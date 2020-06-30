Views of Switzerland’s Grand Canyon

From Il Spir in Flims

Il Spir – The Swift

When you next visit Flims or the beautiful lake of Caumasee in Flims, why not take a trip to the observation platform “Il Spir”?

From this amazing viewpoint you get 180 ° views over the Upper Rhine Gorge which is around 400 metres below. The Ruinaulta gorge is also known as “Switzerland’s Grand Canyon” due to its striking landscape.

The platform was was designed by Chur architect Corinna Menn and opened in September 2006. We visited when we went e-mountain biking on one of the trails from Flims where we were staying at the Flims Waldhaus Wellness Resort and you could of course hike to it through the Flims forest in about an hour or so too.

The viewing deck is designed to look like a swift with the pinewood platform at the top in the shape of a bird with its wings outstretched. The structure consists of a single pillar which is anchored in two places and which leans right over the gorge. The panoramic views are simply stunning.

Il Spir Viewing Platform

Open: 24 x7

Cost: FREE

