This Summer many of us who live in Switzerland will be spending our holidays getting to know the country a little bit better. With the Covid Crisis far from over and many borders either closed or travel destinations requiring 14 days quarantine when you arrive, the prospect of exploring Switzerland has never been more attractive.

Accommodation When Exploring Switzerland

On the the NewInZurich blog you can find many options as far as Hotels are concerned, but there are many other accommodation possibilities too. For example there are a legion of Swiss Youth Hostels you can stay at all over the country, there are many B&Bs and there are plenty of camping sites too. However, if you fancy combining your holidays with a touch of hiking, how about staying in a Swiss Mountain Hut?

The Swiss Alpine Club SAC

The Swiss Alpine Club operate a network of 152 mountain huts, all over Switzerland and as well as organising hiking tours you can also simply book their huts for an overnight stay. The Swiss Alpine Huts offer 9,200 beds in total, all with simple and clean accommodation. They are suitable for hikers, families, nature lovers, alpinists and climbers and are set amongst some of the most beautiful, scenic mountainscapes you will ever find. There is quite a variation as far as amenities are concerned as they range from spartan bivouacs and simple self catering cabins to large and spacious mountain houses with many mod cons. The bedrooms on offer vary from large dorms to double bedrooms.

Dinners and Breakfast Often Included

We stayed in one near the Morteratsch Glacier a number of years ago and though the accommodation was quite basic and we were in a large dorm, we had a 3 course dinner and breakfast included in the price. In the Summer the majority of the huts are run by a full-time or part time warden and all huts also serve as emergency mountain accommodation are equipped with a shelter room.