Guide to Best Rooftop Bars in Zurich
A Drink and A View in Zurich
Updated for 2020
In Summer one of the best places to enjoy a relaxing drink with a view is from a rooftop bar. Whether you’re opting for a vibrant orange Aperol, a “cüpli” or maybe simply a refreshing beer, rooftop life in Zurich has never been better. There are always new additions coming along – and if we’ve missed out one of your favourites simply tell us in a comment below!
La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac
The La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac offers the most breathtaking views over Lake Zurich and you really feel as is you are on a yacht. From 2pm till 5.30pm you can enjoy drinks with this spectacular 6th floor view. However, if you get the chance lunch or dinner at La Mūna Restaurant is highly recommended!
Address: Utoquai 45, 8008 Zürich
Email: info@lareserve-zurich.com
Tel: + 41 44 266 25 25
Visit La Réserve Eden au Lac Website here.
The Nest Hotel Storchen
Right in the centre of Zurich overlooking the Limmat is this stylish rooftop bar with stunning views and a great atmosphere opened on 1st August 2019 and is a great new addition to the rooftop scene. It’s klein aber fein so it can’t accommodate too many people up there – and the food menu is great.
Address: Weinplatz 2, 8001 Zurich
Tel: 044 227 27 27
The Nest Hotel Storchen Website
Click here for Google directions
Dolder Grand Panoramic Sun Terrace
Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032
Tel: +41 44 456 60 00
Visit the Dolder Panoramic Sun Terrace Website here
000 Rooftop, Manor
The sixth floor Rooftop Restaurant at Manor also boasts a wonderful outdoor terrace with unparalleled views of Bahnhofstrasse. In one direction you can see Zurich main station and the other way you’re over looking the southerly part of Bahnhofstrasse and Urania. There’s a lift in Uraniastrasse or you can enter through the store. There is a great menu of cocktails (many Asian-inspired) and the cuisine is Asian inspired too. So whether you want to pop by for a coffee or cüpli and a view or fancy a meal, this rooftop is a deservedly popular location.
Address: Bahnhofstrasse 74, 8001 Zurich
Tel: +41444 000 555
Click here for Google directions
George Grill and Bar
High over the rooftops on top of the Ober building next to the Casino, is the George Grill and Bar. A beautiful modern bar with comfortable seating and a wonderful selection of cocktails and drinks.
With great city views and an elegant ambiance the food comes highly recommended too.
Address: Sihlstrasse 50, 8001 Zurich
Tel: +41 44 444 50 60
Visit the George Grill and Bar Website
Click here for Google directions
Hiltl Dachterrasse
Enjoy a great cocktail or a coffee or tea one one of the two rooftop bars at the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant in the centre of Bahnhofstrasse. It’s located above the PKZ Women’s department store and is beautiful and green and lush. It’s also a top place to enjoy great vegetarian food if you’re feeling peckish.
Address: Bahnhofstrasse 88, 8001 Zurich
Tel: +41 44 888 88 00
Click here for Google directions
Rigiblick Terrace
The second floor terrace of the Sorell Hotel Rigiblick, enjoys wonderful panoramic views across Zurich, the lake and far away toward the alps. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a wonderful drink or a fabulous meal whilst taking in the breathtaking views.
Address: Germaniastrasse 99, 800 Zurich
Tel: + 41 43 255 15 70
Click here for Google directions
Sonnenberg
Located a little outside Zurich, but with amazing views of the city, the Sonnenberg is definitely worth visiting as its rooftop bar enjoys a wonderful location. The terrace is open in the Summer months and it’s the perfect spot to enjoy drinks with a view and why not dinner too?
Address: Hitziweg 15, 8032 Zurich
Tel: +41 44 266 97 97
Visit the Sonnenberg Website here
Click here for Google directions
Grieder Bar
This tucked away terrace it is a lovely place to pop in for a refreshing drink or a glass of champagne after a hard afternoon’s shopping on Bahnhofstrasse. This leafy rooftop bar is located a short distance from Paradeplatz right in the heart of the city. Beautiful white parasols and comfortable seating make it hard to leave once you’ve sat down. The also have a very nice lights menu too. Only open during shopping hours.
Address: Bahnofstrasse 30, 8001 Zurich
Tel: +41 44 224 37 00
Visit the Grieder Website here
Click here for Google directions
Frau Gerolds Garten
Located close to Hardbrücke, you can sit upstairs at Frau Gerolds Garten and enjoy a great selection of drinks in a friendly, laid back and relaxed atmosphere. Your views from the top deck of the bar area across the city span over the SBB railway tracks but despite that you can enjoy the most wonderful sunsets. As well as drinks there is a limited but very tasty menu.
Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zurich
Tel: 078 971 67 64
Visit Frau Gerolds Garten Website here.
Click here for Google directions
What if it’s raining?
Jules Verne Panorama Bar
But what if it’s raining? Then the best place to go is to the indoor terrace of the Jules Verne Panorama Bar! Recently refurbished, it is elegant and comfortable and absolutely unique. The Urania Observatory if situated just above it and you enter via a lift inside the restaurant of Brasserie Lipp. I always try to take my visitors here as it’s so central (just off Bahnofstrasse) and the views and service are great. Sip one of their wonderful cocktails as you take in the view.
Address: Uraniastrasse 9, 8001 Zurich
Re-Opening in September:
CLOUDS, Prime Tower
You can’t miss the tall green landmark of Prime Tower over in Züri West. When it was built it was the tallest building in Switzerland. Since overtaken in height by Basel’s Roche Tower, the views from CLOUDS restaurant and bar at the top are still very impressive. They also have a great food menu and quite impressive burgers.
Address: Maagpl. 5, 8005 Zürich
Re-Opening in Spring 2021:
The View and the Hidden Bar at the Ambassador Hotel is closed for the 2020 Summer Season but will be reopening in Spring 2020
The View and the Hidden Bar, Hotel Ambassador
Tucked away on top of the Hotel Ambassador just a stone’s throw from the Opéra is the beautiful rooftop terrace and bar with a superb view over Sechseläutenplatz and across the lake towards Bürkliplatz. Open to non residents, the View and the Hidden bar make for a great location for a relaxing drink and the sunset views are stunning.
Address: Falkenstrasse 6, 8008 Zürich
Tel: +41 44 258 98 98
Visit the Ambassador Hotel Website
Open: Wednesday to Friday when weather is fine