Open Air Cinema in Zurich at the Dolder Wellenkino

27th July till 16th August 2020

Summer Fun – Air Cinema at the Dolder Wave Cinema

Fancy a fun evening out under the stars watching a great film and enjoying some wonderful food? For 21 days, from 27th July until 16th August, the historic Dolder Sports Bad on the Adlisberg is transforming itself into an open-air cinema! Every evening you will be able to enjoy a selection of great films from an exciting program in this idyllic setting.

Various Food and Seating Options Available

In addition there are a variety of seating and dining options available. You can order tickets with a picnic blanket (for 2-4 people) on the ground and the price is CHF 25 per person (CHF 15 for children aged 6 – 16 years) The Picnic blanket is provided on site and can be taken home afterwards.

The second option is the “Strand Korb”. If you are 2 people you can order the wicker beach chair option which costs CHF 70 for two people (and is only available in twos.)

If you fancy splashing out, how about treating yourself to a delicious 3 course Mediterranean dinner by the Dolder Grand which is served on deckchairs in the VIP tent at a cost of CHF 135 per person (excluding drinks).

There is also a bar on site, a self service restaurant or you can of course order a picnic basket filled with delicious treats either online or when you get there. Please note you cannot bring in your own food and drink except for water.

A Great Selection of Films

There are some great films to be seen from Parasite, to La La Land, to Mad Max to Jaws, Call Me By Your Name and lots more. The list of films being shown can be seen here.

Please note all the films will be shown in their original language with German subtitles (the only exception is E.T. which is dubbed in German).

The Dolder Wellenkino

Where: Dolder Sports, Adlisbergstr. 36, 8044 Zürich

When: 27th July – 16th August 2020

Timings: Doors Open at 7pm and the films begin at 9pm

Tickets: CHF 25 with picnic blanket, CHF 70 (for 2 people) or with dinner for CHF 135 per person.

How To Get There: Tram 6 direction “Zoo” and a 10 minute walk to Dolder Sports or Tram 3 or 8 to Römerhof then take the Dolderbahn to the top station and follow the footpath. There is also metered parking available near the Dolder Sports.

The Dolder Wave Cinema can accommodate 280 guests.

