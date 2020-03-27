What’s On In Zurich End of March 2020

I hope you’ve been all keeping safe and well and coping with the “new normal” of “Corona Quarantine Life”.

However, we do have some practical advice on things going on in Zurich and some ideas on things to keep you occupied at this difficult time. Take a look at our list of Take Away and Home Delivery Services below and let us know if you have any recommendations to add. You can email us here or simply leave a comment in the Comment Box at the bottom of this article. Keep safe and keep well.

NEW! DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs (see below) – definitely not to be missed! Take a look here.

INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: The Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are now offering takeaway or delivery services. See our list of restaurants in this article here

If you have one to recommend or are a restaurant offering takeaway or delivery services write a comment at the bottom with your details so that we can add you to the list. Thanks for all the recommendations so far!

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: You will also find a list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this same link here too. Please note though some have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here

INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.

EINANDERHELFEN.CH CHARITY – CAN YOU HELP? This Swiss charity was set up to help the most vulnerable in our society in Switzerland during these difficult times with shopping, computer work, errands etc. If you are able to help please get in contact.See all the details here.

MORE ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations who have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.

CORONA VIRUS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday during the time of Corona? Find out more by clicking here.

SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY