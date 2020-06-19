What’s On In Zurich End of June 2020

KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich like this tree in Paradeplatz. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.

ART BASEL ONLINE : Art Basel may not be taking place in its usual format this year, but did you know that you can register to log on and admire the Art Basel Viewing Rooms online instead? Take a look here for more information. Or you can see David Zwirner’s highlights here.

THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It continues until 16th August. Take a look here.

HELMHAUS FLORENCE JUNG FREE EXHIBITION CLOSING 21st JUNE : Last chance to view the free Florence Jung exhibition at Helmhaus before it ends on 21st June. See details here (in German).

WOW MUSEUM NOW OPEN IN ZURICH: Located just off Bahnhofstrasse at Werdmühleplatz (where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Winter) the WOW Museum is full of illusion, colour and light and nothing is what it really seems! The Museum opened on 10th June so book your slots to go and take a look. Tickets cost CHF 23 for adults and CHF 16 for children 6 – 16 years old. It’s a perfect activity for rainy days! You can find out all about it here.

FESTSPIELE X 2020 5th – 28th JUNE: This year the Festspiele is taking place online from 5th – 28th June and is packed with cultural highlights. Take a look at the program on the website here.

ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL CANCELLED BUT COLOUR ABOUNDS IN ZURICH: Due to the Corona Situation, Zurich Pride LGBTIQ + Festival due to take place on 19th and 20th June has been cancelled. However, 20 well-known Swiss companies are demonstrating their solidarity with the LGBTIQ + movement by publicly calling for more workplace diversity. In fact some are bathing their buildings in coloured lights and even the fountains at Enge have turned multi-coloured.

It’s been quite a wet week in Zurich but at least there has been plenty of colour all around with the rainbow illuminations to mark Pride Week Zurich. The forecast for next week looks sunnier, and as always there is plenty to see and do in the city. Enjoy!

********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Article FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING ACADEMIC COURSES FOR CHILDREN Academic courses run by Foundations For Learning for children needing an extra bit of help in specific subjects. Foundations For Learning is running a series of academic courses over the next few weeks to help children who may benefit from extra tuition over the Summer break. Whether your child’s curriculum has been disrupted due to the Pandemic, or whether they just need help with a subject they are struggling with, the Foundations For Learning courses include Writing, Reading and Spelling, Early Years Language and Basic Numeracy, Mathematics and even a Summer Maths Camp. For more information on the courses Take a look here.

********************************************************************************************************************* SURVIVING COVID & TOP TIPS FOR EXPATS ON COPING WITH LIFE POST LOCKDOWN: Angela Weinberger, a global mobility specialist for expats, shares her personal experiences of surviving COVID-19 and gives her top tips on coping with the “new normal” after Lockdown. Take a look here. HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here. PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here. ********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Article Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS

NEW STEAK RESTAURANT IN ZURICH – WILLIAMS BUTCHERSTABLE: If you love steak and all things meat you will be really pleased to discover that Williams ButchersTable has recently opened its third restaurant just off Bellevue. With top quality meat it even has a butcher’s counter with its own Head Butcher where you can buy fresh meat too. Find out all about it here.

AUSWAERTS_DAHEIM HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: If you fancy a high quality, beautifully prepared meal (created by none other than Nenad Mlinarevic who was Swiss Chef of the Year in 2016) that you simply finish off at home, why not check out this wonderful new service. Find out all about it here.

LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND FROM 16th JUNE: There is a new pop up at the Dolder Grand starting 16th June and it is all about Lebanese Cuisine. The “Oriental Hideaway” Pop Up is wonderfully decorated in a Middle Eastern style and the food by Chef Firas El-Borji is amazing! It runs for 4 weeks so make sure not to miss it! We tried it out and loved it. Take a look here to find out more.

TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here, from Auswaerts-Daheim here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. See our list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here.

TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.

BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list here.

Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland

A DAY TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL ISELTWALD: The beautiful lakeside town of Iseltwald is probably best known for its iconic Shloss Seeburg. Lying directly on Lake Brienz it is the perfect place for a day trip for all the family. Find out all about it here.

FREE GORNERGRAT SPECIAL FOR PEOPLE WHO HAD LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAYS: If you had your birthday anytime during Lockdown from 21st March – 21st June, the Gornergrat Railway has a special offer for you – a FREE travel ticket on their railway. To find out more take a look here.

KIDS ZVV SUMMER PASS ZURICH: The ZVV Summer Pass for Children costs just CHF 25 and offers not only 5 weeks of free transport around Zurich but free access to museums na d Badis too as well as lots of other great offers. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

WANT TO GET FIT POST LOCKDOWN? – LEANNE LEVITT TO THE RESCUE! If you’ve been piling on the pounds since Lockdown or simply want to get fit for Summer, Leanne Levitt is a Personal Trainer who can help. Having dealt with her own setbacks last year, Leanne is just the person to motivate you, support you and get you fighting fit! Find out all about Leanne and the services she can offer (including her NewInZurich discount) here.

INTRODUCTION TO GOLF DAY AT VILLARS GOLF CLUB 28th JUNE: If you’re visiting Villars in Switzerland in late June and are interested in golf why not join their Introduction to Golf Day on 28th June? It’s aimed at beginners so that you can make mistakes together and laugh and learn without embarrassment. From 10am till 4pm. All equipment will be provided, just bring yourself and an open mind. For more information register by phone on +41 24 495 42 14, or via e-mail at info@golf-villars.ch

LAKE CAUMASEE FLIMS: The beautiful turquoise coloured Lake Caumasee in Flims is always worth a visit. Take a look here.

CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.

A TRIP TO MOUNT RIGI: How about a trip to Mount Rigi to enjoy the fabulous view over the Vierwaldstättersee. Take a look here.

THE ALPINA GSTAAD REOPENS 3rd JULY: Looking for a luxury break in the mountains? The Alpina Gstaad is reopening for the Summer Season from 3rd July. Find out ore about this wonderful hotel here.

********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Article 10% OFF ALL TechSpark Summer Camps Until June 30th Use Promo Code: SUMMER2020 TechSpark Academy have teamed up with ETH computer scientists to help children aged 6 – 17 navigate the tech behind their favourite games, animations, mobile apps and much more. Join their Summer Camps in Zurich and discover what your child can create with the power of code! 10% OFF All Summer Camps until June 30th with Promo Code: SUMMER2020 For more information click here.