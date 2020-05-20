Delicious New

Nespresso Vertuo Barista Creations Flavoured

For all of you who are fans of the Nespresso Vertuo coffee system (if you don’t know about it do take a look here) you will be delighted to know that Nespresso have just added some great new coffee flavours to their Barista Creations coffees.

New Nespresso Vertuo Flavoured Barista Creations

The new flavours are as follows:

This one pairs the sweetness of vanilla with silky smooth Latin American and African Arabicas to create a coffee that really is delicious.

This coffee offers a delicious indulgent caramel flavor with lightly roasted Arabicas from Latin America and Africa giving it a buttery biscuit note. It evokes childhood memories of homemade cookies.

This one is my favourite. I adore nuts and in particular hazelnuts. Since I think hazelnuts go well with so many desserts (and particularly chocolate) I really do like this one. The Hazelnut flavour is subtle but distinctive, and shines through in this lightly roasted blend of Latin American and African coffees.

Permanent Barista Creations Coffee Flavours

The great news is that these are not just limited editions – but they will form part of Nespresso’s permanent range. Each of the coffees in the Barista Creations has been expertly crafted by the Nespresso Baristas to create a perfect harmony of coffee and milk. There’s one to suit every taste, from a very light to a very dark and in a variety of forms from a small cortado to larger cappuccinos and lattes, depending on what your coffee drinking preferences are.

The Home Café

Since staying in has been the new going out, drinking coffee at the “Home Café” has been a great way to try coffees I would usually only order in a café or bar. I’ve had enormous fun experimenting with different recipes over Lockdown and as well as finding many helpful recipes on the Nespresso website I also invented my own creations using my Barista machine. There are so many ways to drink coffee these days – hot, cold, frothed up and icy, mixed with chocolate … the world’s your oyster! These coffees have been made to combine harmoniously with milk, with ice or to be subtly flavoured and blended with ingredients of your choice and enjoyed like a dessert.

Become a Barista In Your Own Home

The new Barista Creations coffees have been inspired by baristas from around the world. Together with Nespresso’s latest machines, they enable you to reproduce a huge repertoire of barista style coffees in the comfort of your own home. So why not unleash your creativity and become your own barista?

Nespresso Coffee Recipes

I’ve included two of my favourite recipes for these coffees made using the Barista machine in a separate blogpost which you can see here. One is a refreshing Summery Iced Frappé and I’ve made two versions of this, the first with the Caramel Cookie capsules and the other with the Hazelino capsules. If you like your Iced Frappé to have a sweeter, more caramel overtone, then you will probably prefer the first. However, if like me you are hazelnut fan, I’m sure you will enjoy the slightly nutty overtones the Hazelino Muffin exudes. My very favourite creation has to be what I have named “Mocha Hazelino” and is a creamy, rich and indulgent hot chocolate drink made using the Hazelino Muffin capsule, dark chocolate and milk. It’s perfect for those colder, rainier days when you’re happy to curl up inside with a good book – and maybe a slice of chocolate torte too!

You can find the two recipes here.

For more Nespresso coffee information and inspiration, please take a look here.

This article is a Sponsored Article written in collaboration with Nespresso but all views are my own.

