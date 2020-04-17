What’s On in Zurich

Mid To End April 2020

*** PLEASE NOTE – NEWINZURICH WEBSITE MAINTENANCE & UPGADE ***

We apologise in advance for any problems you may encounter in accessing the NewInZurich website over the next days and beyond whilst it is undergoing a major upgrade. Thank you for your understanding.

*******************************

LATEST NEWS ON CORONA AS OF 16th April

As you may have heard, Switzerland will be relaxing its “lockdown” from 27th April. From this date hairdressers, beauty salons along with DIY and garden centres, will be re-opening. Hygiene measures will be in place in hairdressers to include the wearing of masks and social distancing in the DIY and garden centres. Read all about it here.

MASKS AND MORE: Some people have been creating colourful masks for sale in Zurich (please note these are not medical protection level) and you can purchase those made by our friend Ity here on Faircustomer for CHF 10 each. They come in sizes S, M & L. Alternatively you can order at Old Captain Masks here where they cost CHF 25.

ZERMATT ILLUMINATIONS FOR HOPE IN THE TIME OF CORONA: The illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter have been taking place ever night between sunset and 11pm on the Matterhorn. They continue every evening during the Coronavirus pandemic and recently they have been sending a message of solidarity with other nations by projecting flags of Italy, the UK, France, Japan, Germany and other countries on the peak. Don’t forget to tune in to see the lights yourself by taking a look here.

Photos by Gabriel Perren © Zermatt Tourismus

ARTS & MUSEUMS ONLINE

CURVE ONLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL SAT 18th APRIL: Six students from EPFL and Cornell have related “The Curve”, an online music festival taking place this Saturday, 18th April. The festival will help raise money for the World Health Organisation and the COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund. Find out more here.

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL NYON ONLINE 17th APRIL – 2nd MAY: The Nyon International Film Festival has put its films online this year and you can watch them for FREE! Take a look here to see the films.

BEJART BALLET LAUSANE FREE ONLINE PERFORMANCES: Check out these free online ballet performances which are being streamed online for a months from 26th March. Take a look here

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday at the moment? Find out more by clicking here.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

ZURICH & BEYOND – MUSEUMS & GALLERIES GOING ONLINE: Just because we can’t visit the art galleries and museums we love, doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate their art. Take a look at a selection of art galleries and museums in Zurich and around the world offering online access. Click here to see the list.

ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here

FREE COLOURING SHEET FOR KIDS ON HENRY DURANT FOUNDER OF RED CROSS: Let your children colour this sheet and learn about Red Cross Founder Henry Durant at the same time. Click here to see the colouring sheet.

AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.

SHOPPING & FOOD

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article. Please note some companeies have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are now offering takeaway or delivery services. See our list of restaurants in this article here

NEW! FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON TAKE AWAY SERVICE: Frohe Aussicht in Zumikon has just opened a new take away and delivery service open from 11.30 – 1pm and from 6pm – 9pm. See details here.

NEW! PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO: Pizzeria Ristorante Molino have just opened up a take away and delivery service from their restaurant in Gasometerstrasse in Zurich with delicious pizzas freshly cooked in their pizza oven! Find out all about it here.

NEW! DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs (see below) – definitely not to be missed! Take a look here.

INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: We enjoyed a great Indian meal from the Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf which is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.

RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT SUPPORTS THE NEEDY: Toni Albino of the Restaurant Falken Küsnacht had to temporarily close his restaurant in Küsnacht due to Corona, but to use up his supplies, he offered to help the local pastor feed the needy of the parish. Read all about it here ( in German).

HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons will be open again from 27th April. Take a look here.

ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.

EINANDERHELFEN.CH CHARITY – CAN YOU HELP? This Swiss charity was set up to help the most vulnerable in our society in Switzerland during these difficult times with shopping, computer work, errands etc. If you are able to help please get in contact.See all the details here.

INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.

CORONA VIRUS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.

SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY