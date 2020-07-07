Home » Corona Virus Covid-19 » SwissCovid App – Have You Downloaded It?
SwissCovid App – Have You Downloaded It?

by newinzurich
SwissCovid App

Have you downloaded the SwissCovid App yet?

During the past week I’ve had a few people contact me asking about the Swiss Covid App, so here is some information about it together with a short video that explains it all. It was introduced by the Swiss Government on 25th June and it is the official proximity tracing app for Switzerland.

How Does It Work?

The SwissCovid App works by recognizing other phones which are within a 1.5 metre radius. Without identifying the other phone users or the location, it simply notes the amount of time that “contact” has taken place. Subsequently, if someone is then diagnosed with the virus they can voluntarily share this information via the App, and anyone who was in contact with that person will be notified of the date and time. Please note however that it does not reveal the identity of the infected person or the location. If you are notified then you need to follow the appropriate steps and self-isolate or get tested. The more people in Switzerland who use the App, the more effectively we can help to contain coronavirus in Switzerland.

Of course this is just one additional measure in addition to washing your hands regularly and keeping a 1.5 metre distance and the general government rules on hygiene and social distancing.

SwissCovid App Uses Bluetooth Low Energy

The SwissCovid App does not use Wifi or GPS, but Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The app keeps the data for 14 days and then it is deleted.

SwissCovid App at Both Apple and Android App Stores

 You can find the App in both the Apple and Android Google Play Stores. The SwissCovid App is free of charge.

 The App gives you the infromation that you may have been exposed to the coronavirus and by taking appropriate action you can help protect yourself and others.

 Please see the explanatory video here:

More Information on Covid in Switzerland

For the most up to date information on Covid please visit these official resources:

Expats and COVID 19 – Five Steps To Avoid Burn Out

Best Places for Online Food Shopping in Zurich

Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

Things To Know for the Self Employed in Zurich in Times of Corona

Corona Support Groups and Organisations in Zurich

