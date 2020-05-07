The NASA Space Database

Now Available Online

Images, Video and Audio From Space

If you’re fascinated by the idea of travelling to space, seeing the moon and everything associated with astronomy, you will be delighted to hear the latest news from NASA! One of the few positive things to come out of the Corona Virus has been the fact that so many institutions have been putting their resources online for the public to view free of charge. This has been great for those of us looking for new ideas to occupy ourselves during Lockdown. NASA have recently joined the list of groups which have opened up their library and made their vast collection of photos, audio and video available for you and me to view online completely free of charge. It means that we can search through around 140,000 images and other material. What’s more, we can use the data in any way we like.

Searchable Database

The whole database is searchable so whether you’re looking for a particular astronaut, a rocket launch or special views of the moon or the earth, you simply search on the term you are interested in and any photos they have will show up. Additionally, every photo has all the EXIF data included so you can see exactly what camera and lens was used and all the exposure details.

Media Library Open To All

This vast media library is now available to everyone, free of charge and copyright free. So why not take a look at the collection for yourself?

You can visit the NASA Database here.

All photos courtesy of the NASA Image and Video Gallery

**********************

For information about things to do see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

**********************