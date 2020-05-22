Photos of Van Gogh Alive

MAAG Halle Zurich

Second Time Around: 12th May – 5th June 2020

We went to see the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition at the MAAG Halle in Zurich on the opening day and really enjoyed it. I went along with my husband who is not known for his love of art galleries or museums, but despite this he found it to be a great experience. In fact we both did and highly recommend it as something to do in Zurich.

It’s a different experience to a tour round an art gallery. With the music and the movement in the pictures everything really comes to life. The experience tells the story of Van Gogh’s life through pictures and you get to see the whole montage in around 45 minutes or so – when you book your tickets you’re actually booking for a time slot so that you can see the whole “story” from start to finish.

The beauty of the way the photos are projected makes them really impressive and the colours are beautiful and vibrant.

It’s a wonderful experience and is now showing once again in Zurich so do book your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Once you have booked, make sure to get to the venue at the MAAG Halle (which is about 5 minutes walk from Hardbrücke railway station) in good time for your time slot and have a wonderful time.

We hope you have enjoyed these photos and that you enjoy your visit.

See this two short videos of the exhibition below to experience the art together with the music:

Van Gogh Alive

Where: MAAG Halle Zurich

Address: Hardstrasse 219, 8005 Zürich

When: 12th May – 5th June 2020

Tickets: Adults CHF 24, Seniors CHF 21, Children CHF 16, under 6 free, Family Ticket CHF 55 ( 2 adults, 2 children)

See ticket information here (Please do NOT purchase via ViaGOGO)

Please note, it you booked tickets for the first showing of the exhibition and were’nt able to go due to the Covid measure, please contact the orgnisers via the website listed below.

Visit the Van Gogh Alive website here.

See map below:

