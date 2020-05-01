What’s On In and Around Zurich

Early May 2020

Wishing you a great May Bank Holiday Weekend!

CORONA UPDATES: On 29th April new measures were announced which will take place in 2 further phases of relaxation of the rules.

From 11th May:

Schools for children of compulsory-school age will re-open

All shops and markets will re-open

Museums and libraries will re-open then

Restaurants will reopen for groups of four, as well as for families ie parents with children.

Sports training sessions will re-open

Public transport will go back to its normal timetable (and people are advised to wear face masks during rush hour)

From 8th June:

From 8th June further relaxations to the rules are currently planned as follows:

Upper secondary and vocational schools will reopen

Universities and other higher education institutions will re-open

Gatherings of more than 5 people

Theatres and cinemas

Zoos and botanic gardens

Swimming pools

Religious services

Mountain transport services

Please note all the above measures are planned from 8th June provided nothing happens to require them to be re-evaluated in the intervening period.

From End of May 2020

At the end of May, further decisions will be made about the possible lifting of bans on other entertainment and leisure facilities.

Check out this useful infographic courtesy of SRF and Swiss Info outlining the situation so far.

Hotel Guests In Switzerland

In addition please note that guests staying in Swiss Hotels can now use the bar, spa, wellness and massage facilities in addition to the restaurant in the hotel. Please note this is only for guests who are staying at the hotel.

Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice

Read our article here.

ARTS, MUSEUMS, MUSIC ONLINE

LIVESTREAM BENEFIT CONCERT BERN 2nd MAY 3pm – 6pm: Why not support the Livestream Benefit Concert taking place on a rooftop in Bern on Saturday 2nd May from 3pm – 6pm. All proceeds to support local businesses in Bern which are suffering due to the measures brought in to combat Corona. See details here.

ZURICH & BEYOND – MUSEUMS & GALLERIES ONLINE: The Landesmuseum is one of the many museums offering virtual tours. Just because we can’t visit the art galleries and museums we love in person, doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate their art and artefacts. Take a look at a selection of art galleries and museums in Zurich and around the world offering online access. Click here to see the list.

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL NYON ONLINE ENDS 2nd MAY: The Nyon International Film Festival has put its films online this year and you can watch them for FREE until 2nd May! Take a look here to see the films.

RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday? Find out more by clicking here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET: Due to the current situation, Frau Gerold’s Garten is one of the many places unable to operate its customary Spring Market. However, if you would like to support some of the labels who are usually present at the market you can visit them and purchase from the SupportSmallLabels website here.

GRAFFITI AND STREET ART IN ZURICH: How well do you know the graffiti and street art in Zurich? As much of it is transient you often have to be quick to appreciate it before it changes. Take a look here at some examples.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here

FREE CONTENT FROM AMAZON: See some of the free online content you can get from Amazon here.

AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.

SHOPPING & FOOD

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are offering takeaway or delivery services. See our updated list of restaurants in this article here

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article. Please note some companies have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.

MÖNCHHOF AM SEE NOW OFFERING TAKE AWAY & DELIVERY: The Mönchhof Am See in Kilchberg is now offering take away and delivery service. We tried it out – take a look here.

NEW! FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON TAKE AWAY SERVICE: Frohe Aussicht in Zumikon has just opened a new take away and delivery service open from 11.30 – 1pm and from 6pm – 9pm. See details here.

NEW! PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO: Pizzeria Ristorante Molino have just opened up a take away and delivery service from their restaurant in Gasometerstrasse in Zurich with delicious pizzas freshly cooked in their pizza oven! Find out all about it here.

DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs and they are now offering Saturday and Sunday Brunch too! Take a look here.

INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: We enjoyed a great Indian meal from the Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf which is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.

RESTAURANT HATO TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: Did you know that Restaurant Hato does both Take Away and Home Delivery and it really is a treat! For more information see here.

WINE TASTING AT ERICH MEIER 13TH – 16TH MAY: One of my favourite wine producers along Lake Zurich, Erich Meier, is going ahead with wine tastings on 13th – 16th May this year, but in order to conform with the new regulations, you need to book your timeslot in advance. You can book here.

COCKTAIL INSPIRATION FROM BAR AM WASSER ZURICH: Click the link here to see cocktail suggestions from the Bar Man at Bar am Wasser Zurich.

HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons are open again. Take a look here.

ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.

