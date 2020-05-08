What’s On in Zurich

Beginning to Mid May 2020

Wishing you a wonderful week ahead. Don’t forget this Sunday is Mother’s Day. It won’t be quite the same as usual as for a start the restaurants won’t be open (but as you can see below, many will be reopening from 11th May), as will all the shops and markets as the second phase of the relaxation of the Corona measures begins. Check below for some great ideas for Mother’s Day Gifts.

A quick reminder that from from 11th May:

Schools for children of compulsory-school age will re-open

All shops and markets will re-open

Museums and libraries will re-open then

Restaurants will reopen for groups of four, as well as for families ie parents with children.

Sports training sessions will re-open

Public transport will go back to its normal timetable (and people are advised to wear face masks during rush hour)

LEAVING YOUR DETAILS IN RESTAURANTS: Originally it was going to be obligatory for all diners to leave their contact details with the restaurant the were visiting (and the data would be held for 14 days) however, on Thursday 8th May the government decided to request rather than require, people to leave their phone numbers. You can see the details (in German) on the BAG website here. Restaurants must, however, ask for contact details from all guests.

ARTS, MUSEUMS, MUSIC ONLINE

Not only in Zurich but all over the world, museums, galleries and more have been offering virtual tours and lots of free resources online.

NASA PUTS ITS DATABASE ONLINE: NASA had also put its database online for FREE and yo can search through it and see photos, video and audio clips of the moon, space and lots more. See details here.

ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Please note that many of Zurich’s museums and galleries will be opening their doors again from 11th May. Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 12th MAY – 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it will be reopening on 12th May until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.

See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.

ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out or are in quarantine at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources

RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday? Find out more by clicking here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopening on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

ZENTUM PAUL KLEE FREE ONLINE COLLECTION: The Zentrum Paul Klee has put many artworks into an online collection so that they can be viewed by the public at home. Take a look here.

THE ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ENDS 10th MAY: Another one for next year (unless of course you live in the area when you will need to be quick to catch it as it ends on 10th May. Find out more here.

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find yourself in self isolation or unable to leave home, we have a great list of things to do to keep you busy. You can see it here

FREE CONTENT FROM AMAZON: See some of the free online content you can get from Amazon here.

COMIC SHAMBLES STAY AT HOME FESTIVAL: This online Stay At Home Festival from the UK has got plenty of acts to keep you entertained and is streamed free. However, you are encouraged to leave a tip if you can. Visit the Comic Shambles website here.

AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.

Photo courtesy of Zurich Zoo by Cordula Galeffi

GOOD NEWS AT ZURICH ZOO – A NEW BABY RHINO: On 7th May Zurich Zoo saw its first baby white rhino, a female, born at the zoo in the new Lewa Savanna area. It was born to mother Tanda who arrived in Zurich Zoo from Israel last December.The new Savanna area was only recently opened and as well as rhinos, it also houses giraffes, zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Once the zoo reopens from 8th June we will be able to see the new arrival. For more details (in German) see here.

GOLDAU TIERPARK: We’ve written about Goldau Tierpark previously, but since it has been shut due to the Corona Virus measures, (it will reopen on 8th June) you may be interested to know that it has been offering a number of online facilities for children with puzzles and games about animals. Find out more (in German) here.

SHOPPING & FOOD

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been a tough time for restaurants and cafes and although many of them will be reopening as of 11th May, many also will be continuing to offer takeaway and delivery services. See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.

HATO FINE ASIAN DINING TAKEAWAYS IN ZURICH: HATO restaurant is offering takeaway and home delivery service – so if you fancy some delectable Asian dining why not give them a call? Find out all about it by clicking here.

TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here.

WINE TASTING AT ERICH MEIER 13TH – 16TH MAY: One of my favourite wine producers along Lake Zurich, Erich Meier, is going ahead with wine tastings on 13th – 16th May this year, but in order to conform with the new regulations, you need to book your timeslot in advance. You can book here.

HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons are open again. Take a look here.

SPRING BLOSSOM: Hopefully you’re lucky enough to enjoy some of the beautiful Spring Blossom from your window, balcony or garden. If not, here are some photos of blossom to hopefully lift your spirits. Take a look here.

SOME RECIPES TO KEEP YOU BUSY