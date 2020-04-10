Enjoy Museums & Art Online In Zurich and Around the World

Enjoy Museums & Art Online

Whilst we’re all staying at home during the Corona Crisis, one of the saddest things is that we can’t visit many of the great exhibitions that were taking place or had been planned to take place in our art galleries and museums.

I had personally wanted to go back and visit the Van Gogh exhibition at the Maag Halle again as well as view many other exhibitions in Zurich. However, one thing you may not have yet discovered, is that many museums not just in Zurich, but worldwide, are going online or are having their work made available to view online, so that the Corona Virus does not necessarily have to plunge us into a cultural abyss! Take a look at some ideas below.

Artwork From Zentrum Paul Klee

I recently wrote about the Zentrum Paul Klee putting his art online. You can see the article here.

Kiör – Art in Public Places in Zurich

In Zurich, there is an online video gallery featuring art in public places, which is being expanded every day for the duration of the Corona Crisis. You can read about it all here.

National Museum Zurich

Zurich’s Landesmuseum have put various of their collections online so that you can view from home. You can take a look here.

The Museum Für Gestaltung Zurich

You can also pay the Museum Für Gestaltung a virtual visit during the Corona Crisis. Take a look here.

Haus Konstruktiv Zurich

Like all aother museums and galleries, Haus Konstruktiv is closed. However, every week they are offering an online educational package which you can view online for free. Take a look here.

Musée d’Orsay in Paris

We definitely can’t travel to Paris at the moment but we can see the work of famous French artists like Monet and Cézanne and many more virtually. Take a look here.

British Museum in London

The famous British Museum can also be visited virtually too. You can travel through time and and across continents virtually as you explore its myriad artifacts. Take a look here.

The Natonal Portrait Gallery in London

An art gallery you maight wish to explore virtually is the National Portrait Gallery in London. Take a look here.

The Pergamon Museum in Berlin

The Pergamon in Berlin is one of Germany’s largest museums with online access now enabling you to view the Pergamon Altar as well as man other historical Greek artifacts. Take a look here.

Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam

You can also visit Van Gogh’s own museum in Amsterdam virtually to see some of the artist’s largest collection of artwork online. Take a look here.

MoMA in New York

You can even get inspired by the art at the Museum of Modern Art in New York online. Take a look here.

Guggenheim Museum, New York

Discover Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary art works at the Guggenheim Museu in New York virtually too. Take a look here.

Have you visited any other online galleries that you would like to share? Let us know in the comments section if you have any to add.

