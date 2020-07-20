AQUATIS in Lausanne –

Europe’s largest Aquarium-Vivarium

Lausanne is a beautiful city with so much to see and do, however, one of its top attractions has to be AQUATIS.

Europe’s Largest Freshwater Aquarium

AQUATIS is in fact Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium-vivarium. It opened in Lausanne in Switzerland on 21st October 2017. It is described as a scientific and sustainable project and attracts visitors from Switzerland and all over the world. We visited it in June and were really impressed with the huge tanks, the number of exhibits and the huge amount of space in the museum.

Click here to see our video of AQUATIS.

It covers a total of 3,500 square-metres and houses reptiles, amphibians as well as approximately 10,000 freshwater fish from all over the globe.

Amphibians and More

There are lots of interactive displays and everything is available to read in English, French and German – and it is quite amazing what you can learn.

What’s more I was really impressed by the number of reptiles and amphibians and at one stage I was quite taken aback by this alligator which I had assumed was a model before it suddenly “came to life” and ran across its enclosure after having been immobile for quite some time.

Conservation

As well as showcasing some amazing examples of fish, reptiles and amphibians, AQUATIS is very involved in a number of conservation programs. There is plenty to see and read explaining the eco-systems, water conservation and environmental issues.

Just 10 Minutes From the Centre of Lausanne

So if you’re heading over to Lausanne anytime soon be sure to pop by and take a look. The museum is located just 10 minutes from the centre of the city and the underground station is located in the same building as the museum. If you live close by you may be interested in knowing that Aquatis also offers a number of events and also hosts children birthday parties. It is a very interesting place to visit for people of all ages and is housed in a very impressive building too.

We thought we would be there for about an hour but in fact it was closer to two and we really enjoyed it – so do put aside sufficient time for your visit. Afterwards you can go for lunch or a coffee at the on site cafeteria which has a pleasant outdoor patio. If you are staying in a hotel in the city use your free “Lausanne Transport Card” to go via metro or bus to the museum.

Address: Route de Berne 144, 1010 Lausanne, Switzerland

Email: info@aquatis.ch

Tel: +41 (0)21 654 23 23

AQUATIS Admission Prices and Special Offers

Admission: Adults – CHF 29, Children – CHF 19 – however you can buy tickets online from CHF 10 per person.

You can also visit the museum for “Happy Hour” from 5pm onwards for CHF 10.

AQUATIS are also offering a special Stay + Entry Offer from CHF 89 per person where you can stay at the onsite hotel

Opening Hours: 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm

Please note that at the time of updating (July 2020) you are now required to wear a face mask whilst visiting.

For more information please visit the Aquatis website here.

Click here to see our AQUATIS video:

****************************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page and for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

Articles You May Like

**************************