Photo courtesy of Swiss School of Photography

What’s On In Zurich Early June 2020

This weekend is a long one with a Bank Holiday Monday – so enjoy and have fun!

CORONA VIRUS LATEST: The Swiss Government latest relaxations to the Corona situation are as follows:

From 30th May, spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people for activities such as football matches and picnics will be allowed.

From 6th June, public events and gatherings for up to 300 people will be allowed.

From 6th June all leisure and tourism activities can resume including cinemas, theatres, swimming pools, zoos, campsites and group excursions.

From 8th June, Swiss companies will also be able to recruit from the EU, EFTA and third countries according to certain conditions.

From 15th June, borders with Germany, Austria and France will be open for tourism and professional visits. From 3rd June Italy will open its border, but Switzerland is not yet ready to open to Italy on that date.

From 19th June, the “extraordinary situation” due to Corona will officially be at an end, which means that powers will be handed back to the Cantons.

From 6th July, there will be free movement of people throughout the Schengen countries.

Restaurants will no longer be limited to a maximum of four to a table (though guests must leave a contact number for tracing purposes. Tables will still need to be two metres apart. Hygiene and social distancing rules still need to be adored to. Older people can now resume their “social life” and see their grandchildren.

Events likely to attract more than 1,000 people will still remain banned at least until the end of August.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th MAY- 3rd June: The is year’s Iranian Film Festival is online and you can see all the films for FREE. Take a look here.

THE RIETBERG MUSEUM IN ZURICH IS FREE UNTIL 29th MAY: The Rietberg museum in Zurich has re-opened and what’s even better is that entrance is FREE until 29th May. See what’s on here.

ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Many of Zurich’s museums and galleries are now open again. Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.

ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM UNTIL 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it reopened on 12th May and will continue until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.

See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.

THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM IS OPEN: You can see their latest exhibitions about Nuns, about Games and about Greenland. Take a look here.

EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV RE-OPENS 2nd JUNE: Haus Konstruktiv re-opens on 2nd June and the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Find out more here.

PHOTOS OF IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK: Take a look at these photos of Irises at Belvoir Park taken by Carmen Sirboiu. See the photos here.

*********************************************************************************************************************

