What’s On In Zurich
End of June 2020
It’s been quite a wet week in Zurich but at least there has been plenty of colour all around with the rainbow illuminations to mark Pride Week Zurich. The forecast for next week looks sunnier, and as always there is plenty to see and do in the city. Enjoy!
ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL CANCELLED BUT COLOUR ABOUNDS IN ZURICH: Due to the Corona Situation, Zurich Pride LGBTIQ + Festival due to take place on 19th and 20th June has been cancelled. However, 20 well-known Swiss companies are demonstrating their solidarity with the LGBTIQ + movement by publicly calling for more workplace diversity. In fact some are bathing their buildings in coloured lights and even the fountains at Enge have turned multi-coloured.
FESTSPIELE X 2020 5th – 28th JUNE: This year the Festspiele is taking place online from 5th – 28th June and is packed with cultural highlights. Take a look at the program on the website here.
WOW MUSEUM NOW OPEN IN ZURICH: Located just off Bahnhofstrasse at Werdmühleplatz (where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Winter) the WOW Museum is full of illusion, colour and light and nothing is what it really seems! The Museum opened on 10th June so book your slots to go and take a look. Tickets cost CHF 23 for adults and CHF 16 for children 6 – 16 years old. It’s a perfect activity for rainy days! You can find out all about it here.
HELMHAUS FLORENCE JUNG FREE EXHIBITION CLOSING 21st JUNE: Last chance to view the free Florence Jung exhibition at Helmhaus before it ends on 21st June. See details here (in German).
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It continues until 16th August. Take a look here.
ART BASEL ONLINE: Art Basel may not be taking place in its usual format this year, but did you know that you can register to log on and admire the Art Basel Viewing Rooms online instead? Take a look here for more information. Or you can see David Zwirner’s highlights here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich like this tree in Paradeplatz. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
Sponsored Article
FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING ACADEMIC COURSES FOR CHILDREN
Academic courses run by Foundations For Learning for children needing an extra bit of help in specific subjects.
Foundations For Learning is running a series of academic courses over the next few weeks to help children who may benefit from extra tuition over the Summer break. Whether your child’s curriculum has been disrupted due to the Pandemic, or whether they just need help with a subject they are struggling with, the Foundations For Learning courses include Writing, Reading and Spelling, Early Years Language and Basic Numeracy, Mathematics and even a Summer Maths Camp.
For more information on the courses Take a look here.
SURVIVING COVID & TOP TIPS FOR EXPATS ON COPING WITH LIFE POST LOCKDOWN: Angela Weinberger, a global mobility specialist for expats, shares her personal experiences of surviving COVID-19 and gives her top tips on coping with the “new normal” after Lockdown. Take a look here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
Sponsored Article
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS
NEW STEAK RESTAURANT IN ZURICH – WILLIAMS BUTCHERSTABLE: If you love steak and all things meat you will be really pleased to discover that Williams ButchersTable has recently opened its third restaurant just off Bellevue. With top quality meat it even has a butcher’s counter with its own Head Butcher where you can buy fresh meat too. Find out all about it here.
AUSWAERTS_DAHEIM HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: If you fancy a high quality, beautifully prepared meal (created by none other than Nenad Mlinarevic who was Swiss Chef of the Year in 2016) that you simply finish off at home, why not check out this wonderful new service. Find out all about it here.
LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND FROM 16th JUNE: There is a new pop up at the Dolder Grand starting 16th June and it is all about Lebanese Cuisine. The “Oriental Hideaway” Pop Up is wonderfully decorated in a Middle Eastern style and the food by Chef Firas El-Borji is amazing! It runs for 4 weeks so make sure not to miss it! We tried it out and loved it. Take a look here to find out more.
TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here, from Auswaerts-Daheim here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. See our list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list here.
Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
A DAY TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL ISELTWALD: The beautiful lakeside town of Iseltwald is probably best known for its iconic Shloss Seeburg. Lying directly on Lake Brienz it is the perfect place for a day trip for all the family. Find out all about it here.
FREE GORNERGRAT SPECIAL FOR PEOPLE WHO HAD LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAYS: If you had your birthday anytime during Lockdown from 21st March – 21st June, the Gornergrat Railway has a special offer for you – a FREE travel ticket on their railway. To find out more take a look here.
KIDS ZVV SUMMER PASS ZURICH: The ZVV Summer Pass for Children costs just CHF 25 and offers not only 5 weeks of free transport around Zurich but free access to museums na d Badis too as well as lots of other great offers. Read all about it here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
WANT TO GET FIT POST LOCKDOWN? – LEANNE LEVITT TO THE RESCUE! If you’ve been piling on the pounds since Lockdown or simply want to get fit for Summer, Leanne Levitt is a Personal Trainer who can help. Having dealt with her own setbacks last year, Leanne is just the person to motivate you, support you and get you fighting fit! Find out all about Leanne and the services she can offer (including her NewInZurich discount) here.
INTRODUCTION TO GOLF DAY AT VILLARS GOLF CLUB 28th JUNE: If you’re visiting Villars in Switzerland in late June and are interested in golf why not join their Introduction to Golf Day on 28th June? It’s aimed at beginners so that you can make mistakes together and laugh and learn without embarrassment. From 10am till 4pm. All equipment will be provided, just bring yourself and an open mind. For more information register by phone on +41 24 495 42 14, or via e-mail at info@golf-villars.ch
LAKE CAUMASEE FLIMS: The beautiful turquoise coloured Lake Caumasee in Flims is always worth a visit. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT RIGI: How about a trip to Mount Rigi to enjoy the fabulous view over the Vierwaldstättersee. Take a look here.
THE ALPINA GSTAAD REOPENS 3rd JULY: Looking for a luxury break in the mountains? The Alpina Gstaad is reopening for the Summer Season from 3rd July. Find out ore about this wonderful hotel here.
Sponsored Article
10% OFF ALL TechSpark Summer Camps Until June 30th
Use Promo Code: SUMMER2020
TechSpark Academy have teamed up with ETH computer scientists to help children aged 6 – 17 navigate the tech behind their favourite games, animations, mobile apps and much more. Join their Summer Camps in Zurich and discover what your child can create with the power of code!
10% OFF All Summer Camps until June 30th with Promo Code: SUMMER2020
For more information click here.
*** CONTEST ***
WIN 1 OF 5 ALLEGRA DAY PASSES TO EXPLORE GRAUBÜNDEN: Why not enter our contest to win one of 5 Allegra Day Passes to explore Graubünden with Rhaetian Railway. For a supplement of CHF 16 you can even reserve a seat on the Bernina Express. Find out more and enter the contest here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is a FREE exhibition and runs until 12th July. Read all about it here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
NEW BOOK FOR EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND+ 10% DISCOUNT CODE! “The Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland” is a new book to help you get more out of your time in Switzerland. Edited by best selling author Diccon Bewes and with the chapter on “Daily Life” written by Clive Greaves and Christina Fryer from NewInZurich, you can find out all about the book here.
*** SPECIAL NEWINZURICH READER OFFER 10% OFF & FREE POSTAGE* ***
If you order The Expat Guide To Your Life in Switzerland direct from Bergli Books using the discount code NEWINZURICH you will get 10% off the The Expert Guide To Your Life in Switzerland and additionally 10% off ANY of Bergli’s books if you wish to buy any other book. Plus you get FREE POSTAGE* on all orders (over CHF 30*).
You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING FROM STILLPOINT SPACES: If you would like to contact a counsellor, or have online or face-to-face advice, whatever your worry or language, you can contact Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors here: stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, oremail us here.
TECHSPARK SUMMER ACTIVITY & CODING COURSES FOR KIDS THIS SUMMER: Take a look at the list of courses and camps run by Techspark this Summer to keep your children busy and having fun. Take a look here.
FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING ACADEMIC COURSES FOR CHILDREN: Take a look at the academic courses run by Foundations For Learning for children needing an extra bit of help in specific subjects. Take a look here.
FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSES: Check out the Foundations For Learning Courses Teaching Assistant Courses which begin in September. No prerequisites required. Tuition in English. Find out more here.
PHOTO SERVICES
CARMEN SIRBOIU PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
If you’re looking for a professional head shot for a CV or LinkedIn why not book onto Carmen’s Headshot Marathon on 26th June. See details below or email her at info@carmen.photo
CORONA VIRUS
CORONA VIRUS: The Swiss Government Milestones are as follows:
From 30th May, spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people for activities such as football matches and picnics are allowed.
From 6th June, public events and gatherings for up to 300 people will be allowed.
From 6th June all leisure and tourism activities can resume including cinemas, theatres, swimming pools, zoos, campsites, mountain lifts and group excursions.
From 15th June, Switzerland will be opening its borders to European Union countries, EFTA members and Great Britain.
From 3rd June Italy will open its border, but Switzerland is not yet ready to open to Italy on that date.
From 19th June, the “extraordinary situation” due to Corona will officially be at an end, which means that powers will be handed back to the Cantons.
From 20th June it is mandatory to wear a mask if you are attending a deonstration.
From 22nd June: The 2m distancing is now changing to 1.5m
From 6th July, there will be free movement of people throughout the Schengen countries.
From 22nd June: Events of up to 1,000 people are allowed. (Events with more that 1,000 people should be relaxed at the end of August subject to agreement)
CORONA UPDATES: For more information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead and stay safe and well!
