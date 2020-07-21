Allianz Drive In Cinema in Dübendorf

27th June – 9th August 2020, Air Force Center Dübendorf

Drive In Cinema Just Outside Zurich

This Summer there is a new film experience to be had – the Allianz Drive-In Cinema! It is the largest series of drive-in cinema offerings in Switzerland, and in Zurich it is taking place in Dübendorf. Sit back in your car and enjoy a great mix of blockbusters from “Bohemian Rhapsody” to” Mad Max”, to cinema classics such as “Pulp Fiction”, “Saturday Night Fever” and “Blues Brothers”, as well as selected art house movies. It’s a memorable experience whether you go as a couple, with family or with friends. There are snacks, popcorn and even a free ice cream and most importantly a huge outdoor screen. Discover the programme here and get your tickets!

You Don’t Need a Car For This Drive Through!

You don’t have a car, but you still want to go? No problem! You can simply buy one of the limited walk-in tickets from the Allianz online ticket shop. Pedestrians and cyclists can make themselves comfortable on the beanbags in an exclusive area directly in front of the screen. To ensure the distance rule of one and a half metres is maintained, the number of seats is limited to 20.

How It Works

If you’re coming by car you simply tune your radio in to get the audio and you have a choice of the original soundtrack or having it dubbed in German. If you are not coming by car, you simply bring along your own headphones – AUX connection, 3.5mm jack. (If you forget them, you can buy a pair for CHF 10). In exchange for a deposit, you can pick up a FM transmitter at the information desk to receive the film sound. Please do not forget to return the FM transmitter after the end of the movie.

Enjoy Drinks and Snacks

Doors open an hour and a half before the start of the movie so why not go along early to enjoy a refreshing drink and some snacks. Pommes Atelier are on site to take care of you and you can pre-order snacks & drinks online.

Family Night

For a very special family evening, the Allianz Drive-In Cinema Family Night is showing the film Trolls World Tour. A fun family evening is guaranteed and in addition to the movie, there will be lots of surprises for the little ones on this special family evening. The Allianz Family Night takes place on Wednesday, August 5th, and tickets are free for all children up to 12 years of age. Do book your tickets as soon as possible as this is sure to sell out quickly!

Allianz Drive In Cinema in Dübendorf

When: 27th June – 9th August 2020

Where: Air Force Center Dübendorf

Tickets: Car with 2 people is CHF 50, with 3 people CHF 60 and with 4 people CHF 70. Pedestrians/cyclists are CHF 20.

