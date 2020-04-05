Art in Public Places in Zurich During the Corona Crisis
Every year the City of Zurich hosts a project called Art in Public Places – or “KiöR” as it is known in German – Kunst im öffentlichen Raum. Usually this means that the whole city transforms itself into an “open exhibition” for over 1,300 pieces of art exhibited in the streets, parks and squares.
The idea behind it is for the people of Zurich, as well as visitors and tourists, to be able to view this “public museum” anytime of day, seven days a week for free.
Unfortunately, since the Corona Virus has arrived, all the Museums and Galleries in Zurich have had to shut and now of course during lockdown we are all encouraged to stay at home and avoid walking through the City unless it is absolutely necessary.
Therefore Stadt Zürich decided to create what they call a Corona Lockdown Calendar and every day during the Corona Crisis they are posting brand new video content of their artworks online so that the people of Zurich can admire and enjoy the artwork whilst staying at home.
You can see all the video content so far here.
You can find out more by clicking here.
