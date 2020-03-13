What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2020 Onwards
What’s On In Zurich
Mid March 2020 Onwards
Hoping you’re all keeping well in these very uncertain times. Please find below listings for all the latest events, but as always nowadays, please do check before making a trip just in case they cancel at the last minute.
YESH! FILM FESTIVAL 12th – 19th MARCH: The Yesh! Film festival is taking place in the Houdini, Riffraff and Arthouse Uto / Le Paris cinemas again this year featuring over 30 films with a Jewish focus. Find out more here.
CANCELLED VELOBOURSE / BIKE SALE 14th MARCH: For those of you who were planning on going to the Bike Market at Helvetiaplatz on Saturday, please note that this event has been cancelled at short notice due to the Corona Virus. See details here.
However if you are interested in donating one of your old bikes to a good cause, why not consider the Velafrica Project? Read all about it here.
GIN & CHEESE TASTING SATURDAY 14th MARCH: Our friend Michale AKA the Cheeseman is holding a Gin and Cheese Tasting at the British Cheese Centre at the Viadukt in Zurich from 1pm till 6pm on Saturday 14th. Read all about it here.
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART UNTIL 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE TOUR IN ENGLISH 15th MARCH: There’s a tour in English at 11.15 on Sunday 15th March at the Haus Konstruktiv of the Otto Piene exhibition at Haus Konstruktiv in Zurich. Find out more here.
OLAFUR ELLIASON EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 22nd MARCH: Don’t miss this wonderful exhibition by Danish-Icelandic artist. It examines the relationship between human beings and the other life-forms and species on Earth and is on now at the Kunsthaus until 22nd March. Find out more here.
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.
FREE INVISALIGN CONSULTATION DAY 23rd MARCH: Dentist Dr Marina Thomas is running a free Invisalign consultation day on Thursday 23rd March. If you are considering having your teeth straightened with invisible braces why not go along? See details here.
CORONA VIRUS PRECAUTIONS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.
******************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
QS MBA EVENT AT MARRIOT HOTEL ZURICH
26th March 2020 6pm – 9.30pm
You are invited to join Zurich‘s leading event for MBA and careers on Thursday, 26th March for free! At the event you will meet Switzerland’s best business schools as well as top international ones.
You will have the opportunity to talk directly to IMD, Univ. Zurich, HEC Lausanne, Rochester-Bern, St. Gallen, ESCP Europe, Bocconi, IE and many more. Limited availability – so book your place now!
Register now here for free!
Your professional network and the right qualification are key in today’s business world. An MBA offers you exactly that! Find out how you boost your career at the QS MBA Event Zurich on 26thMarch. You will also receive a CV and career consultation and join networking drinks with other professionals. It takes place from 18.00 to 21.30 at the Marriott Hotel Zurich, Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich.
For more information and to register click here.
******************************************************************************************************
PHOTOBASTEI SWISS PHOTO AWARD 12th – 21st MARCH: NewInZurich Photographer Lorenzo Borghi has been shortlisted for the Swiss Photo Award and needs your help! Please show your support by voting for him at the Swiss Photo Awards at Photobastei, Silhlquai 125, 8005 Zurich anytime between 12th and 21st March. See details here.
URBAN BIKE FESTIVAL 27th – 29th MARCH: The Urban Bike Festival is at the moment still due to take place but watch this space for any delvelopments. Find out more here.
AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 25th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Looking to learn more about a new skill, perhaps a new hobby or something you just want to know a little more about? Why not join one of the interesting workshops running at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 25th March until 1st April ? Find out all about AWC Workshop Week here.
CANCELLED: EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE TASTING 26th MARCH- 2nd APRIL: The Spring Wine Tasting at the Expovina Wine Fair at Puls 5 in Zurich has now been cancelled. Find out all about it here.
GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.
VERONIQUE GRAY’S ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 25th APRIL: Through Our Eyes and Exhibition by Veronique Gray is taking place at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 2nd March to 25th April from Monday to Friday, 10 am till 1pm at the AWC, Höschgasse 38, Zurich. Find out more here.
SELFIE MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 30th APRIL: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION LUMA WESTBAU UNTIL 10th MAY: From 22nd February to 10th May you can see a retrospective of the avant garden art of Gilbert and George on display at the Luma Westbau. Best of all entrance in FREE! See details here.
ENERGIE ANIMALE MUSEUM FUR GESTALTUNG TILL 7th JUNE: Why not check out the Energie Animale Exhibition at the Museum Für Gestaltung. Find out more about it here.
LIFESTYLE
DINING IN THE BASEMENT AT THE TSCHUGGEN GRAND HOTEL AROSA: We all know that there is excellent skiing to be had in Arosa, but there are also some great places to eat there too. Check out the tasty treats you can enjoy dining in The Basement at the Tschuggen Grnad Hotel in Arosa. Take a look here.
GUSTO TICINO NEW POP UP RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new pop up restaurant in Zurich at the Wirtschaft Zurich Schtund next door to the Widder Hotel. Featuring Ticino Cuisine from recipes from the Castello del Sole Hotel in Ascona, it’s the perfect place to enjoy delicious Ticino recipes in the heart of Zurich. Only there till 28th March !!! Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT THE STORCHEN HOTEL ZURICH: One of the best and most luxurious brunches in Zurich has got to be the one at the Hotel Storchen. With its location, its wonderful selection of truly tempting dishes and perfect service it really is to be recommended. Find out all about it here.
WOMEN’S YOGA & CHOCOLATE MAKING AT HOTEL OPERA: See our photos from last week’s Rooftop Yoga and Chocolate Making Workshop at the Hotel Opera and Hotel Ambassador last weekend. Take a look here.
PEANUT BUTTER & CHOCOLATE BROWNIES : How about some making some delicious peanut butter and chocolate brownies? Check out the recipe here.
MORE BRUNCH IDEAS IN ZURICH: Check out some great brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a raclette or fondue in the city, we have lots of choice. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
GIVENCHY BEAUTY CARE NOW IN SEPHORA SWITZERLAND: The other week Sephora held a lunch party to celebrate the fact that you can now buy Givenchy beauty products in its stores and its “stores within stores” all over Switzerland. Find out more here.
MODE SUISSE EDITION 17 ZURICH: Mode Suisse Edition 17 took place last Monday on a reduced scale due to the new guidelines about the Corona Virus. See some photos here.
FEMALE ADVENTURE TRIP TO MUNICH 26th – 30th MARCH: If you’re looking for an adventure with a like minded group of women, why not join Kathrin di Lauro of “Six & The City” on her adventure trip in and around Munich? Staying in a design hotel with trips to famous sightseeing destinations it’s cultural, educational and great fun! The last 2 spaces are now on offer on a special “2 for 1” for 1,800 euros Full details here .
SWISSLINE SKINCARE & MOMENTUM: Swissline skincare company are donating 10% of all online purchases made during the month of March to the Momentum charity to celebrate International Women’s Day. See here for details.
EASTER IN ZURICH – OPENING HOURS 2020 & THINGS TO DO: Check out this list of things to do over Easter in Zurich for all the family. Take a look here.
Snowshoeing, Skiing & Mountain Life
SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD: Fancy a day out snow shoeing? Not only is it brilliant exercise but a wonderful way of taking in all the mountain views. We recently visited Branwald. Read all about it here.
SALE AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT: Why not check out the sale at Sport Shop Timeout in Uster? As well as having some great deals across all their ranges, including some ski hire models, they also have some great offers on their football gear. Find out more by visiting them at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Closed Mondays. Visit their website here.
SKIING DESTINATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA, FLIMS LAAX & FLUMSERBERG: Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.. Read all about Skiing in Flumserberg here.? Take a look at the skiing opportunities in Flims / Laax here.
IT’S TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Advice and information on all things to do with TAX. Read all about it here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
SWISS MUSIC AWARDS KKL LUZERN 28th FEB: The 13th Swiss Music Awards took place with a reduced number of guests last week at the KKL Centre in Luzern. See photos of the event here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
Carmen is running a special offering in March to celebrate International Women’s Day whereby women can have a Premium headshot portraits session for a special price of CHF 99 instead of CHF 150. See here for details.
CORONA VIRUS UPDATE: For all events and sporting fixtures you are thinking of going to, please contact the organiser before making a visit as many event organisers have not yet updated their websites or formally cancelled their events due to the Corona Virus situation. However, many are also postponing or cancelling events as very short notice – even just hours ahead of opening! All the events listed here are correct at time of going to press – but things are getting cancelled left, right and centre at the moment. Have a great week and stay healthy! More on Corona Virus here
********************************************
***Know of a great event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? ***
Simply add it in the Comments box below!
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
Do check back on this page as we may update it during the week
*****************
Tags: Gin & Cheese Tasting British Cheese Centre Zurich, Otto Piene Haus Konstuktiv Zurich, Things to do in Zurich mid March 2020, What's On In Zurich Mid March 2020 Onwards