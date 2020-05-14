Home » Things To Do » The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich
Exploring ZurichFamilyFreeSwiss FestivalsSwitzerlandThings To DoZurich in Photos

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection

at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

If you’re into irises, gardens or just flowers in general, there is a collection of over 120 species of irises to be seen at Belvoir Park in Zurich every Spring. Spanning all colours, from the traditional violet to yellows, reds and whites and all shades of blues, the collection is really beautiful.

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

Belvoir Park is located close to Enge and entrance to the park is free. As well as the seasonal Iris Collection, there is also the beautiful landscaped garden, plenty of parkland to roam around, some beautiful water features as well as the neoclassical Villa Belvoir, which was home to Albert Escher. You can read all about the Park Belvoir in this article.

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The iris garden at  Belvoir Park is not organised in any scientific or systematic way, but it aims to delight visitors with its variety of colour and composition. The irises bloom from March to July. The varieties displayed range from wild irises to cultivated species. The Iris Garden was created in 1985, and since the original focus was on modern varieties, you will find a huge variety from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

If you would like to visit the Iris Collection at Belvoir Park, entrance is free and there is plenty to see. There is also a Restaurant at the Belvoir Park which is run by the Hotelfachschule.

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

All Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

You can visit Carmen’s Photography Website here.

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

Belvoir Park Iris Park

Address: Belvoir Park, Seestrasse 125, 8002 Zürich

How to Get There

Click here for Directions on how to get there.

See location of Belvoir Park on Google Maps:

Belvoir Park on Google Maps

**********************

For information about things to do see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on InstagramFacebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

Fraumünster

The Kanzlei Flea Market Zurich

Brockie Houses in Switzerland – Trash or Treasure?

Grossmünster

 

*****************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid May 2020 Onwards

Fancy Staying In A Mountain Hut In The...

Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir...

What’s On in Zurich Beginning to Mid May...

The NASA Space Database Now Available Online

What’s On In and Around Zurich Early May...

New Services From Carmen Sirboiu Photography

What’s On In Zurich End of April 2020

New! Take Away & Delivery from Mönchhof Am...

What’s On in Zurich Mid To End April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus