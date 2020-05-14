Fancy Staying In A Mountain Hut
In TheSwiss Mountains?
This Summer many of us who live in Switzerland will be spending our holidays getting to know the country a little bit better. With the Covid Crisis far from over and many borders either closed or travel destinations requiring 14 days quarantine when you arrive, the prospect of exploring Switzerland has never been more attractive.
Accommodation When Exploring Switzerland
On the the NewInZurich blog you can find many options as far as Hotels are concerned, but there are many other accommodation possibilities too. For example there are a legion of Swiss Youth Hostels you can stay at all over the country, there are many B&Bs and there are plenty of camping sites too. However, if you fancy combining your holidays with a touch of hiking, how about staying in a Swiss Mountain Hut?
The Swiss Alpine Club SAC
The Swiss Alpine Club operate a network of 152 mountain huts, all over Switzerland and as well as organising hiking tours you can also simply book their huts for an overnight stay. The Swiss Alpine Huts offer 9,200 beds in total, all with simple and clean accommodation. They are suitable for hikers, families, nature lovers, alpinists and climbers and are set amongst some of the most beautiful, scenic mountainscapes you will ever find. There is quite a variation as far as amenities are concerned as they range from spartan bivouacs and simple self catering cabins to large and spacious mountain houses with many mod cons. The bedrooms on offer vary from large dorms to double bedrooms.
Dinners and Breakfast Often Included
We stayed in one near the Morteratsch Glacier a number of years ago and though the accommodation was quite basic and we were in a large dorm, we had a 3 course dinner and breakfast included in the price. In the Summer the majority of the huts are run by a full-time or part time warden and all huts also serve as emergency mountain accommodation are equipped with a shelter room.
How to Book / What You Need To Take
1. You alway need to reserve in advance – no reservation, no stay.
2. You need to bring your own sleeping bag liner.
3. You need to carry your luggage back down with you.
In addition and particularly because of Covid:
4. Bring your own protective masks, disinfectant and towel.
5. Only stay overnight if you are in good health.
6. As of 11th May the huts were able to reopen following the latest Covid measures but do check as not all may have reopened.
Prices
Prices vary from hut to hut but on average it costs around CHF 70 per adult for a night including dinner and breakfast. If you would like to become a member of the Swiss Alpine Club you can get a discount on this price. This Summer you are most likely to find that the huts get booked up earlier than usual, so the earlier you reserve the better.
For further information on Alpine Huts, please see the details below:
Swiss Alpine Club SAC
Address: Monbijoustrasse 61, Postfach, 3000 Bern
Tel: +41 (0)31 370 18 18
Visit the Swiss Alpine Club website here.
For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
