What’s On In Zurich Mid May 2020 Onwards

SNOWLAND JOURNEYS FREE FILM SCREENING 17TH MAY: Snowland Journeys was founded by Zara Balfour to offer sustainable long-term support to the children, school and mountain families in Nepal and you can watch a screening of her award-winning feature documentary film, Children of the Snow Land, on Sunday 17th May for free. See details here.

WINE TASTING AT ERICH MEIER 13TH – 16TH MAY: One of my favourite wine producers along Lake Zurich, Erich Meier, has wine tastings this week and the final date is 16th May, but in order to conform with the new regulations, you need to book your timeslot in advance. You can book here.

THE RIETBERG MUSEUM IN ZURICH IS FREE UNTIL 29th MAY: Good news! The Rietberg museum in Zurich has re-opened and what’s even better is that entrance is FREE until 29th May. See what’s on here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th MAY- 3rd June: The is year’s Iranian Film Festival will be going online and you can see all the films for free. Take a look here.

ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Many of Zurich’s museums and galleries are now open again.Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 12th MAY – 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it reopened on 12th May and will continue until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.

See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.

ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out or are in quarantine at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources

RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).

FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday? Find out more by clicking here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.

KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.

NASA PUTS ITS DATABASE ONLINE: NASA had also put its database online for FREE and yo can search through it and see photos, video and audio clips of the moon, space and lots more. See details here.

COMIC SHAMBLES STAY AT HOME FESTIVAL: This online Stay At Home Festival from the UK has got plenty of acts to keep you entertained and is streamed free. However, you are encouraged to leave a tip if you can. Visit the Comic Shambles website here.

