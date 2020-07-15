Explore The Mountains with Topcard at Pre-Season Prices

Summer’s here and the mountain lifts are open! If you live in or around Zurich and love the mountains then it makes a lot of sense to invest in an annual lift pass. There are plenty of options to choose from, but if you want one that gives you access this Summer as well as the coming Winter, the Topcard is a good bet. The card lets you use all the lifts*, Summer AND Winter, in Flims-Laax, Davos-Klosters and Arosa-Lenzerheide, with a bonus 3 days at Titlis-Engelberg.

Make More of Your Summer

In addition to more than 700km of winter pistes, the 126 chairlifts and cable cars open up a world of Summer hiking possibilities, from easy themed trails for kids to spectacular day-long hikes and the incredible scenery of the UNESCO-classified Sardona Arena. With an annual pass you can also take your mountain bike free of charge on the lifts and enjoy some of the challenging downhill trails like Never End in Laax, or the Runca in Flims, one of the longest flow trails in Europe. And if you crave snow even in summer, head up to Engelberg and test your nerve on the stunning Titlis Cliff Walk.

Great Value

Depending on which resorts you choose, we reckon you’ll break even with your Topcard (CHF 1,150 for adults before 31st July) if you use it at least 16 times in a year. It’s even better value for families, with a pre-season price of CHF 2,600, regardless of how many kids (under 17) you have. And in the light of the Corona situation, all 2020-21 passes come with free pandemic insurance, which means that if the season gets cut short, you will get a credit for the days you can’t ski to redeem against future years.

Offer Ends 31st July 2020

To take advantage of the pre-season prices (and make the most of the mountains this Summer!), buy your passes by 31st July, either online or at any of the included resorts.

*Schatzalp in Davos-Klosters is excluded

