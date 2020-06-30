The Elephant Parade On Tour In Switzerland

60 Elephant Sculptures on Tour In Switzerland

The Elephant Parade is a charity project which began in Thailand and is now touring Switzerland. It features 60 colourfully painted elephants, each with its unique colours and design each painted by a well know artist or personality.

Until 23rd August it is in the square overlooking the lake in Rapperswil and then it moves on to Zurich Airport from 26th August till 11th October, and after that it will be at Zurich main station from 14th till 21st October.

Aim To Help The Endangered Asian Elephant

The aim of the project is to draw attention to the fate of the highly endangered Asian elephant. The first parade was organised back in 2007 in Rotterdam and since then, there have been a total of 30 parades in a number of cities including Amsterdam, London, Singapore, Milan, Copenhagen and Hong Kong.

The sculptures are modelled on baby elephants and are all designed specifically for this event. Artists and Ambassadors of the Elephant parade include people such as Richard Branson, Tommy Hilfiger, Elizabeth Hurley and many others. You can see the full list here.

The Swiss Tour of the Elephant Parade Begins in Rapperswil

The Knie Circus family recently celebrated “100 years of Knie elephants”, and it is they who are bringing the international exhibition, the Elephant Parade to Switzerland. The first stop of the “Swiss Tour” is the lakeside town of Rapperswil.

It is an open-air exhibition and free to view. There are elephants of all shapes, sizes, patterns and colours and is a great outing for all the family.

There is a small shop on site with souvenirs and small sculptures and the sale of the elephant sculptures aims to raise funds for Asian elephants aid projects. Enjoy this great exhibition and if you would like to support the main charity that the event is raising money for, ETHENEA, then please visit the website here.

Elephant Parade Switzerland

Where: Rapperswil, Zurich Airport and Zurich Main Station

When: Rapperswil 29th June – 23rd August), Zurich Airport 26th August – 11th October, Zurich Main Station 14th – 21st October 2020

Entrance: FREE

For more information on the exhibition see here

For more information visit on the main charity the exhibition is supporting, please visit the Elephant Family ETHNEA website here.

Elephant Parade Exhibition Rapperswil

See a short video of the Elephant parade Exhibition in Rapperswil here:

