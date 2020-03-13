What’s On In Zurich

Mid March 2020 Onwards

Hoping you’re all keeping well in these very uncertain times. Please find below listings for all the latest events, but as always nowadays, please do check before making a trip just in case they cancel at the last minute.

YESH! FILM FESTIVAL 12th – 19th MARCH: The Yesh! Film festival is taking place in the Houdini, Riffraff and Arthouse Uto / Le Paris cinemas again this year featuring over 30 films with a Jewish focus. Find out more here.

CANCELLED VELOBOURSE / BIKE SALE 14th MARCH: For those of you who were planning on going to the Bike Market at Helvetiaplatz on Saturday, please note that this event has been cancelled at short notice due to the Corona Virus. See details here.

However if you are interested in donating one of your old bikes to a good cause, why not consider the Velafrica Project? Read all about it here.

GIN & CHEESE TASTING SATURDAY 14th MARCH: Our friend Michale AKA the Cheeseman is holding a Gin and Cheese Tasting at the British Cheese Centre at the Viadukt in Zurich from 1pm till 6pm on Saturday 14th. Read all about it here.

ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART UNTIL 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE TOUR IN ENGLISH 15th MARCH: There’s a tour in English at 11.15 on Sunday 15th March at the Haus Konstruktiv of the Otto Piene exhibition at Haus Konstruktiv in Zurich. Find out more here.

OLAFUR ELLIASON EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 22nd MARCH: Don’t miss this wonderful exhibition by Danish-Icelandic artist. It examines the relationship between human beings and the other life-forms and species on Earth and is on now at the Kunsthaus until 22nd March. Find out more here.

RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.

FREE INVISALIGN CONSULTATION DAY 23rd MARCH: Dentist Dr Marina Thomas is running a free Invisalign consultation day on Thursday 23rd March. If you are considering having your teeth straightened with invisible braces why not go along? See details here.

CORONA VIRUS PRECAUTIONS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.

QS MBA EVENT AT MARRIOT HOTEL ZURICH

26th March 2020 6pm – 9.30pm

You are invited to join Zurich's leading event for MBA and careers on Thursday, 26th March for free! At the event you will meet Switzerland's best business schools as well as top international ones.

You will have the opportunity to talk directly to IMD, Univ. Zurich, HEC Lausanne, Rochester-Bern, St. Gallen, ESCP Europe, Bocconi, IE and many more. Limited availability – so book your place now!

Your professional network and the right qualification are key in today's business world. An MBA offers you exactly that! Find out how you boost your career at the QS MBA Event Zurich on 26thMarch. You will also receive a CV and career consultation and join networking drinks with other professionals. It takes place from 18.00 to 21.30 at the Marriott Hotel Zurich, Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich.

For more information and to register click here.

PHOTOBASTEI SWISS PHOTO AWARD 12th – 21st MARCH: NewInZurich Photographer Lorenzo Borghi has been shortlisted for the Swiss Photo Award and needs your help! Please show your support by voting for him at the Swiss Photo Awards at Photobastei, Silhlquai 125, 8005 Zurich anytime between 12th and 21st March. See details here.

URBAN BIKE FESTIVAL 27th – 29th MARCH: The Urban Bike Festival is at the moment still due to take place but watch this space for any delvelopments. Find out more here.

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 25th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Looking to learn more about a new skill, perhaps a new hobby or something you just want to know a little more about? Why not join one of the interesting workshops running at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 25th March until 1st April ? Find out all about AWC Workshop Week here.

CANCELLED: EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE TASTING 26th MARCH- 2nd APRIL: The Spring Wine Tasting at the Expovina Wine Fair at Puls 5 in Zurich has now been cancelled. Find out all about it here.

GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.

SCHOGGIFESTIVAL ZURICH 3rd & 4th APRIL: Don't miss Zurich's Chocolate festival! Scheduled to take place at Kraftwerk, Selnaustrasse 25, 8001 Zurich on 3rd and 4th April.Find out more and secure your tickets here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE UNTIL 9th APRIL: Don't miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th April at the MAAG Halle. Please click here to see more photos and videos of Van Gogh Alive.

GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It's on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.

GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 19th APRIL: There's a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain's walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.