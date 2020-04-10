What’s On in Zurich Easter 2020

Top photo by Carmen Sirboiu & this photo by Ian Cuschieri

As you may have heard, Switzerland is extending its “lockdown” until 26th April and a plan for how it will emerge from it will be announced on 16th April 16th. The number of positive cases has slowed in recent days and hopefully this signals a positive way forward. At the moment there are no new events, festivals and restaurant openings – and this year’s Easter is definitely going to be very different for most of us. However, we wish you all the best and of course as well one thing you can do a this time, is to plan where you would live to visit in Switzerland and elsewhere once lockdown is over. Wishing you a very Happy Easter!

ARTS & MUSEUMS ONLINE

ZURICH & BEYOND – MUSEUMS & GALLERIES GOING ONLINE: Just because we can’t visit the art galleries and museums we love, doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate their art. Take a look at a selection of art galleries and museums in Zurich and around the world offering online access. Click here to see the list.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

BEJART BALLET LAUSANE FREE ONLINE PERFORMANCES: Check out these free online ballet performances which are being streamed online for a months from 26th March. Take a look here

ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday at the moment? Find out more by clicking here.

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here

CHOCOLATE BUNNIES – DID YOU GET YOURS? We hope you managed to get all your chocolate bunnies and Easter Eggs in time. Take a look at these great places for Swiss Chocolate in Zurich as well as some online Bean To Bar producers too. Read the article here.

DONATE A BAR OF TAUCHERLI CHOCOLATE FOR CH 5: Kay Keusen from Taucherli Chocolate has launched an initiative to give chocolate to the medical staff in hospitals as a means of thanking them for their commitment during the Corona Crisis. You can be a part of this by buying one of the “Thank you” chocolate bars for just CHF 5. On 15th April 15 Taucherli will distribute the donated bars with a card featuring the names of all donors to hospital staff throughout Switzerland and many of those working in the service sector. You can buy a chocolate bar here.

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article. Please note some companeies have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are now offering takeaway or delivery services. See our list of restaurants in this article here

If you have one to recommend or are a restaurant offering takeaway or delivery services write a comment at the bottom with your details so that we can add you to the list. Thanks for all the recommendations so far!

NEW! PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO: Pizzeria Ristorante Molino have just opened up a take away and delivery service from their restaurant in Gasometerstrasse in Zurich with delicious pizzas freshly cooked in their pizza oven! Find out all about it here.

NEW! DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs (see below) – definitely not to be missed! The Dolder Grand are also offering a number of Easter Brunch packages for Easter Sunday too. Take a look here.

INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: We enjoyed a great Indian meal from the Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf which is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.

EINANDERHELFEN.CH CHARITY – CAN YOU HELP? This Swiss charity was set up to help the most vulnerable in our society in Switzerland during these difficult times with shopping, computer work, errands etc. If you are able to help please get in contact.See all the details here.

INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.

CORONA VIRUS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.

MORE ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations who have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.

SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY