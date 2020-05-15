What’s On in Zurich
Mid May 2020 Onwards
See what’s on in Zurich and wishing you a wonderful week ahead.
SNOWLAND JOURNEYS FREE FILM SCREENING 17TH MAY: Snowland Journeys was founded by Zara Balfour to offer sustainable long-term support to the children, school and mountain families in Nepal and you can watch a screening of her award-winning feature documentary film, Children of the Snow Land, on Sunday 17th May for free. See details here.
WINE TASTING AT ERICH MEIER 13TH – 16TH MAY: One of my favourite wine producers along Lake Zurich, Erich Meier, has wine tastings this week and the final date is 16th May, but in order to conform with the new regulations, you need to book your timeslot in advance. You can book here.
THE RIETBERG MUSEUM IN ZURICH IS FREE UNTIL 29th MAY: Good news! The Rietberg museum in Zurich has re-opened and what’s even better is that entrance is FREE until 29th May. See what’s on here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th MAY- 3rd June: The is year’s Iranian Film Festival will be going online and you can see all the films for free. Take a look here.
ZURICH MUSEUMS & GALLERIES: Many of Zurich’s museums and galleries are now open again.Check the website of whichever venue you are thinking of visiting in advance just to be sure they are open before you set off on a journey.
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 12th MAY – 5th JUNE: One exhibition I absolutely loved was the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich and luckily it reopened on 12th May and will continue until 5th June. If you haven’t seen it already do take the opportunity – it is highly recommended. Read all about it here.
See photos and video of the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition here.
ONLINE MUSEUMS: If for any reason you don’t want to go out or are in quarantine at the moment Click here to see a list of online museum resources
RENT KOSMOS FILMS ONLINE: You can’t visit the Kosmos Cinema right now but you can rent films online or take out a monthly subscription. Visit the website here (in German).
FREE PLAYS STREAMED VIA NATIONAL THEATRE LONDON: Did you know that the National Theatre in London is streaming free plays every Thursday? Find out more by clicking here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is reopened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.
KIÖR – ART IN PUBLIC PLACES IN ZURICH: There are so many pieces of art in public places in Zurich that often we forget where they are. Now is not the time to go looking for them, but luckily for us we can appreciate them online from the comfort of our own home in a number of videos created for us by Stadt Zurich. Take a look here.
NASA PUTS ITS DATABASE ONLINE: NASA had also put its database online for FREE and yo can search through it and see photos, video and audio clips of the moon, space and lots more. See details here.
COMIC SHAMBLES STAY AT HOME FESTIVAL: This online Stay At Home Festival from the UK has got plenty of acts to keep you entertained and is streamed free. However, you are encouraged to leave a tip if you can. Visit the Comic Shambles website here.
Sponsored Article
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces.
Get quality counselling, online or face-to-face, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and familes, whatever your worry, whatever your language, go to stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, or email us here.
For more information click here.
THE IRIS GARDEN AT BELVOIR PARK: The Iris Garden is in full bloom at Belvoir Park at the moment and they have over 120 varieties. In addition they also have beautiful parkland, landscaped gardens and a stunning villa in the park too. Entry is FREE. Find out al about it here.
AERIAL IMAGES OF SWITZERLAND THROUGH TIME: Take a look at these fascinating images of Switzerland from above through time. Take a look here.
GOOD NEWS AT ZURICH ZOO – A NEW BABY RHINO: On 7th May Zurich Zoo saw its first baby white rhino, a female, born at the zoo in the new Lewa Savanna area. It was born to mother Tanda who arrived in Zurich Zoo from Israel last December.The new Savanna area was only recently opened and as well as rhinos, it also houses giraffes, zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Once the zoo reopens from 8th June we will be able to see the new arrival. For more details (in German) see here.
SHOPPING & FOOD
KRONE ADLISWIL MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND RESTAURANT TAKEAWAY: If you’re planing a special meal at home why not try out a gourmet dinner from the Krone in Adliswil where they are now operating a takeaway and home delivery service. The restaurant also opened on 12th May with new social distancing measures in place. Read all about it here.
LOOSE MOOSE TAKE AWAY SERVICE: Loose Moose in Egg is offering a variety of takeaway and home delivery services from lunch boxes, to brunch, to pizzas, burgers and more. Find out all about it here.
HATO FINE ASIAN DINING TAKEAWAYS IN ZURICH: HATO restaurant is offering takeaway and home delivery service – so if you fancy some delectable Asian dining why not give them a call? Find out all about it by clicking here.
TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. . See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: We have updated our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.
RECIPES OF THE WEEK
BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE: This is a very easy recipe using the all in one method and tastes delicious. See the recipe here.
PESTO SUNWHEEL: Why not make this easy and delicious sun wheel out to puff pastry.See the recipe here.
Travel
SWISS MOUNTAIN HUTS: If you fancy hiking this Summer and staying overnight in a Swiss Mountain hut, you will be glad to know that many of them reopened recently. Find out all about them and what you need to take with you when you stay here.
A HIKE TO HIRZLI: Need some hiking inspiration? How about a hike to Hirzli? Take a look here.
WALKS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
PRACTICAL FOR EXPATS
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Here are a few more tips for newcomers to Switzerland you might find useful. Take a look here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
TAX IN SWITZERLAND: Advice and information on all things to do with TAX. Read all about it here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich now that hair salons are open again. Take a look here.
CORONA VIRUS
ORGANISATIONS TO HELP THE VULNERABLE IN ZURICH: Take a look here at a a huge list of organisations which have (and maybe be looking for more) volunteers to help the vulnerable and the elderly at this time of crisis in Zurich. See the details here.
MASKS AND MORE: Some people have been creating colourful masks for sale in Zurich (please note these are not medical protection level) and you can purchase those made by our friend Ity here on Faircustomer for CHF 10 each. They come in sizes S, M & L. Alternatively you can order at Old Captain Masks here where they cost CHF 25.
INFORMATION FOR THE SELF EMPLOYED REGARDING CORONA: If you’re self employed or have a small business and want to find out what help you can get. Please take a look here.
TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.
- Upper secondary and vocational schools will reopen
- Universities and other higher education institutions will re-open
- Gatherings of more than 5 people
- Theatres and cinemas
- Zoos and botanic gardens
- Swimming pools
- Religious services
- Mountain transport services
Please note all the above measures are planned from 8th June provided nothing happens to require them to be re-evaluated in the intervening period.
HOTEL GUESTS IN SWITZERLAND: In addition please note that guests staying in Swiss Hotels can now use the bar, spa, wellness and massage facilities in addition to the restaurant in the hotel. Please note this is only for guests who are staying at the hotel.
LEAVING YOUR DETAILS IN RESTAURANTS: Originally it was going to be obligatory for all diners to leave their contact details with the restaurant the were visiting (and the data would be held for 14 days) however, on Thursday 8th May the government decided to request rather than require, people to leave their phone numbers. You can see the details (in German) on the BAG website here. Restaurants must, however, ask for contact details from all guests.
Easing of Border restrictions in certain cases from 15th June
The borders between Switzerland, Germany and Austria are to open again on 15th June for certain situations eg people visiting relatives or attending important family events & for unmarried couples in long-term cross-border relationships. People who own a property for personal use, tend allotments, or look after agricultural or hunting land or woodland or who need to take care of animals will also be allowed to cross the border. Check here for details.
CORONA UPDATES: For more information see these official resources:
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
CARMEN SIRBOIU PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead and stay safe and well!
