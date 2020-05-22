What’s On In Zurich End of May 2020

What’s On In Zurich
THE RIETBERG MUSEUM IN ZURICH IS FREE UNTIL 29th MAY: The Rietberg museum in Zurich has re-opened and what’s even better is that entrance is FREE until 29th May. See what’s on here.
ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Many of Zurich’s museums and galleries are now open again. Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.
ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out or are in quarantine at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources
CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW ONLINE: The World’s most international garden show, the Chelsea Flower Show has taken place on line this year and Saturday 23rd May is its last day. However, there are lots of resources which might even inspire you with your Swiss Garden (or balcony). The RHS is a charity and you might also like to join too for ongoing inspiration. Find out all about it here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th MAY- 3rd June: The is year’s Iranian Film Festival will be going online and you can see all the films for FREE. Take a look here.
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM UNTIL 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it reopened on 12th May and will continue until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.
See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV RE-OPENS 2nd JUNE: Haus Konstruktiv re-opens on 2nd June and the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Find out more here.
KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. You can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.
BELVOIR PARK: Belvoir Park is in full bloom at the moment. As well as beautiful parkland, landscaped gardens and a stunning villa in the park you can also get great vies over the city and entrance is FREE. Find out all about it here.
PHOTOS OF IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK: Take a look at these photos of Irises at Belvoir Park taken by Carmen Sirboiu. See the photos here.
NASA PUTS ITS DATABASE ONLINE: NASA had also put its database online for FREE and yo can search through it and see photos, video and audio clips of the moon, space and lots more. See details here.
RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces.
Get quality counselling, online or face-to-face, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and familes, whatever your worry, whatever your language, go to stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, or email us here.
For more information click here.
GREEN LAMP FUND RAISING – GIVE 19 FOR COVID19: Working as a midwife in rural Ethiopia is very much a hardship post at the best of times, but with COVID-19 the midwives are facing a whole set of additional challenges. Working in very basic conditions, they often have little or no access to PPE whilst undertaking extremely valuable work which helps young women who are often the most overlooked in society. Due the the current situation all fund raising events in Zurich have had to be cancelled but if you can donate 19 for COVID19 you will really be making a difference. Please take a look at this initiative and help if you can.
SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS
NESPRESSO NEW VERTUO FLAVOURED COFFEES: Nespresso have added to their range of Vertuo (extra large coffees) with 3 new flavoured varieties: Barista Creations Vanilla Custard Pie, Barista Creations Caramel Cookie and Hazelino Muffin. As well as making delicious coffees, they are also ideal for making all sorts of coffee creations from Iced Frappés to desserts. You can read all about the new range here.
NESPRESSO COFFEE RECIPES: You can also see our some Coffee Recipes that we have created using the new coffee capsules here.
KRONE ADLISWIL MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND RESTAURANT TAKEAWAY: If you’re planing a special meal at home why not try out a gourmet dinner from the Krone in Adliswil where they are now operating a takeaway and home delivery service. The restaurant also opened on 12th May with new social distancing measures in place. Read all about it here.
LOOSE MOOSE TAKE AWAY SERVICE: Loose Moose in Egg is offering a variety of takeaway and home delivery services from lunch boxes, to brunch, to pizzas, burgers and more. Find out all about it here.
HATO FINE ASIAN DINING TAKEAWAYS IN ZURICH: HATO restaurant is offering takeaway and home delivery service – so if you fancy some delectable Asian dining why not give them a call? Find out all about it by clicking here.
TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. . See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.
Travel in Switzerland
THE ALPINA GSTAAD: If you’re looking for a luxury break in Switzerland, the Alpina Gstaad opens its door for the Summer Season from 3rd July and you can book your stay now. Located in a privileged position above the village of Gstaad it boasts stunning views, a fabulous spa and wellness arena and not one, but two Michelin starred restaurants. The Alpina Gstaad offers a superior level of luxury. Find out more about this stunning hotel here.
A HIKE AROUND TÜRLERSEE: Türlersee is a little lake not far from Zurich and although the Strandbad is still closed at the moment, you can take a really nice walk around it. Find out more here.
SWISS MOUNTAIN HUTS: If you fancy hiking this Summer and staying overnight in a Swiss Mountain hut, you will be glad to know that many of them reopened recently. Find out all about them and what you need to take with you when you stay here.
A HIKE TO HIRZLI: Need some hiking inspiration? How about a hike to Hirzli? Take a look here.
WALKS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
A HIKE ALONG THE RHINEFALLS: The Rhine Falls Viewing platform is currently closed due to COVID19, however, you can still go for a great hike along the Rhine and get stunning views of Europe’s biggest waterfall. See here for details.
RECIPES OF THE WEEK
5 MINUTE HUMMUS RECIPE: This is a very easy and quick recipe for making hummus. See the recipe here.
HEALTHY FRUIT SMOOTHIES: Why not make a refreshing fruit smoothie to cool down on a hot day? See the recipes here.
PRACTICAL FOR EXPATS
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Here are a few more tips for newcomers to Switzerland you might find useful. Take a look here.
THE SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM: If you’re new and having to share a laundry room for the first time with the other residents of your apartment block, read this article.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons are open again. Take a look here.
CORONA VIRUS
ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.
- Upper secondary and vocational schools will reopen
- Universities and other higher education institutions will re-open
- Gatherings of more than 5 people
- Theatres and cinemas
- Zoos and botanic gardens
- Swimming pools
- Religious services
- Mountain transport services
Please note all the above measures are planned from 8th June provided nothing happens to require them to be re-evaluated in the intervening period.
Easing of Border restrictions with Austria, France &Germany from 15th June
The borders between Switzerland, Germany and Austria are planned to re-open again from 15th June. Check here for details.
CORONA UPDATES: For more information see these official resources:
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
CARMEN SIRBOIU PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead and stay safe and well!
