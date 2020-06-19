Rhaetian Railway Contest –

Win An Allegra 1 Day Travel Pass

5 x Allegra 1 Day Travel Passes To Be Won

The Rhaetian Railway Is back On Track

The Rhaetian Railway is fully back in action and ready to welcome you on board! Clean, comfortable and with wonderfully scenic routes through the beautiful countryside of Graubünden a journey by rail will enable you to fall in love with Switzerland’s largest holiday canton all over again.

There is just so much to see and explore. You can travel along the world-famous Albula route to the wild and romantic Rhine Gorge and lots more besides!

Seat Reservation Surcharge for Bernina Express

For a surcharge of CHF 16 per person for a seat reservation, you can even take a trip on the Bernina Express. The panoramic train is surely the most spectacular way to cross the Alps. It journeys from Chur or Landquart to Valpioschavo and Tirano. Each stretch of the journey takes you across different regions with diverse landscapes as well as different languages and cultures. The scenery is stunning and it a pure joy to sit back, relax and take it all in.

The Bernina Express Goes Through 55 Tunnels and 196 Bridges

The Bernina Express travels along the highest railway through the Alps, past the mountain glaciers and snow-capped peaks, before heading south towards the Italian sun. The train goes through 55 tunnels, 196 bridges and up breathtaking ascents. All the while you can enjoy the ride whilst sitting in the modern panoramic carriages with all glass windows, enjoying unrestricted views of the stunning Alpine panorama.

Some highlights you can enjoy include the Ospizio Bernina, the highest point on the network of the Rhaetian Railway, a breathtaking 2,253 metres above sea level and the Albula and Bernina line from Thusis – Valposchiavo – Tirano which has UNESCO World Heritage status.

NewInZurich photographer Carmen Sirboiu went for a trip on the Bernina Express some time ago and you can read all about her journey and see her photos here.

Contest To Win One Of 5 First Class Allegra Day Passes

To celebrate the re-opening we have 5 First Class Allegra Day Passes up for grabs. The 1 Day Travel Passes can be used to travel on the Rhaetian Railway and on the Bernina Express as long as you pay a supplement to reserve a seat. Further information and notes on booking the Bernina Express can be found here.

To Enter The Contest To Win An Allegra Day Ticket Simply:

Email us here with your name and telephone number Put the word ALLEGRA in the Subject line of the email

The winners will be drawn and notified on 30th June 2020. Good luck!

The Allegra 1-day Travel Passes are a fabulous way of exploring Graubünden and are valid on all stretches of the Rhaetian Railway network which from Zurich you can easily join in Landquart or Chur. You can purchase them in advance here.

Cost Of Allegra 1 Day Travel Passes

The 1st Class Allegra Passes cost CHF 53 per person

The 2nd Class Allegra Tickets cost CHF 35 per person

The surcharge to reserve a seat on the Bernina Express is CHF 16 per person

The tickets are valid across the whole of the Rhaetian Railway network and the nearest point to join the network from Zurich is Landquart.

Special Bernina Express Lunch Offer Until 31st August 2020

You may also be interested in a special offer which Rhaetian Railway are running. It is a trip for two people on the Bernina Express, includes lunch, for just CHF 139. This offer can be booked, subject to availability until 31st August 2020. Find out all about it here.

Please note that currently the Bernina Express is operating just one train in each direction between Chur and Tirano and there is a special timetable for the intervening period.

The Bernina Express takes the utmost care to keep all passengers as safe as possible at all times and regular cleaning takes place to ensure that the train is kept clean at all time. You can find out more here.

Take a look at this video to get an idea of what you can expect on a journey by Bernina Express:

A Perfect Gift

Don’t forget a trip on the Bernina Express also makes for an unforgettable experience and a perfect gift!

For more information please visit the website here.

Photos courtesy of Carmen Sirboiu and Rhaetian Railway

