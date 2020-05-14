The Stunning Iris Collection

at Belvoir Park Zurich

If you’re into irises, gardens or just flowers in general, there is a collection of over 120 species of irises to be seen at Belvoir Park in Zurich every Spring. Spanning all colours, from the traditional violet to yellows, reds and whites and all shades of blues, the collection is really beautiful.

Belvoir Park is located close to Enge and entrance to the park is free. As well as the seasonal Iris Collection, there is also the beautiful landscaped garden, plenty of parkland to roam around, some beautiful water features as well as the neoclassical Villa Belvoir, which was home to Albert Escher. You can read all about the Park Belvoir in this article.

The iris garden at Belvoir Park is not organised in any scientific or systematic way, but it aims to delight visitors with its variety of colour and composition. The irises bloom from March to July. The varieties displayed range from wild irises to cultivated species. The Iris Garden was created in 1985, and since the original focus was on modern varieties, you will find a huge variety from the 1960s to the 1980s.

If you would like to visit the Iris Collection at Belvoir Park, entrance is free and there is plenty to see. There is also a Restaurant at the Belvoir Park which is run by the Hotelfachschule.

