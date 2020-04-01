New Services From Carmen Sirboiu Photography
Carmen Sirboiu offers a variety of photographic services. She is usually busy taking portraits for CVs and Headshots for LinkedIn or doing family or pet portraits in her studio. Otherwise you can find her out on location photographing christenings, weddings, events and more. However, due to the advent of the Corona Virus she is now offering some additional services.
Customized Photo Books
The first one is a Customized Photo Book Service. If you have a lot of photos on a SIM card, on your phone or just on your computer and don’t have the time or the inclination to put these into a book, then Carmen is available to help! She has been creating Customized Photo Books for a variety of her clients and is now offering this service more widely. The price for each photo book depends on the number of pages you require and what type of customisations you would like – but Carmen is very flexible and this is a fabulous and cost effective way of keeping your precious memories safe forever.
Photo Paintings
Her latest service is a way to turn your favourite photos into photos which look like paintings. All you need to do is send Carmen the photos you would like transformed and Carmen will do the work and send you a digital file which you can then print out to whatever dimensions you would like.
Here are some examples of before and after photos:
Before:
After:
Before:
After:
Before:
After:
Before:
After:
Before:
After:
Before:
After:
Prices of Photo Paintings
If you would like to send Carmen your photos to be transformed into a beautiful work of art, then simply email her with your photos files or contact her via her website.
Price per photo: CHF 30
Price per 5 different photos: CHF 100
The cost per photo to transform it into a Photo Painting is just CHF 30 per photo – or buy a set of 5 for just CHF 100 – so why not experiment and try out a few? It would make a great present for Easter or Mother’s Day and it’s a wonderful way of keeping some photos in a very special format.
Contact Details
You can email Carmen Sirboiu here.
You can visit Carmen’s Website here.
