HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ: Haus Konstruktiv has re-opened and the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz too. Find out more here.

GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is a FREE exhibition and is now extended until 12th July. Read all about it here.

THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM IS OPEN: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It continues until 16th August. Take a look here.

FRAUENSTREIK KOLLEKTIV SUNDAY 14th JUNE: It’s a year since the big march in Zurich about the disparity between women and men in pay and equality on a number of fronts and this year the Frauenstreik Kollektiv is organising a number of events once again. Find or more here.

WOW MUSEUM NOW OPEN IN ZURICH: Located just off Bahnhofstrasse at Werdmühleplatz (where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Winter) the WOW Museum is full of illusion, colour and light and nothing is what it really seems! The Musem opened on 10th June so book your slots as soon as you can. Tickets cost CHF 23 for adults and CHF 16 for children 6 – 16 years old. You can find out all about it here.

VINTAGE KILO POP UP STORE 13th JUNE: If you’re in the market for some vintage clothes, why not head over the the Vintage Kilo Pop Up Store on 13th June. It’s taking place at Labor5 from 10am till 5pm and for CHF 30 you can buy a kilo of Vintage clothes with everything from dresses, trousers, blouses and more to choose from. See details here.

********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Article Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

WANT TO GET FIT POST LOCKDOWN? – LEANNE LEVITT TO THE RESCUE! If you’ve been piling on the pounds since Lockdown or simply want to get fit for Summer, Leanne Levitt is a Personal Trainer who can help. Having dealt with her own setbacks last year, Leanne is just the person to motivate you, support you and get you fighting fit! Find out all about Leanne and the services she can offer (including her NewInZurich discount) here.

PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.

********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Article FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING ACADEMIC COURSES FOR CHILDREN Academic courses run by Foundations For Learning for children needing an extra bit of help in specific subjects. Foundations For Learning is running a series of academic courses over the next few weeks to help children who may benefit from extra tuition over the Summer break. Whether your child’s curriculum has been disrupted due to the Pandemic, or whether they just need help with a subject they are struggling with, the Foundations For Learning courses include Writing, Reading and Spelling, Early Years Language and Basic Numeracy, Mathematics and even a Summer Maths Camp. For more information on the courses Take a look here.

SHOPPING & FOOD & DRINKS

LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND FROM 16th JUNE: There is a new pop up at the Dolder Grand starting 16th June and it is all about Lebanese Cuisine. The “Oriental Hideaway” Pop Up is wonderfully decorated in a Middle Eastern style and the food by Chef Firas El-Borji is amazing! We tried it out and loved it. Take a look here to find out more.

TAKE AWAY SERVICES: You can read about our takeaway dinner fromMÖNCHHOF AM SEE here, fromPIZZERIA RISTORANTE MOLINO here, from theTHE DOLDER GRAND here, from SPICE VILLAGE INDIAN RESTAURANT here, Luus Muus here, the Krone Adliswil here, from Auswaerts-Daheim hereand check outFROHE AUSSICHT ZUMIKON here. . See our updated list of restaurants offering Takeaway and Home Delivery in this article here.

AUSWAERTS_DAHEIM HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: If you fancy a high quality, beautifully prepared meal (created by none other than Nenad Mlinarevic who was Swiss Chef of the Year in 2016) that you simply finish off at home, why not check out this wonderful new service. Find out all about it here.

THE DOLDER CAKE: The Dolder Grand have expanded their takeaway offerings and if you have a sweet tooth you really shouldn’t miss their “Dolder Cake” which has been created by celebrity pastry chef Christian Hümbs and which both looks and tastes amazing. The cake is made of shortcrust pastry, a crunchy layer, then champagne cream, marzipan and chocolate. Simply divine! Find out more here.

VEGAN CAKES IN ZURICH: Check out this list of where you can find the best Vegan Cakes in the city.

TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.

BEST PLACES FOR ONLINE SHOPPING IN ZURICH: See our list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this article and there are a number of small independent businesses included. Take a look here.

Travel in Switzerland

THE AWARD WINNING KYBURG CASTLE HAS REOPENED: Kyburg Castle is not far from Zurich and makes a great half day out. It has recently reopened. Find out all about it here.

A CIRCULAR HIKE NEAR KYBURG: You may also be interested in this circular hike around Kyburg. See the hike here.

6 MORE CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

THE HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF IN VITZNAU + 10% DISCOUNT ON BOOKINGS: If you’re in need of a relaxing break or simply want to recharge your batteries, the beautiful Hotel Vitznauerhof is just the answer! Located on the waters edge the views of Lake Lucerne are superb. You can swim, SUP, hire a boat, wander round the gardens, enjoy the spa or relax in one of the two great restaurants on site. As well as the lakeside Panorama Terrace Restaurant they also have the Michelin star Sens restaurant. Read all about the hotel here.

TOP THINGS TO DO IN VEVEY: Check out this list of things to do in the beautiful region of Vevey. See our top recommendations here.

LE MIRADOR – A RELAXING HOTEL NEAR VEVEY: If you’re planning a trip to Vevey why not book a stay at the beautiful Hotel Le Mirador with stunning views across Lac Léman? See more details here.

CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.

HIKING TRAILS NEAR AMDEN: Check out some of the beautiful hiking opportunities in and around Amden.Take a look here.