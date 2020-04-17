Latest Updates On Corona Situation in Switzerland From 27th April

From 27th April

On 16th April Alain Berset announced on behalf of the Federal Council of Switzerland that hairdressers, beauty, nail, tattoo and massage salons, along with florists, DIY and garden centres and car washes will be re-opening from 27th April.

Hygiene measures will be in place in hairdressers to include the wearing of masks and in the DIY and garden centres social distancing will need to take place. Furthermore goods deemed “non essential” in shops will now be able to be sold.

An easing of hospital inpatient and outpatient medical procedures as well as dental, physiotherapy and and non urgent procedures will take place. Businesses which do not involve to a significant movement of people and minimal direct contact should also re-open.,

From 11th May onwards

On 29th April a decision will be made for further relaxation of the restrictions to take place from 11th May. If all goes well, from 11th May primary schools should be able to reopen, with secondary school hoping to to follow on 8th June. From mid May, it is hoped that museums, libraries, zoos, botanical gardens and the entire retail trade and shops and markets will re-open.

Summer Time

It is unclear when restaurants and bars may re-open but it is hoped they will re-open in the Summer.

All the above measures are not set in stone and should the infection rate rise dramatically the action plan would be revised. Stay safe and stay well.

For full information please consult the Swiss Federal Website here.

Further Information

