Sponsored post

Kick Start Your Fitness in Zurich With Personal Trainer Leanne Levitt

Post Lockdown Motivation

To Get You Fit For Summer and for the Year Ahead

*** PLUS READER OFFER for all NewInZurich readers ***

How To Get Fit After Lockdown

Feeling lethargic after Lockdown? Want to get fit but don’t know where to start? Or maybe you do know where to start, but just don’t have the motivation? That’s where it helps to have a personal trainer – someone who can work with you to set realistic goals and guide you through your workouts, enabling you to achieve your best possible level of fitness.

Leanne Levitt is a Personal Trainer who has represented the UK in the Triathlon, racing and training at a competitive level, and knows the highs and lows of a demanding training regime. She understands the motivation you need to begin, to build up to and to maintain your fitness levels, whatever your starting point.

Leanne Levitt Coach at Jay Personal Training Zurich

Having grown up in South Africa where her love of sport began, Leanne moved to the UK as a young adult where she studied at the highest level to become a Personal Trainer. She also undertook professional specialist qualifications in Lower Back Pain. Since 2012 she has been working in the UK in this field and in 2018 she moved to Zurich where she now works at Jay Personal Training studios in Neumühlequai, just 4 minutes’ walk from Zurich main station.

Age Or Lack of Fitness Is No barrier

Jay is the only exclusive “Personal Training only” gym in the whole of Zurich and Leanne prides herself on helping her clients reach levels of fitness they didn’t realise they were capable of. Leanne’s clients have ranged from young people in their twenties, to an 87-year-old gentleman! Age or lack of fitness is no barrier! It doesn’t matter what your current fitness is (or isn’t), Leanne believes you can always improve. She has the knack of understanding what it’s like from your perspective and is always able to help and motivate. She also prepares your sessions on an App which you can access from your phone when you’re working out on your own.

Bone Cancer Surviver

Leanne herself knows just what it’s like to have a setback. Having survived bone cancer, she has learnt how sometimes your body doesn’t respond the way you would like it to and how you need to set realistic goals. She will help you set achievable fitness targets based on your current situation and her holistic approach means you work “with your body” not against it. Leanne says you definitely don’t need a bootcamp to get fit! These kind of group workouts without individual supervision can often lead to injury which simply sets you back. Working one to one with Leanne, she will guide you gently at a pace that is right for you, bearing in mind your current physical condition and any injuries or medical history.

Here are Leanne’s Top Tips for getting your fitness back whether it be after Lockdown, after illness or simply after just having got out of the habit of exercising regularly.

Leanne’s Top Tips To Kick Start You Fitness

TIP 1 – Just Start!

Just start! It doesn’t matter what exactly you do to a certain extent, whether it’s walking, swimming, jogging, press ups – but simply make a start. After any period of no or little exercise your muscles are bound to be out of condition and it’s always best to ease back gently. Listen to your body and if it hurts or is uncomfortable stop. Injury prevention is essential.

TIP 2 – Stretch at the beginning and end of each session

Always begin any session with a warm up to incorporate stretching and then build up with your exercise each successive time. If you think you are doing too much in one session you probably are! Don’t forget to stretch at the end of each workout too.

TIP 3 – Rest

Regular exercise can have a profound effect on easing anxiety, depression and can a general mood enhancer. However, it can be addictive so don’t overdo it – and take time out to rest and recuperate. If your body hasn’t been used to exercise in a while you don’t want to overload it and possibly end up injuring yourself. Also ensure you get adequate sleep.

TIP 4 – Feed Your body well and eat plenty of Antioxidants

Care for your body and eat healthily as this will help you perform better. Eat lots of Antioxidants in the form of berries and green leafy vegetables which are also rich in Vitamins C & E. Aim for an abundance of colour on your plate and you can’t go wrong. Antioxidants boost the immune system and help fight off infections.

TIP 5 – Be Consistent and Stick With It!

It is important to remember that in a workout you should take your body should just beyond your comfort zone – if it is taken too far too fast, injury may occur. There are many ways in which consistency can be achieved. It is best to include your workouts in your daily or weekly routine. Begin with the exercises that you enjoy most and progress from there. The trick is to make it a habit and that way you will definitely succeed!

What It’s Like To Work With Fitness Professional Leanne Levitt

Leanne’s sessions are enjoyable, energetic, exciting and exhilarating. She has worked with a variety of clients from people who never exercise to those who are training competitively. Some clients just want to boost their fitness levels or are training for a particular event such as Ironman, Triathlon or a Marathon. Others are recuperating from operations (like Leanne recently was) or wanting to shine on their wedding day. Others simply want to get back into the routine of a healthy lifestyle and benefit from some nutritional advice. If you have a stressful job you need to be fit both physically and mentally and fitness helps you unwind and cope with pressure.

*** NEW IN ZURICH 10% DISCOUNT CODE ON ALL COURSES ***

With many years of experience working with a variety of different fitness levels Leanne’s sessions are personally tailored to your needs and your goals. Leanne is offering all NewInZurich readers a 10% discount on all her training and packages if you book by end of July – so don’t put it off – why not contact her now and organise your first session?

Pricing

Your first trial hour session with Leanne is half price, instead of CHF 130 it is just CHF 65

You can then get 10% off the follows:

Subsequent Individual Sessions cost CHF 130 per hour

5 x 60 minutes sessions is CHF 575

10 x 60 minute sessions is CHF 1100

Leanne Levitt Personal Trainer

Tel: +41 79 198 16 02

Email: leanne@leannelevitt.com

Address: Jay Personal Training, Neumühlequai 32, 8006 Zurich

Instagram – @leannelevittpt

Twitter – @levittpt

LinkedIn – Leanne Levitt

Website – www.leannelevitt.com

Testimonials from a couple of Leanne’s clients:

“I started training with Leanne to help me generally tone up so I could look my best on my wedding day. Leanne gave me the confidence to use gym equipment that I would not have normally used and created a great fitness plan that I could easily follow when working out alone” – SB

“I started working with Leanne to improve my general fitness as I got to 50 without doing any real exercise since school! I can now do a lot more than I used to do, am more flexible, more mobile, can walk/run 2 miles as well as looking good and being more confident in the board room” – PJ

*** Articles You May Like ***

******************************