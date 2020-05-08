What’s On in Zurich
Beginning to Mid May 2020
Wishing you a wonderful week ahead. Don’t forget this Sunday is Mother’s Day. It won’t be quite the same as usual as for a start the restaurants won’t be open (but as you can see below, many will be reopening from 11th May), as will all the shops and markets as the second phase of the relaxation of the Corona measures begins. Check below for some great ideas for Mother’s Day Gifts.
A quick reminder that from from 11th May:
- Schools for children of compulsory-school age will re-open
- All shops and markets will re-open
- Museums and libraries will re-open then
- Restaurants will reopen for groups of four, as well as for families ie parents with children.
- Sports training sessions will re-open
- Public transport will go back to its normal timetable (and people are advised to wear face masks during rush hour)
LEAVING YOUR DETAILS IN RESTAURANTS: Originally it was going to be obligatory for all diners to leave their contact details with the restaurant the were visiting (and the data would be held for 14 days) however, on Thursday 8th May the government decided to request rather than require, people to leave their phone numbers. You can see the details (in German) on the BAG website here. Restaurants must, however, ask for contact details from all guests.
ARTS, MUSEUMS, MUSIC ONLINE
Not only in Zurich but all over the world, museums, galleries and more have been offering virtual tours and lots of free resources online.
NASA PUTS ITS DATABASE ONLINE: NASA had also put its database online for FREE and yo can search through it and see photos, video and audio clips of the moon, space and lots more. See details here.
ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Please note that many of Zurich’s museums and galleries will be opening their doors again from 11th May. Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 12th MAY – 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it will be reopening on 12th May until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.
See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.
ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out or are in quarantine at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources
RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).
FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday? Find out more by clicking here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopening on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.
KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.
ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.
THE ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ENDS 10th MAY: Another one for next year (unless of course you live in the area when you will need to be quick to catch it as it ends on 10th May. Find out more here.
DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find yourself in self isolation or unable to leave home, we have a great list of things to do to keep you busy. You can see it here
FREE CONTENT FROM AMAZON: See some of the free online content you can get from Amazon here.
COMIC SHAMBLES STAY AT HOME FESTIVAL: This online Stay At Home Festival from the UK has got plenty of acts to keep you entertained and is streamed free. However, you are encouraged to leave a tip if you can. Visit the Comic Shambles website here.
AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.
Photo courtesy of Zurich Zoo by Cordula Galeffi
GOOD NEWS AT ZURICH ZOO – A NEW BABY RHINO: On 7th May Zurich Zoo saw its first baby white rhino, a female, born at the zoo in the new Lewa Savanna area. It was born to mother Tanda who arrived in Zurich Zoo from Israel last December.The new Savanna area was only recently opened and as well as rhinos, it also houses giraffes, zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Once the zoo reopens from 8th June we will be able to see the new arrival. For more details (in German) see here.
GOLDAU TIERPARK: We’ve written about Goldau Tierpark previously, but since it has been shut due to the Corona Virus measures, (it will reopen on 8th June) you may be interested to know that it has been offering a number of online facilities for children with puzzles and games about animals. Find out more (in German) here.
SHOPPING & FOOD
TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been a tough time for restaurants and cafes and although many of them will be reopening as of 11th May, many also will be continuing to offer takeaway and delivery services. See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.
HATO FINE ASIAN DINING TAKEAWAYS IN ZURICH: HATO restaurant is offering takeaway and home delivery service – so if you fancy some delectable Asian dining why not give them a call? Find out all about it by clicking here.
TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here.
WINE TASTING AT ERICH MEIER 13TH – 16TH MAY: One of my favourite wine producers along Lake Zurich, Erich Meier, is going ahead with wine tastings on 13th – 16th May this year, but in order to conform with the new regulations, you need to book your timeslot in advance. You can book here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons are open again. Take a look here.
SPRING BLOSSOM: Hopefully you’re lucky enough to enjoy some of the beautiful Spring Blossom from your window, balcony or garden. If not, here are some photos of blossom to hopefully lift your spirits. Take a look here.
SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY
IRISH SODA BREAD: If you want bread and don’t fancy leaving the house, you probably have all the ingredients for making Irish Soda Bread already at home and in just over half an hour from start to finish you can make your own delicious loaf. See the recipe here.
EASY LEMON TART: Check out this delicious but very easy Lemon Tart recipe. Perhaps you might want to make it for Mother’s Day? See the recipe here.
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY 10th MAY
Mother’s Day in Switzerland is on Sunday 10th May so here are some ideas you might want to consider:
HOW ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL CAKE (OR CHOCOLATES) FROM CONFISERIE HONOLD: Visit their website here to see the scrumptious cakes and pastries they produce.
A VOUCHER FOR PURE BEAUTY SALON: Another idea is to buy a voucher for a treatment at Pure Beauty Spa.There are so many to choose from you in a range of prices and they also sell some wonderful skincare products too. Visit the website here.
MONDAINE LATEST SPRING WATCH COLLECTION: With Mother’s Day on the horizon you may wish to consider a Swiss Watch. Find out more about Mondaine’s latest collection. Take a look here.
VOUCHER FOR YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT: In these difficult times many restaurants are offering Vouchers for Dinner or Lunch at their restaurants in anticipation of their opening from 11th May onwards. Why not contact your favourite Zurich restaurant to see if that is possible?
ON TRAINERS: We love our Swiss “ON” trainers and they are super comfortable as well as highly practical and they would make a great present for Mother’s Day. Tip: they come up slightly on the small size so you may want to go up a size. You can buy them online from Sport Shop TimeOut in Uster here.
GERMAN LESSONS FROM THE GERMAN LANGUAGE SCHOOL: Another practical present could maybe be a voucher for lessons at the German Language School.Read all about it here.
REJANE ROSENBERGER JEWELLERY & CLOTHING: Take a look at these beautiful jewellery and wonderful clothing ideas which are handcrafted in Zurich and would make excellent presents for Mother’s Day by Réjane Rosenberger. Take a look here.
OPPO MOBILE PHONES: OPPO have launched their latest range of mobile phones and one of the most striking things about them is the quality of the phone camera lenses. Even the entry level phones can take the most amazing photos. You may not have heard of them before now, but they are making great headway in the mobile phone market. Visit their website here.
FOREO FACIAL CLEANSER & FACIAL MASK DEVICE: Foreo has a fabulous facial cleanser called the LUNA 3 (read about it here) and also an amazing new Face Mask device called the UFO (read about it here) and they also have an even newer model called the UFO 2. They all make extremely good gifts.
MOËT CHANDON PERSONALISED CHAMPAGNE: What could be nicer than receiving a bottle of champagne for Mother’s Day with a personalised label. Find out how to order champagne with a personalised label here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU NEW PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable Mother’s Day present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
Photo Art by Carmen Sirboiu
Travel
As Switzerland Tourism says “Dream now, travel later”, however it can’t be that long before we will hopefully be able to travel around Switzerland again. Here are a few destinations to save up for your bucket list:
THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITE OF LAVAUX: One place you may be very interested in visiting is the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage area around Lavaux in Switzerland.Take a look here.
CARONA IN TICINO: The beautiful village of Corona in Ticino is off the beaten path and full of scenic beauty. Find out all about it here.
WALKS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
PRACTICAL FOR EXPATS
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Here are a few more tips for newcomers to Switzerland you might find useful. Take a look here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
TAX IN SWITZERLAND: Advice and information on all things to do with TAX. Read all about it here.
CORONA VIRUS
ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.
MASKS AND MORE: Some people have been creating colourful masks for sale in Zurich (please note these are not medical protection level) and you can purchase those made by our friend Ity here on Faircustomer for CHF 10 each. They come in sizes S, M & L. Alternatively you can order at Old Captain Masks here where they cost CHF 25.
INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED REGARDING CORONA: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.
TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.
- Upper secondary and vocational schools will reopen
- Universities and other higher education institutions will re-open
- Gatherings of more than 5 people
- Theatres and cinemas
- Zoos and botanic gardens
- Swimming pools
- Religious services
- Mountain transport services
Please note all the above measures are planned from 8th June provided nothing happens to require them to be re-evaluated in the intervening period.
HOTEL GUESTS IN SWITZERLAND: In addition please note that guests staying in Swiss Hotels can now use the bar, spa, wellness and massage facilities in addition to the restaurant in the hotel. Please note this is only for guests who are staying at the hotel.
CORONA UPDATES: For more information see these official resources:
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead and stay safe and well!
