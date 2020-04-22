New! Take Away & Delivery from Mönchhof Am See Kilchberg

Some of the restrictions of the Corona Lockdown are being eased in Zurich, but as yet there is still no news on when the restaurants, bars and cafés will reopen. If you’re getting bored of cooking at home night after night, or missing some of your favourite Zurich restaurants you may know that some are now offering Take Away and Delivery service (see here). One favourite which has recently opened its doors for both take away and delivery service is Michel Péclard’s Mönchhof Am See in Kilchberg.

We were lucky enough to be offered the opportunity to try out the take away service and not only did we have a wonderful take away meal consisting of some of our favourites but Michel delivered the take away by boat in person to our nearest harbour along Lake Zurich!

The Mönchhof Am See is a beer garden style restaurant with stunning lakeside views and good, honest food, simply served and delicious! Their Fischknusperli, truffle fries (warning – these are seriously dangerous!!!), roast chicken and chicken wings are mouth watering and tasty and I especially love the the sauces which come with them – the garlic and chilli is awesome!

We also had their famous potato salad and decadent chocolate cake and washed it all down with a very nice bottle of crisp white wine.

So if you’re missing some of your favourite Zurich staples, why not call up and order a take away or delivery?