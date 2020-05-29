Photo courtesy of Swiss School of Photography
What’s On In Zurich Early June 2020
This weekend is a long one with a Bank Holiday Monday – so enjoy and have fun!
CORONA VIRUS LATEST: The Swiss Government latest relaxations to the Corona situation are as follows:
From 30th May, spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people for activities such as football matches and picnics will be allowed.
From 6th June, public events and gatherings for up to 300 people will be allowed.
From 6th June all leisure and tourism activities can resume including cinemas, theatres, swimming pools, zoos, campsites and group excursions.
From 8th June, Swiss companies will also be able to recruit from the EU, EFTA and third countries according to certain conditions.
From 15th June, borders with Germany, Austria and France will be open for tourism and professional visits. From 3rd June Italy will open its border, but Switzerland is not yet ready to open to Italy on that date.
From 19th June, the “extraordinary situation” due to Corona will officially be at an end, which means that powers will be handed back to the Cantons.
From 6th July, there will be free movement of people throughout the Schengen countries.
Restaurants will no longer be limited to a maximum of four to a table (though guests must leave a contact number for tracing purposes. Tables will still need to be two metres apart. Hygiene and social distancing rules still need to be adored to. Older people can now resume their “social life” and see their grandchildren.
Events likely to attract more than 1,000 people will still remain banned at least until the end of August.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th MAY- 3rd June: The is year’s Iranian Film Festival is online and you can see all the films for FREE. Take a look here.
THE RIETBERG MUSEUM IN ZURICH IS FREE UNTIL 29th MAY: The Rietberg museum in Zurich has re-opened and what’s even better is that entrance is FREE until 29th May. See what’s on here.
ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Many of Zurich’s museums and galleries are now open again. Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.
ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM UNTIL 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it reopened on 12th May and will continue until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.
See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM IS OPEN: You can see their latest exhibitions about Nuns, about Games and about Greenland. Take a look here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV RE-OPENS 2nd JUNE: Haus Konstruktiv re-opens on 2nd June and the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Find out more here.
PHOTOS OF IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK: Take a look at these photos of Irises at Belvoir Park taken by Carmen Sirboiu. See the photos here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Article
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces.
Get quality counselling, online or face-to-face, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and familes, whatever your worry, whatever your language, go to stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
SWISS SCHOOL OF PHOTOGRAPHY TOP TIPS: Check out these great tips on how to improve your photography from the Swiss School Of Photography and benefit from a 10% reduction using the code “NEWINZURICH” if you fancy joining any of the courses. Find out more here.
Photo by Swiss School of Photography
GREEN LAMP FUND RAISING – GIVE 19 FOR COVID19: Working as a midwife in rural Ethiopia is very much a hardship post at the best of times, but with COVID-19 the midwives are facing a whole set of additional challenges. Working in very basic conditions, they often have little or no access to PPE whilst undertaking extremely valuable work which helps young women who are often the most overlooked in society. Due the the current situation all fund raising events in Zurich have had to be cancelled but if you can donate 19 for COVID19 you will really be making a difference. Please take a look at this initiative and help if you can.
SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS
NESPRESSO COFFEE RECIPES: You can also see some of our Coffee Recipes that we have created using the new coffee capsules here.
NESPRESSO NEW VERTUO FLAVOURED COFFEES: Nespresso have added to their range of Vertuo (extra large coffees) with 3 new flavoured varieties: Barista Creations Vanilla Custard Pie, Barista Creations Caramel Cookie and Hazelino Muffin. As well as making delicious coffees, they are also ideal for making all sorts of coffee creations from Iced Frappés to desserts. You can read all about the new range here.
TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. . See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.
Travel in Switzerland
THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF IN VITZNAU: If you’re in need of a relaxing break or simply want to recharge your batteries, the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof is just the answer! located on the waters edge the views of Lake Lucerne are superb. You can swim, SUP, hire a boat, wander round the gardens, enjoy the spa or relax in one of the two great restaurants on site. As well as the lakeside Panorama Terrace Restaurant they also have the Michelin star Sens restaurant. Read all about it here.
THE ALPINA GSTAAD: If you’re looking for a luxury break in Switzerland, the Alpina Gstaad opens its door for the Summer Season from 3rd July and you can book your stay now. Located in a privileged position above the village of Gstaad it boasts stunning views, a fabulous spa and wellness arena and not one, but two Michelin starred restaurants. The Alpina Gstaad offers a superior level of luxury. Find out more about this stunning hotel here.
A HIKE AROUND TÜRLERSEE: Türlersee is a little lake not far from Zurich and although the Strandbad is still closed at the moment, you can take a really nice walk around it. Find out more here.
WALK ALONG THE WOODEN BRIDGE TO WOLLISHOFEN: There is a little wooden bridge along Lake Zurich near Rote Fabrik and Wollishofen Badi. You can walk over it and enjoy the lake views or for a longer walk you can begin in Bürkliplatz and walk to it from there. Find out all about it here.
SWISS MOUNTAIN HUTS: If you fancy hiking this Summer and staying overnight in a Swiss Mountain hut, you will be glad to know that many of them reopened recently. Find out all about them and what you need to take with you when you stay here.
A HIKE TO HIRZLI: Need some hiking inspiration? How about a hike to Hirzli? Take a look here.
WALKS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
HIKING TRAILS NEAR AMDEN: Check out some of the beautiful hiking opportunities in and around Amden.Take a look here.
A HIKE ALONG THE RHINEFALLS: The Rhine Falls Viewing platform is currently closed due to COVID19, however, you can still go for a great hike along the Rhine and get stunning views of Europe’s biggest waterfall. See here for details.
PRACTICAL FOR EXPATS
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Here are a few more tips for newcomers to Switzerland you might find useful. Take a look here.
TOP TIPS ON TRANSITIONING WITH KIDS: Read these tips to help with the transitioning of kids in an expat environment. Take a look here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING FROM STILLPOINT SPACES: If you would like to contact a counsellor, or have online or face-to-face advice, whatever your worry or language, you can contact Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors here: stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, oremail us here.
TOP TIPS FROM A ZURICH DENTIST ON CARING FOR YOUR TEETH: View some tips from Zurich Dentist Marina Thomas in this article.
SHORT VIDEO FROM THE VAN GOGH ALIVE EXHIBITION ON TILL 5th JUNE: Click here.
CORONA VIRUS
ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.
CORONA UPDATES: For more information see these official resources:
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE
BIA IRELAND ORGANIC SKINCARE FROM CODEX: You may have heard of the organic skincare range from Bia Ireland. They have recently launched a “Discovery Kit” so you can try out their best selling products. Take a look here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead and stay safe and well!
********************************************
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!