An Essential Book: The Expert Guide To Your Life In Switzerland

An Indispensable Guide to Living in Switzerland

Edited by Diccon Bewes

There’s a book called “The Expert Guide To Your Life in Switzerland” which has recently been published in Switzerland by Bergli Books. With topics covering all aspects of life in Switzerland, Clive Greaves and Christina Fryer from NewInZurich have together written the chapter on Daily Life, which is about everything from rubbish and pets to laundry and cars.

Whether you’ve been in Zurich a few days or a few years, there are always plenty of questions about life in Switzerland. What are the best train rides? Do I have to pay church tax? When can I get a C permit? Should I send the kids to a local school? How do I make Swiss friends? What is Rivella?

Answering those questions is much easier with expert help from someone in the know. Because, let’s face it, living in Switzerland can be wonderful but isn’t always easy, especially if you want to fit in or understand the rules. Or simply be happy. That’s where this book comes in.

Each chapter is written by an expert in Switzerland, giving you the benefit of their vast experience. From housing and tax to recycling and health insurance, or even how to greet the locals, the book has everything you need to know to enjoy a happy and successful life in Switzerland – including chocolate, of course.

But Swiss life isn’t only about following the rules, it’s about making the most of this beautiful country. From road trips and wild swims to finding friends and eating fondue, the book is packed with ideas for enjoying life here to the full.

Five fun facts from the book:

The ban on flushing toilets after 10pm is an urban myth.

Only four public holidays are observed in every canton: 1 January, Ascension Day, 1 August, Christmas Day.

Foreigners make up 25% of the population but only 10% of deaths (because they are generally younger and healthier).

Over 6% of the population owns a GA annual travel pass.

There are four stages of getting to know people: stranger, acquaintance, colleague, and finally (maybe) friend.

Author Diccon Bewes

Best selling author Diccon Bewes edited the book and also wrote four of the chapters. He says that “To be honest, I wish I’d had a book like this when I moved to Switzerland 15 years ago. Working on this with so many experts has proved that even seasoned residents like me can always find out new things about Switzerland.”

Diccon’s book “Swiss Watching” became a number one bestseller and he has published a number of other successful books about Switzerland and aspects of Swiss life, including “Slow Train To Switzerland“.

The Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland

Available: Now

Language: Editions available in both English or German (and both are illustrated in colour on every page)

Price: CHF 34.90

Where To Buy: In bookshops or direct from Bergli Books (with free shipping in Switzerland)

To get a taster of the book, flick through the pages here.

