What’s On In Zurich

End of May 2020

THE RIETBERG MUSEUM IN ZURICH IS FREE UNTIL 29th MAY: The Rietberg museum in Zurich has re-opened and what’s even better is that entrance is FREE until 29th May. See what’s on here.

ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Many of Zurich’s museums and galleries are now open again. Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.

ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out or are in quarantine at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources

CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW ONLINE: The World’s most international garden show, the Chelsea Flower Show has taken place on line this year and Saturday 23rd May is its last day. However, there are lots of resources which might even inspire you with your Swiss Garden (or balcony). The RHS is a charity and you might also like to join too for ongoing inspiration. Find out all about it here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th MAY- 3rd June: The is year’s Iranian Film Festival will be going online and you can see all the films for FREE. Take a look here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM UNTIL 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it reopened on 12th May and will continue until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.

See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV RE-OPENS 2nd JUNE: Haus Konstruktiv re-opens on 2nd June and the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Find out more here.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. You can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

BELVOIR PARK: Belvoir Park is in full bloom at the moment. As well as beautiful parkland, landscaped gardens and a stunning villa in the park you can also get great vies over the city and entrance is FREE. Find out all about it here.

PHOTOS OF IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK: Take a look at these photos of Irises at Belvoir Park taken by Carmen Sirboiu. See the photos here.

NASA PUTS ITS DATABASE ONLINE: NASA had also put its database online for FREE and yo can search through it and see photos, video and audio clips of the moon, space and lots more. See details here.

RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).

*********************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Article

MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces.

Get quality counselling, online or face-to-face, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and familes, whatever your worry, whatever your language, go to stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, or email us here.

For more information click here.