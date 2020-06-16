Home » Travel » A Day trip to the Beautiful Lakeside Town of Iseltwald
A Day trip to the Beautiful Lakeside Town of Iseltwald

by newinzurich
A Trip To Iseltwald Lake Brienz

A  Day trip to the Beautiful Lakeside Town

of Iseltwald

Schloss Seeburg Lake Brienz

A Picturesque Lakeside Town Near Interlaken

The other day we took a day trip to the beautiful lakeside town of Iseltwald, not far from Interlaken. With its timber-clad chalets, colourful flowers and views across the turquoise waters of lake Brienz it really is one of the prettiest Swiss towns you can visit.  In fact, the entire area of Iseltwald is designated part of the Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites. The lake is surrounded by high mountains and lots of forests beyond and the lakeside promenade has a boat stop so when the passenger boats are running in the Summer, you can take cruises across the lake.

Schloss Seeburg Iseltwald Lake Brienz

Iseltwald is Home to the Iconic Schloss Seeburg

It is also home to the iconic Schloss Seeburg – or Seeburg Castle. This marvellous architectural gem was built in 1907 and has had a rather interesting history over the years. However, the castle is privately owned and not open to the public. You can view it from the edge of the lake, from high up on the hiking trails above and from the lake and it adds a certain elegance to the little town.

Top Things To Do in Iseltwald

Walking and Swimming

A rose cottage in Iseltwald Lake Brienz

With its beautiful little flower covered cottages, cobbled streets and unique charm, it’s definitely worth going for a stroll. There is plenty to see and do so and as it’s quite small you can’t really get lost..

Pink roses in Iseltwald

There are some fine examples of wood carvings all around as this is the area famous for the craft. In fact in nearby Brienz there is even a wood carving school.

Wooden cottage in Iseltwald Laek Brienz

From the main square where the bus station is located you can explore the area around the ferry station and if you turn to the right you can walk along the lake front.

Bus station Isetwald Lake Brienz

We went on a sunny day at the end of May and there were plenty of people swimming in the lake – so don’t forget to pack your swimsuit.

Iseltwald Lake Brienz

Stand Up Paddleboards

A Trip To Iseltwald Lake Brienz

You can also hire Stand Up Paddleboards from quite a few places along the promenade as well as the official “Badi” or bathing area, there are plenty of places along the lake where you can just dive in.

On the Lake

Boats hire Iseltwald Lake Brienz

We hired a motor boat from the “Boot Vermietung” location (you just follow the signs from the main square) and they also rent out Pedallos and small rowing boats at reasonable prices too. It’s a great way to explore the lake and to see Schloss Seeburg from the water.

Schloss Seeburg Iseltwald

If you prefer bigger boats then during the Summer Season head to the port area where you can go for a cruise.

Admire Schloss Seeburg

Schloss Seeburg Iseltwald

There are so may different views of this striking castle.

Schloss Seeburg Iseltwald

Cafés and Restaurants

The Promenade Iseltwald Brienz

If you didn’t stop at one of the cafes or restaurants off the main square, then why not sit down at one of the establishments along the promenade. There is everything from cold drinks and ice cream, to pizza to sit down meals on offer. And of course the view is just sensational. Above you can see the “Badi” where you can relax on the lawns and go for a swim.

Go For a Walk or Hike

Iseltwald Lake Brienz

There are some lovely walks and hikes around here. You can quite simply continue along the promenade and then take the very pretty walk along the tow path by the lake. The path is fairly flat with a few lumps and bumps, but it’s suitable for even young children and we saw quite a few families with strollers.

Iseltwald Lake Brienz

The views across the lake are constantly changing with the light. The turquoise colour of the water is so deep it sometimes looks as if it has been photoshopped.

The turquoise water of Lake Brienz

The turquoise water of Lake Brienz

Three Waterfalls Hike

If you have enough time you could to walk do the Three Waterfalls Hike.

Iseltwald on Lake Brienz

Whatever you do you’re bound to have fun in this very picturesque Swiss town.

How To Get There

By Public Transport

Take the train from Zurich to Interlaken Ost or West and then the 103 Bus to Iseltwald.

Driving

If you’re driving please note that it does get busy and the car parks tend to fill up quite early. We arrived late afternoon and because we couldn’t find a space in the metered car parks above the village so we ended up going to a car park a little higher up which was perfectly fine

The drive from Zurich is a little under two hours, depending on which part of Zurich you are coming from.

Iseltwald

Click here for directions on how to get to Iseltwald.

See the location of Schloss Seeburg in Iseltwald on Google Maps below:

Iseltwald Google Maps

To See more photos of the stunning Schloss Seeburg click here.

