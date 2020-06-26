What’s On In Zurich

End of June Early July 2020

Summer has arrived in Zurich and the Badis and all the outdoor cafes and restaurants have opened. Take a look at some of the activities which are on this weekend and this coming week. We also have some suggestions for trips, excursions and holiday destinations in Switzerland. Don’t forget to enter our contest to win one of 5 Allegra Travel Passes to explore Graubünden and do check out our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland”. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich.

NEW SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: The Swiss COVID APP has just been released and is now available on both Apple and Android for download. Find out more about it here.

SWISS BARBEQUE & RACLETTE 26th & 27th JUNE: The Raclette Festival is organising a Swiss BBQ and Raclette event on Friday 26th June in the evening from 4pm till 10pm and on Saturday 27th June from 12 noon till 10pm. It all takes place at the Uetikon am See Badi along the lake near Meilen. See details here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK AT ZURICH MAIN STATION 30th JUNE ONWARDS: There are 2 Street Food Park festivals taking place at Zurich main station. The first is from Tuesday 30th June till Sunday 5th July and the second is from Tuesday 7th July till Sunday 12th July. See more details (in German) here.

WIN 1 OF 5 ALLEGRA DAY PASSES TO EXPLORE GRAUBÜNDEN: Why not enter our contest to win one of 5 Allegra Day Passes to explore Graubünden with Rhaetian Railway. For a supplement of CHF 16 you can even reserve a seat on the Bernina Express. Contest closes 30th June at midnight. Find out more and enter the contest here.

KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.

FESTSPIELE X 2020 UNTIL 28th JUNE: This year the Festspiele is taking place online from 5th – 28th June and is packed with cultural highlights. Take a look at the program on the website here.

KIRA SPEISER ART AT PHM GALLERY IN EGG WEDS 1st JULY & 8th JULY: Do take the opportunity to meet artist Kira Speiser in person and view her beautiful art work which is being shown at PHM Art Gallery in Egg. There are two special viewings – on Wednesday 1st July from 6pm – 8pm and on Wednesday 8th July from 6pm till 8pm. You can find more information here.

You can find out more about PHM Art Gallery in Egg by viewing here.

TUTANCHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutanchamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July. till 1st November. It’s bound to be very popular. You can book your tickets here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is a FREE exhibition and runs until 12th July. Read all about it here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.



THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.

EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.

********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Insert Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.