Guide to Best Rooftop Bars in Zurich

A Drink and A View in Zurich

Updated for 2020

In Summer one of the best places to enjoy a relaxing drink with a view is from a rooftop bar. Whether you’re opting for a vibrant orange Aperol, a “cüpli” or maybe simply a refreshing beer, rooftop life in Zurich has never been better. There are always new additions coming along – and if we’ve missed out one of your favourites simply tell us in a comment below!

La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac

The La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac offers the most breathtaking views over Lake Zurich and you really feel as is you are on a yacht. From 2pm till 5.30pm you can enjoy drinks with this spectacular 6th floor view. However, if you get the chance lunch or dinner at La Mūna Restaurant is highly recommended!

La Mūna Rooftop at La Réserve Eden au Lac

Address: Utoquai 45, 8008 Zürich

Email: info@lareserve-zurich.com

Tel: + 41 44 266 25 25

Visit La Réserve Eden au Lac Website here.

The Nest Hotel Storchen

Right in the centre of Zurich overlooking the Limmat is this stylish rooftop bar with stunning views and a great atmosphere opened on 1st August 2019 and is a great new addition to the rooftop scene. It’s klein aber fein so it can’t accommodate too many people up there – and the food menu is great.

The Nest Hotel Storchen

Address: Weinplatz 2, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 227 27 27

The Nest Hotel Storchen Website

Click here for Google directions

Dolder Grand Panoramic Sun Terrace

Another hotel where the terrace is not really on the roof of the hotel, but does indeed give you rooftop views is the one at the Dolder Grand. Their Panoramic Sun Terrace is a large outdoor terrace with great views of the city and lake. Why not take a seat in the lounge area and enjoy a glass of wine or snacks in the open air – and if you’re feeling peckish they do a wonderful menu too!

Dolder Grand Panoramic Sun Terrace Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Tel: +41 44 456 60 00 Visit the Dolder Panoramic Sun Terrace Website here Click here for Google directions. 000 Rooftop, Manor The sixth floor Rooftop Restaurant at Manor also boasts a wonderful outdoor terrace with unparalleled views of Bahnhofstrasse. In one direction you can see Zurich main station and the other way you’re over looking the southerly part of Bahnhofstrasse and Urania. There’s a lift in Uraniastrasse or you can enter through the store. There is a great menu of cocktails (many Asian-inspired) and the cuisine is Asian inspired too. So whether you want to pop by for a coffee or cüpli and a view or fancy a meal, this rooftop is a deservedly popular location. 000 Rooftop, Modissa Address: Bahnhofstrasse 74, 8001 Zurich Tel: +41444 000 555 Visit the 000 Website here Click here for Google directions George Grill and Bar

High over the rooftops on top of the Ober building next to the Casino, is the George Grill and Bar. A beautiful modern bar with comfortable seating and a wonderful selection of cocktails and drinks.

With great city views and an elegant ambiance the food comes highly recommended too.

George Grill and Bar

Address: Sihlstrasse 50, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 444 50 60

Visit the George Grill and Bar Website

Click here for Google directions

Hiltl Dachterrasse

Enjoy a great cocktail or a coffee or tea one one of the two rooftop bars at the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant in the centre of Bahnhofstrasse. It’s located above the PKZ Women’s department store and is beautiful and green and lush. It’s also a top place to enjoy great vegetarian food if you’re feeling peckish.

Hiltl Dachterrasse

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 88, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 888 88 00

Visit the Hiltl Website.

Click here for Google directions

Rigiblick Terrace

The second floor terrace of the Sorell Hotel Rigiblick, enjoys wonderful panoramic views across Zurich, the lake and far away toward the alps. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a wonderful drink or a fabulous meal whilst taking in the breathtaking views.

Rigiblick Terrace

Address: Germaniastrasse 99, 800 Zurich

Tel: + 41 43 255 15 70

Rigiblick Terrace Website.

Click here for Google directions

Sonnenberg

Located a little outside Zurich, but with amazing views of the city, the Sonnenberg is definitely worth visiting as its rooftop bar enjoys a wonderful location. The terrace is open in the Summer months and it’s the perfect spot to enjoy drinks with a view and why not dinner too?

Sonnenberg

Address: Hitziweg 15, 8032 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 266 97 97

Visit the Sonnenberg Website here

Click here for Google directions

Grieder Bar

This tucked away terrace it is a lovely place to pop in for a refreshing drink or a glass of champagne after a hard afternoon’s shopping on Bahnhofstrasse. This leafy rooftop bar is located a short distance from Paradeplatz right in the heart of the city. Beautiful white parasols and comfortable seating make it hard to leave once you’ve sat down. The also have a very nice lights menu too. Only open during shopping hours.

Grieder Bar

Address: Bahnofstrasse 30, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 224 37 00

Visit the Grieder Website here

Click here for Google directions

Frau Gerolds Garten

Located close to Hardbrücke, you can sit upstairs at Frau Gerolds Garten and enjoy a great selection of drinks in a friendly, laid back and relaxed atmosphere. Your views from the top deck of the bar area across the city span over the SBB railway tracks but despite that you can enjoy the most wonderful sunsets. As well as drinks there is a limited but very tasty menu.

Frau Gerolds Garten

Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 078 971 67 64

Visit Frau Gerolds Garten Website here.

Click here for Google directions

What if it’s raining?

Jules Verne Panorama Bar