What’s On In Zurich End of April 2020

CORONA UPDATES: From 27th April hairdressers, beauty salons along with DIY and garden centres, will be re-opening. Hygiene measures will be in place in hairdressers to include the wearing of masks and social distancing in the DIY and garden centres. Additionally, with immediate effect Swiss hotels are now allowed to open their, bars, spas, and wellness facilities for hotel guests only. It also looks likely that sports like tennis, golf, shooting and riding etc may well open again from the beginning of May – see this article (in German) from the Tages Anzeiger. You can also read about the other relaxations from 27th April here.

Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET: Due to the current situation, Frau Gerold’s Garten is one of the many places unable to operate its customary Spring Market. However, if you would like to support some of the labels who are usually present at the market you can visit them and purchase from the SupportSmallLabels website here.

ARTS & MUSEUMS ONLINE

ZURICH & BEYOND – MUSEUMS & GALLERIES GOING ONLINE: The Landesmuseum is one of the many museums offering virtual tours. Just because we can’t visit the art galleries and museums we love in person, doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate their art and artefacts. Take a look at a selection of art galleries and museums in Zurich and around the world offering online access. Click here to see the list.

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL NYON ONLINE 17th APRIL – 2nd MAY: The Nyon International Film Festival has put its films online this year and you can watch them for FREE! Take a look here to see the films.

BENEFIZ LIVESTREAM BERN 2nd MAY 3pm – 6pm: Why not support the Benefit Livestream taking place on a rooftop in Bern on Saturday 2nd May from 3pm – 6pm. All proceeds to support local businesses in Bern which are suffering due to the measures brought in to combat Corona. See details here.

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday at the moment? Find out more by clicking here.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here

FREE CONTENT FROM AMAZON: See some of the free online content you can get from Amazon here.

AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.

SHOPPING & FOOD

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are now offering takeaway or delivery services. See our updated list of restaurants in this article here

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article. Please note some companeies have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.

MÖNCHHOF AM SEE NOW OFFERING TAKE AWAY & DELIVERY: The Mönchhof Am See in Kilchberg is now offering take away and delivery service. We tried it out – take a look here.

NEW! FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON TAKE AWAY SERVICE: Frohe Aussicht in Zumikon has just opened a new take away and delivery service open from 11.30 – 1pm and from 6pm – 9pm. See details here.

NEW! PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO: Pizzeria Ristorante Molino have just opened up a take away and delivery service from their restaurant in Gasometerstrasse in Zurich with delicious pizzas freshly cooked in their pizza oven! Find out all about it here.

DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs and they are now offering Saturday and Sunday brunch too! Take a look here.

INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: We enjoyed a great Indian meal from the Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf which is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.

RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT SUPPORTS THE NEEDY: Toni Albino of the Restaurant Falken Küsnacht had to temporarily close his restaurant in Küsnacht due to Corona, but to use up his supplies, he offered to help the local pastor feed the needy of the parish. Read all about it here ( in German).

COCKTAIL INSPIRATION FROM BAR AM WASSER ZURICH: Click the link here to see cocktail suggestions from the Bar Man at Bar am Wasser Zurich.

HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons will be open again from 27th April. Take a look here.

ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.

EINANDERHELFEN.CH CHARITY – CAN YOU HELP? This Swiss charity was set up to help the most vulnerable in our society in Switzerland during these difficult times with shopping, computer work, errands etc. If you are able to help please get in contact.See all the details here.

SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY