TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are now offering takeaway or delivery services. See our list of restaurants in this article here
If you have one to recommend or are a restaurant offering takeaway or delivery services write a comment at the bottom with your details so that we can add you to the list. Thanks for all the recommendations so far!
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: You will also find a list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this same link here too. Please note though some have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.
DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here
INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.
EINANDERHELFEN.CH CHARITY – CAN YOU HELP? This Swiss charity was set up to help the most vulnerable in our society in Switzerland during these difficult times with shopping, computer work, errands etc. If you are able to help please get in contact.See all the details here.
MORE ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations who have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.
CORONA VIRUS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.
FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday during the time of Corona? Find out more by clicking here.
SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY
CARROT, SWEET POTATO & CORIANDER SOUP: An easy to make and delicious Pea Soup which takes no time to make at all. See the recipe here.
G’HACKTES MIT HÖRNLI: How about a Swiss recipe – this is G’hacktes Mit Hornli. See the recipe here.
RECIPE FOR CHOCOLATE FONDANT DESSERT: This is always an impressive dessert and the trick is to make sure you don’t overcook the centre so that the chocolate is still runny inside. See the recipe here.
ONLINE PURCHASES OF SWISSLINE SKINCARE & MOMENTUM: Swissline skincare company are donating 10% of all online purchases made during the month of March to the Momentum charity to celebrate International Women’s Day. See here for details.
PURE BEAUTY SPA SKINADE OFFER: Pure Beauty Spa is doing a special 2 for 1 offer on the UK Skincare Supplement Skinade. Usually a month’s supply costs CHF 150 but if you act quickly you can get 2 month’s for the price of one. Skinade helps increase skin hydration and radiance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps with skin conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. Contact Pure Beauty Spa here.
VITAMIN D, PROSENS NASAL SPRAY,VITAMIN C GUMMIES : If you’re trying to built up your immunity or coping with a cold or flu, Vitamin D is said to help and ProSens Nasal Spray helps alleviate the symptoms of a cold too. You might also like to try the Health IX Vitamin C Gummies too.
MONDAINE LATEST SPRING WATCH COLLECTION: Life still has to go on despite the current situation and with Easter and Mother’s Day on the horizon you may wish to consider a Swiss Watch. Find out more about Mondaine’s latest collection. Take a look here.
IT’S TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Advice and information on all things to do with TAX. Read all about it here.
SPING BLOSSOM: Hopefully you’re lucky enough to enjoy some of the beautiful Spring Blossom from your window, balcony or garden. If not, here are some photos of blossom to hopefully lift your spirits. Take a look here.
Click here for more photos of Spring Blossom from the archives.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few key dates coming up. For example your notice letter to your landlord may well be due by the last working day of March (to be sent by registered mail), you may find our check list outlining the steps to take helpful. If so take a look at our Moving Information here.
Travel
Sadly now is not the time to travel. As Switzerland Tourism says “Dream now, travel later”. Here are a few destinations to save up for your bucket list:
VALLE VERZASCA TICINO: The turquoise blue waters of Valle Verzasca definitely make this a destination to visit. See some photos here.
CHATEAU DE CHILLON: The beautiful castle on the lake near Montreux is not just beautiful but extremely interesting to visit. Find out more about this historic castle here.
ZERMATT ILLUMINATIONS FOR HOPE IN THE TIME OF CORONA: Light is hope! Every night between sunset and 11pm the Matterhorn is illuminated during the Coronavirus pandemic. You can enjoy the illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter by taking a look here.
© Zermatt Tourismus
CORONA UPDATES: Just a reminder on the guidelines we received on 20th March from Alain Berset:
According to the government all meetings whether inside or outside must now be limited to just 5 people and we should need to keep a distance of 2 metres from our fellow citizens and to stay at home except for essential journeys for grocery shopping or to the pharmacy, bank or for essential work purposes. Failure to comply may result in a fine of CHF 100.
- The Swiss government is not imposing a full lockdown, but is appealing to the population to be sensible
- Groups of more than five people are to be banned and this includes going to the park, out for walks or gathering in public places. Failure to comply may result in a fine up to CHF 100. This is also applicable at the workplace, for example on construction sites and in staff rooms.
- Shopping – only one customer is allowed per ten square meters of retail space in shops and supermarkets. Shop employees will be counting the customers to ensure the guidelines are adhered to
- Online shops can now deliver groceries 7 days a week, including at the weekend (which was previously not possible)
- Parcel deliveries are also now possible seven days a week
- In Zurich access to Lake Zurich promenade is being shut off
- Furthermore access to Utoquai, Blatterwiese Zurichhorn, the Arboretum, the Badis at Tiefenbrunnen, Mythenquai & Oberer Letten are closed along with Bäckeranlage and Fritschiwiese
- In Zurich the chairs on Sechselaeutenplatz at Bellevue and Muensterhof have been removed
For more information see these official resources:
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
WHY NOT SAVE ALL YOUR MEMORIES IN A PHOTO BOOK?: Carmen has been creating memorable Photo Books for her clients for some time now and they have proved extremely popular. If your are sitting on lots of memory cards or phone photos which you wold like transformed into a beautiful photo book which you and your family can cherish for years to come, why not contact Carmen Photo here.
Please email info@Carmen.photo ********************************************
