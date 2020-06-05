What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid June 2020

Get quality counselling, online or face-to-face, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and familes, whatever your worry, whatever your language, go to stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor , or email us here .

You may also wish to visit the spectacular Light Exhibition (above) by Brigitte Kowanz. See details here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV RE-OPENS 2nd JUNE: Haus Konstruktiv has re-opened and the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Find out more here.

EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.

THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM IS OPEN: You can see their latest exhibitions about Nuns, about Games and about Greenland. Take a look here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau re-opened on 12th May and the good news is that this FREE exhibition is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.

WOW MUSEUM OPNES 10th JUNE in ZURICH: Located just off Bahnhofstrasse at Werdmühleplatz (where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Winter) the WOW Museum is full of illusion, colour and light and nothing is what it really seems! The Musem is opening on 10th June so book your slots as soon as you can. Tickets cost CHF 23 for adults and CHF 16 for children 6 – 16 years old. You can find out all about it here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT MAAG HALLE ENDS 7th JUNE: Tickets to the Van Gogh Alive at the Maag Halle in Zurich have been selling like hot cakes and sadly the exhibition ends on 7th June. If you managed to get tickets well done and enjoy! You can read all about it here.

ZURICH ZOO OPENS 6th JUNE: Zurich Zoo re-opens on 6th June and they have a contingent of 3,000 online tickets per day. Vouchers can be redeemed at the ticket office and children under 6 years do not need a ticket. If you haven’t visited Zurich Zoo yet take a look at our article here.

VELOBÖRSE – BIKE FAIR AT HELVETIAPLATZ SAT 6th JUNE 9am – 3pm: If you’re looking for a new bike head down to Helvetiaplatz bright and early on Saturday morning as there is a bike sale organised by Pro Velo Zurich from 9am till 3pm. It all takes place at Helvetiaplatz in Zurich 8004. More details here.

We hope you had a good Bank Holiday last weekend and enjoyed all the sunshine. The forecast seems set for a spell of rain at the moment but as you can see from the Corona at the bottom of this article, Switzerland is really opening up and from 6th June most leisure and tourism activities will be open. Have a wonderful week ahead and don’t forget this Sunday is Father’s Day. For some last minute present ideas see our suggestions below.

SWISS SCHOOL OF PHOTOGRAPHY TOP TIPS: Check out these great tips on how to improve your photography from the Swiss School Of Photography and benefit from a 10% reduction using the code “NEWINZURICH” if you fancy joining any of the courses. They also make wonderful presents too. Find out more here.

Photo by Swiss School of Photography

GREEN LAMP FUND RAISING – GIVE 19 FOR COVID19: Working as a midwife in rural Ethiopia is very much a hardship post at the best of times, but with COVID-19 the midwives are facing a whole set of additional challenges. Working in very basic conditions, they often have little or no access to PPE whilst undertaking extremely valuable work which helps young women who are often the most overlooked in society. Due the the current situation all fund raising events in Zurich have had to be cancelled but if you can donate 19 for COVID19 you will really be making a difference. Please take a look at this initiative and help if you can.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS

THE DOLDER CAKE: The Dolder Grand have expanded their takeaway offerings and if you have a sweet tooth you really shouldn’t miss their “Dolder Cake” which has been created by celebrity pastry chef Christian Hümbs and which both looks and tastes amazing. The cake is made of shortcrust pastry, a crunchy layer, then champagne cream, marzipan and chocolate. Simply divine! Find out more here.

TOP 12 TASTY CAKE & DESSERT SPOTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to enjoy a cake or dessert in Zurich here.

Nespresso Hazelino Muffin as a Mocha Drink

NESPRESSO NEW VERTUO FLAVOURED COFFEES: Nespresso have added to their range of Vertuo (extra large coffees) with 3 new flavoured varieties: Barista Creations Vanilla Custard Pie, Barista Creations Caramel Cookie and Hazelino Muffin. As well as making delicious coffees, they are also ideal for making all sorts of coffee creations from Iced Frappés to desserts. You can read all about the new range here.

You can also see some of our Coffee Recipes that we have created using the new coffee capsules here.

HAZELNUT SPREAD & WALNUT BROWNIES: For the quickest and easiest brownie recipe ever check out this recipe. Tip: use your favourite quality chocolate hazelnut spread for an even better chocolate flavour.

TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. . See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here.

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.

Travel in Switzerland

THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF IN VITZNAU + 10% DISCOUNT ON BOOKINGS: If you’re in need of a relaxing break or simply want to recharge your batteries, the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof is just the answer! Located on the waters edge the views of Lake Lucerne are superb. You can swim, SUP, hire a boat, wander round the gardens, enjoy the spa or relax in one of the two great restaurants on site. As well as the lakeside Panorama Terrace Restaurant they also have the Michelin star Sens restaurant. If you book in the next 10 days using the promocode: newinzurich via the booking engine you can get a 10 % discount for arrivals between the 1st July and mid December 2020. Read all about the hotel here.

THE ALPINA GSTAAD: If you’re looking for a luxury break in Switzerland, the Alpina Gstaad opens its door for the Summer Season from 3rd July and you can book your stay now. Located in a privileged position above the village of Gstaad it boasts stunning views, a fabulous spa and wellness arena and not one, but two Michelin starred restaurants. The Alpina Gstaad offers a superior level of luxury. Find out more about this stunning hotel here.

A HIKE AROUND OBERSEE: Obersee is a beautiful little lake up a steep windy road near Näfels not far from Zurich. Find out more here.

WALK ALONG THE WOODEN BRIDGE TO WOLLISHOFEN: There is a little wooden bridge along Lake Zurich near Rote Fabrik and Wollishofen Badi. You can walk over it and enjoy the lake views or for a longer walk you can begin in Bürkliplatz and walk to it from there. Find out all about it here.

VALLE VERZASCA IN TICINO: A wonderful place to visit in Ticino is the Valle Verzasca. Find out all about it here.

SWISS MOUNTAIN HUTS: If you fancy hiking this Summer and staying overnight in a Swiss Mountain hut, you will be glad to know that many of them reopened recently. Find out all about them and what you need to take with you when you stay here.

WALKS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.

HIKING TRAILS NEAR AMDEN: Check out some of the beautiful hiking opportunities in and around Amden.Take a look here.

A WALK ALONG THE RHINEFALLS: We went for a walk along the Rhine from Dachsen to the Rhine Falls the other week. See here for details.