The Paul Klee Collection

– View Now Online!

Zentrum Paul Klee Bern

The Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern displays some of the most important works of one of Switzerland’s best known artists, Paul Klee. Built in 2005, the modern wavy shaped glass and steel structure by Italian architect Renzo Piano, is devoted to the artist’s life and work.

Paul Klee 1879 – 1940

The museum contains around 4,000 of his works of art from paintings, to water colors and drawings. Paul Klee was born in 1879 just outside Bern and after studying in Munich he went back to Munich to live, getting to know important artists like Kandinsky and Franz Marc. After the first world war he began teaching at the Bauhaus in Weimar, but in 1933 he returned to Switzerland with his wife Lilly, where he eventually died in 1940.

Online Viewing of Paul Klee’s Work

As all museums and art galleries are closed at the moment due to the Corona Virus, unfortunately it is impossible to visit the Zentrum Paul Klee at the moment. Luckily, however, the Zentrum has made many of his works of art available to view online so that you can enjoy his art even during the Corona Crisis.

Paul Klee Online Portal

If you would like to take a look, please visit the Paul Klee Online Portal here.

