What’s On In Zurich
End of June Early July 2020
Summer has arrived in Zurich and the Badis and all the outdoor cafes and restaurants have opened. Take a look at some of the activities which are on this weekend and this coming week. We also have some suggestions for trips, excursions and holiday destinations in Switzerland. Don’t forget to enter our contest to win one of 5 Allegra Travel Passes to explore Graubünden and do check out our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland”. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich.
NEW SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: The Swiss COVID APP has just been released and is now available on both Apple and Android for download. Find out more about it here.
SWISS BARBEQUE & RACLETTE 26th & 27th JUNE: The Raclette Festival is organising a Swiss BBQ and Raclette event on Friday 26th June in the evening from 4pm till 10pm and on Saturday 27th June from 12 noon till 10pm. It all takes place at the Uetikon am See Badi along the lake near Meilen. See details here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK AT ZURICH MAIN STATION 30th JUNE ONWARDS: There are 2 Street Food Park festivals taking place at Zurich main station. The first is from Tuesday 30th June till Sunday 5th July and the second is from Tuesday 7th July till Sunday 12th July. See more details (in German) here.
WIN 1 OF 5 ALLEGRA DAY PASSES TO EXPLORE GRAUBÜNDEN: Why not enter our contest to win one of 5 Allegra Day Passes to explore Graubünden with Rhaetian Railway. For a supplement of CHF 16 you can even reserve a seat on the Bernina Express. Contest closes 30th June at midnight. Find out more and enter the contest here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
FESTSPIELE X 2020 UNTIL 28th JUNE: This year the Festspiele is taking place online from 5th – 28th June and is packed with cultural highlights. Take a look at the program on the website here.
KIRA SPEISER ART AT PHM GALLERY IN EGG WEDS 1st JULY & 8th JULY: Do take the opportunity to meet artist Kira Speiser in person and view her beautiful art work which is being shown at PHM Art Gallery in Egg. There are two special viewings – on Wednesday 1st July from 6pm – 8pm and on Wednesday 8th July from 6pm till 8pm. You can find more information here.
You can find out more about PHM Art Gallery in Egg by viewing here.
TUTANCHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutanchamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July. till 1st November. It’s bound to be very popular. You can book your tickets here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is a FREE exhibition and runs until 12th July. Read all about it here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
AN ONLINE YOGA COURSE TO DE-STRESS & HELP WITH FLEXIBILITY: If you fancy a yoga retreat but don’t have time or haven’t been able to find a class, how about trying an online retreat at home? The Dynamic Yogi is running a weekend retreat or a full week retreat at a great price. What’s more your access lasts for a full year. Find out more here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
Sponsored Article
FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING ACADEMIC COURSES FOR CHILDREN
Academic courses run by Foundations For Learning for children needing an extra bit of help in specific subjects.
Foundations For Learning is running a series of academic courses over the next few weeks to help children who may benefit from extra tuition over the Summer break. Whether your child’s curriculum has been disrupted due to the Pandemic, or whether they just need help with a subject they are struggling with, the Foundations For Learning courses include Writing, Reading and Spelling, Early Years Language and Basic Numeracy, Mathematics and even a Summer Maths Camp.
For more information on the courses Take a look here.
KIDS ZVV SUMMER PASS ZURICH: The ZVV Summer Pass for Children costs just CHF 25 and offers not only 5 weeks of free transport around Zurich but free access to museums na d Badis too as well as lots of other great offers. Read all about it here.
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list here.
SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS
AUSWAERTS_DAHEIM HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: If you fancy a high quality, beautifully prepared meal (created by none other than Nenad Mlinarevic who was Swiss Chef of the Year in 2016) that you simply finish off at home, why not check out this wonderful new service. Find out all about it here.
NEW STEAK RESTAURANT IN ZURICH – WILLIAMS BUTCHERSTABLE: If you love steak and all things meat you will be really pleased to discover that Williams ButchersTable has recently opened its third restaurant just off Bellevue. With top quality meat it even has a butcher’s counter with its own Head Butcher where you can buy fresh meat too. Find out all about it here.
LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND FROM 16th JUNE: There is a new pop up at the Dolder Grand starting 16th June and it is all about Lebanese Cuisine. The “Oriental Hideaway” Pop Up is wonderfully decorated in a Middle Eastern style and the food by Chef Firas El-Borji is amazing! It runs for 4 weeks so make sure not to miss it! We tried it out and loved it. Take a look here to find out more.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.
TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner from MÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, from PIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from the THE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here, from Auswaerts-Daheim here and check out FROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. See our list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here.
BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.
Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
A TRIP TO SOLOTHURN: Solothurn is known for being the oldest baroque town in Switzerland and is definitely worth a visit. It also is home to the second oldest hotel in Switzerland, La Couronne, where Casanova, Napoleon as well as Sophia Lorena and Jane Fonda have all stayed. Find you tall about it here.
A TRIP TO THE MIRAGE MIRRORED CHALET IN GSTAAD: The Mirage is a pop up art installation and chalet made of mirrors up a mountain in Gstaad which was designed by artist Doug Aitken and is in situ until January 2021. Entrance is FREE! Summer is the perfect time to take an excursion there and you can find out all about it here.
THE ALPINA GSTAAD REOPENS 3rd JULY: If you want to visit the Mirage and combine it with a luxury break then you will be pleased to know that The Alpina Gstaad is reopening for the Summer Season from 3rd July. Find out ore about this wonderful hotel here.
GET 70% OFF DAY PASSES AT SATTEL HOCHSTUCKLI ON 7TH OF EVERY MONTH: To celebrate their 70th anniversary enjoy 70% off fay passes and combi tickets at Sattel Hochstuckli. Find out more here
FREE GORNERGRAT SPECIAL FOR PEOPLE WHO HAD LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAYS: If you had your birthday anytime during Lockdown from 21st March – 21st June, the Gornergrat Railway has a special offer for you – a FREE travel ticket on their railway. To find out more take a look here.
SPECIAL TRAVEL OFFER IN THE CANTON OF VAUD: If you’re planning a trip to the canton of Vaud, check out the many special offers they have at the moment including CHF 100 vouchers to be spent on amenities when you book your stay and some 3 for 2 offers too. Find out more here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A DAY TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL ISELTWALD: The beautiful lakeside town of Iseltwald is probably best known for its iconic Shloss Seeburg. Lying directly on Lake Brienz it is the perfect place for a day trip for all the family. Find out all about it here.
WANT TO GET FIT POST LOCKDOWN? – LEANNE LEVITT TO THE RESCUE! If you’ve been piling on the pounds since Lockdown or simply want to get fit for Summer, Leanne Levitt is a Personal Trainer who can help. Having dealt with her own setbacks last year, Leanne is just the person to motivate you, support you and get you fighting fit! Find out all about Leanne and the services she can offer (including her NewInZurich discount) here.
Sponsored Article
10% OFF ALL TechSpark Summer Camps Until June 30th
Use Promo Code: SUMMER2020
TechSpark Academy have teamed up with ETH computer scientists to help children aged 6 – 17 navigate the tech behind their favourite games, animations, mobile apps and much more. Join their Summer Camps in Zurich and discover what your child can create with the power of code!
10% OFF All Summer Camps until June 30th with Promo Code: SUMMER2020
For more information click here.
A TRIP TO PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER ZURICH: If you’re interested in design and interiors why not visit Le Pavillion Le Corbusier in Zurich. They currently have an exhibition about Le Corbusier and Zurich running at the moment. Find out more about this unique house of design here.
WOW MUSEUM NOW OPEN IN ZURICH: Located just off Bahnhofstrasse at Werdmühleplatz (where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Winter) the WOW Museum is full of illusion, colour and light and nothing is what it really seems! The Museum opened on 10th June so book your slots to go and take a look. Tickets cost CHF 23 for adults and CHF 16 for children 6 – 16 years old. It’s a perfect activity for rainy days! You can find out all about it here.
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces.
Get quality counselling, online or face-to-face, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and familes, whatever your worry, whatever your language, go to stillpointspaces.com/find-a-counsellor, or email us here.
For more information click here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
NEW BOOK FOR EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND+ 10% DISCOUNT CODE! “The Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland” is a new book to help you get more out of your time in Switzerland. Edited by best selling author Diccon Bewes and with the chapter on “Daily Life” written by Clive Greaves and Christina Fryer from NewInZurich, you can find out all about the book here.
*** SPECIAL NEWINZURICH READER OFFER 10% OFF & FREE POSTAGE* ***
If you order The Expat Guide To Your Life in Switzerland direct from Bergli Books using the discount code NEWINZURICH you will get 10% off the The Expert Guide To Your Life in Switzerland and additionally 10% off ANY of Bergli’s books if you wish to buy any other book. Plus you get FREE POSTAGE* on all orders (over CHF 30*).
You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
SURVIVING COVID & TOP TIPS FOR EXPATS ON COPING WITH LIFE POST LOCKDOWN: Angela Weinberger, a global mobility specialist for expats, shares her personal experiences of surviving COVID-19 and gives her top tips on coping with the “new normal” after Lockdown. Take a look here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU PHOTO SERVICES: Carmen can make a very special Photo Book for you using your photos to create a memorable present. She can also turn your old photos into a high quality piece of art you might like to frame. Find out all about her latest services here.
Photo courtesy of Swiss School of Photography – see below
SWISS SCHOOL OF PHOTOGRAPHY TOP TIPS: Check out these great tips on how to improve your photography from the Swiss School Of Photography and benefit from a 10% reduction using the code “NEWINZURICH” if you fancy joining any of the courses. They also make wonderful presents too. Find out more here.
CORONA UPDATES
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead and stay safe and well!
