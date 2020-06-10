Have a Fun Time at the

WOW Museum Zurich

Looking for fun places to go in Zurich that are suitable for the whole family? There’s a new museum in Zurich called the WOW Museum. Unlike most other museums this one is all about illusions and trickery, so nothing you see is actually what it seems!

The founders, Matthias and Vanessa Kammermann, are keen illusionists and have created this museum to entertain, educate and amuse you. Located across three floors in a space of 400 square meters, there are 12 different adventure rooms to explore. You can stand upside down, immerse yourself in colour, lose yourself in mirrors and infinity – and most of all have a lot of fun. As well as going with your family it’s the perfect place for team events or a location for events for up to 90 people.

Nothing is as it seems in the WOW Museum so make sure to bring your camera or phone and immerse yourself in the atmosphere!

WOW Museum

Address: Werdmühlestrasse 10, 8001 Zurich

Tickets: Adults CHF 23, CHF 16 Children 6-16 years

Tel: +41 44 597 84 00

Visit the WOW Museum website here.

Opening Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 12 noon – 6pm

Friday: 12 noon till 11pm

Saturday: 10am till 11pm

Sunday: 10am – 6pm

Click here for Google Directions.

