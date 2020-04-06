Finding the Best Chocolate Bunnies in Zurich

This year the Corona Virus has disrupted many of the plans that great Chocolate Companies like Honold and Vollenweider had for running chocolate bunny making workshops. There was also due to be a Chocolate Festival in Zurich this month. Unfortunately, these events have all gone by the wayside.

However, there is still the opportunity to get your chocolate in time for Easter if you’re fast. In addition to Chocolate Bunnies there is a good choice of Chocolate Eggs as well as other forms of Easter chocolate too. Take a look here for some ideas and inspiration.

Confiserie have a great selection of chocolate bunnies and some eggs too.

To order chocolate from Confiserie Honold please email them here or call them on 044 211 52 58. You can also pick them up directly from their shops in Rennweg, Herrliberg, Küsnacht, Zürichberg and Witikon. See their locations here.

Max has a lovely selection of Chocolate Bunnies and Easter Eggs which you can order online.

Visit Max’s webshop here.

In addition to their amazing champagne truffles, Teuscher also have a selection of chocolate bunnies as well as this beautiful, filled and hand painted Easter Egg.

You can call Teuscher on 044 211 51 53 or contact them by email here.

Vollenweider have a great selection of Chocolate Bunnies and Easter Eggs to and you can order on 052 212 62 48 or by emailing them here – but please note that Easter bunnies and Eggs can be ordered online but need to be picked up in the shops (which are open) in Zurich or in Winterthur.

To order chocolate from Dieter Meier please email them here or call them on 044 221 96 64.

Online ordering for Sprungli is now closed but they still have a selection of bunnies and eggs available in their stores.

You can order Vanini Chocolate online here.

In addition some of the smaller Swiss Chocolate companies have also got a selection of chocolate you might be interested in.

Bean To Bar Chocolate Selections

For example you can buy a “Chocolate Easter Box” from The Small Batch Project which contains a delicious selection of Bean to Bar chocolates and bars from Taucherli, Garçoa, Kürzi, Kakao, La Flor and Orfève.

Two other small Swiss independent bean to bar chocolate makers are Cacao Betulia and Gebrüder Grimm

Be quick though as particularly with the Corona situation orders may take a little longer than usual.

Wishing you a very happy and very chocolatey Easter!

