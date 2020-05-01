What’s On In and Around Zurich Early May 2020
What’s On In and Around Zurich
Early May 2020
Wishing you a great May Bank Holiday Weekend!
CORONA UPDATES: On 29th April new measures were announced which will take place in 2 further phases of relaxation of the rules.
From 11th May:
- Schools for children of compulsory-school age will re-open
- All shops and markets will re-open
- Museums and libraries will re-open then
- Restaurants will reopen for groups of four, as well as for families ie parents with children.
- Sports training sessions will re-open
- Public transport will go back to its normal timetable (and people are advised to wear face masks during rush hour)
From 8th June:
From 8th June further relaxations to the rules are currently planned as follows:
- Upper secondary and vocational schools will reopen
- Universities and other higher education institutions will re-open
- Gatherings of more than 5 people
- Theatres and cinemas
- Zoos and botanic gardens
- Swimming pools
- Religious services
- Mountain transport services
Please note all the above measures are planned from 8th June provided nothing happens to require them to be re-evaluated in the intervening period.
From End of May 2020
At the end of May, further decisions will be made about the possible lifting of bans on other entertainment and leisure facilities.
Check out this useful infographic courtesy of SRF and Swiss Info outlining the situation so far.
Hotel Guests In Switzerland
In addition please note that guests staying in Swiss Hotels can now use the bar, spa, wellness and massage facilities in addition to the restaurant in the hotel. Please note this is only for guests who are staying at the hotel.
ARTS, MUSEUMS, MUSIC ONLINE
LIVESTREAM BENEFIT CONCERT BERN 2nd MAY 3pm – 6pm: Why not support the Livestream Benefit Concert taking place on a rooftop in Bern on Saturday 2nd May from 3pm – 6pm. All proceeds to support local businesses in Bern which are suffering due to the measures brought in to combat Corona. See details here.
ZURICH & BEYOND – MUSEUMS & GALLERIES ONLINE: The Landesmuseum is one of the many museums offering virtual tours. Just because we can’t visit the art galleries and museums we love in person, doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate their art and artefacts. Take a look at a selection of art galleries and museums in Zurich and around the world offering online access. Click here to see the list.
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL NYON ONLINE ENDS 2nd MAY: The Nyon International Film Festival has put its films online this year and you can watch them for FREE until 2nd May! Take a look here to see the films.
RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).
FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday? Find out more by clicking here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET: Due to the current situation, Frau Gerold’s Garten is one of the many places unable to operate its customary Spring Market. However, if you would like to support some of the labels who are usually present at the market you can visit them and purchase from the SupportSmallLabels website here.
GRAFFITI AND STREET ART IN ZURICH: How well do you know the graffiti and street art in Zurich? As much of it is transient you often have to be quick to appreciate it before it changes. Take a look here at some examples.
KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.
ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.
DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here
FREE CONTENT FROM AMAZON: See some of the free online content you can get from Amazon here.
AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.
SHOPPING & FOOD
TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been very tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are offering takeaway or delivery services. See our updated list of restaurants in this article here
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article. Please note some companies have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.
MÖNCHHOF AM SEE NOW OFFERING TAKE AWAY & DELIVERY: The Mönchhof Am See in Kilchberg is now offering take away and delivery service. We tried it out – take a look here.
NEW! FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON TAKE AWAY SERVICE: Frohe Aussicht in Zumikon has just opened a new take away and delivery service open from 11.30 – 1pm and from 6pm – 9pm. See details here.
NEW! PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO: Pizzeria Ristorante Molino have just opened up a take away and delivery service from their restaurant in Gasometerstrasse in Zurich with delicious pizzas freshly cooked in their pizza oven! Find out all about it here.
DRIVE THROUGH & HOME DELIVERY AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Dolder Grand is now offering a Drive Through Take Away and a Home Delivery Service. One of the options you can choose is the amazing patisserie from Pastry Chef Christian Hümbs and they are now offering Saturday and Sunday Brunch too! Take a look here.
INDIAN TAKE AWAY IN ZURICH & THE GOLD COAST: We enjoyed a great Indian meal from the Spice Village Restaurant in Männerdorf which is now offering take away and home delivery. Find out all about it here.
RESTAURANT HATO TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: Did you know that Restaurant Hato does both Take Away and Home Delivery and it really is a treat! For more information see here.
WINE TASTING AT ERICH MEIER 13TH – 16TH MAY: One of my favourite wine producers along Lake Zurich, Erich Meier, is going ahead with wine tastings on 13th – 16th May this year, but in order to conform with the new regulations, you need to book your timeslot in advance. You can book here.
COCKTAIL INSPIRATION FROM BAR AM WASSER ZURICH: Click the link here to see cocktail suggestions from the Bar Man at Bar am Wasser Zurich.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons are open again. Take a look here.
ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.
SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY
THAI COCONUT & VEGETABLE SOUP: A tasty and delicious soup. See the recipe here.
10 MINUTE CHOCOLATE POTS: Who can resist a delicious chocolate pot made of Swiss chocolate? See the recipe here.
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY 10th MAY
Mother’s Day in Switzerland is on Sunday 10th May so here are some ideas you might want to consider:
MONDAINE LATEST SPRING WATCH COLLECTION: With Mother’s Day on the horizon you may wish to consider a Swiss Watch. Find out more about Mondaine’s latest collection. Take a look here.
VOUCHER FOR YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT: In these difficult times many restaurants are offering Vouchers for Dinner or Lunch at their restaurants in anticipation of their opening from 11th May onwards. Why not contact your favourite Zurich restaurant to see if that is possible?
ON TRAINERS: We love our Swiss “ON” trainers and they are super comfortable as well as highly practical and they would make a great present for Mother’s Day. Tip: they come up slightly on the small size so you may want to go up a size. You can buy them online from Sport Shop TimeOut in Uster here.
REJANE ROSENBERGER JEWELLERY & CLOTHING: Take a look at these beautiful jewellery and wonderful clothing ideas which are handcrafted in Zurich and would make excellent presents for Mother’s Day by Réjane Rosenberger. Take a look here.
FOREO FACIAL CLEANSER & FACIAL MASK DEVICE: Foreo has a fabulous facial cleanser called the LUNA 3 (read about it here) and also an amazing new Face Mask device called the UFO (read about it here) and they also have an even newer model called the UFO 2. They all make extremely good gifts.
MOËT CHANDON PERSONALISED CHAMPAGNE: What could be nicer than receiving a bottle of champagne for Mother’s Day with a personalised label. Find out how to order champagne with a personalised label here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU NEW PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable Mother’s Day present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
Photo Art by Carmen Sirboiu
Travel
Sadly now is not the time to travel. However, as Switzerland Tourism says “Dream now, travel later”. Here are a few destinations to save up for your bucket list:
VEVEY & THE BEAUTIFUL LE MIRADOR RESORT & SPA: This luxury hotel boasts the most amazing views over Lac Léman and has a fabulous spa and Japanese Restaurant. Please note that if you are a hotel guest you are now allowed to use the spa, bars, restaurants and wellness facilities following the latest updates. Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN VEVEY: Take a look at all these places you can visit whilst staying in Vevey (some of course are subject to the easing of the Corona restrictions). See here.
SPRING BLOSSOM: Hopefully you’re lucky enough to enjoy some of the beautiful Spring Blossom from your window, balcony or garden. If not, here are some photos of blossom to hopefully lift your spirits. Take a look here.
Click here for more photos of Spring Blossom from the archives.
THE CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL IN FRICK: Again, not for visiting now, but something for next year – the Blossom Trail in Frick. See photos and information here.
THE BEAUTIFUL PEAKS OF CARDADA & CIMETTA IN TICINO: If you like mountains and stunning views, this is a great destination for your bucket list. See more photos here.
INSEL MAINAU FLOWER ISLAND: Again another beautiful destination to keep in mind for next Spring. Take a look here.
THE ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL: Another one for next year (unless of course you live in the area when you will be glad to know it continues til 10th May). Find out more here.
WALKS TO LOOK FORWARD TO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
ZERMATT ILLUMINATIONS FOR HOPE IN THE TIME OF CORONA: The illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter have been taking place ever night between sunset and 11pm on the Matterhorn. They continue every evening during the Coronavirus pandemic.Don’t forget to tune in to see the lights yourself by taking a look here.
PRACTICAL
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
TAX IN SWITZERLAND: Advice and information on all things to do with TAX. Read all about it here.
CORONA UPDATES: For more information see these official resources:
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
MASKS AND MORE: Some people have been creating colourful masks for sale in Zurich (please note these are not medical protection level) and you can purchase those made by our friend Ity here on Faircustomer for CHF 10 each. They come in sizes S, M & L. Alternatively you can order at Old Captain Masks here where they cost CHF 25.
INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED REGARDING CORONA: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.
CORONA VIRUS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
