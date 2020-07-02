Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures at Halle 622 Zurich

Plus Enter Contest to Win One of 3 Pairs of Tickets

10 July until 1 November 2020 Halle 622 Zurich

The Pharaoh comes to Zurich

From 10th July until 1st November, the exhibition ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be taking place at Halle 622 in Zurich. Over an area of 2,000 square metres you will be able to see a reproduction of the burial site and treasure in its archaeological context and gain an insight into the historic discovery of the Pharaoh’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings 98 years ago. What’s more is that we have 3 pairs of tickets to be won in our contest!

Pharaoh Tutankhamun, died more than 3,000 years ago and it is thanks to British archaeologist Howard Carter who made the discovery on 26th November 1922, that one of the most historic finds ever was made. It then took five years of painstaking excavation work in the Valley of the Kings, before he finally unearthed the virtually intact tomb with all its treasures.

Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures Exhibition

Nearly 100 years on, the exhibition ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ brings the story of the discovery of the burial treasure back to life in a new and exciting way. With 1,000 objects, graphics, movies and an audio guide, the exhibition is both educational and fun. So far six and a half million visitors have seen it all over the world in places as diverse as Munich, Madrid, Budapest, Dublin, Brussels, Paris and Seoul – and now it can finally be viewed in Zurich. The Tutankhamun exhibition enables you to see and experience Howard Carter’s important finds – so don’t miss this unique opportunity!

Audio Guide for adults & Kids

Audio guides are available to take you through the collection and are included in the admission price. There are also special audio guides for children. Visitors will be able to re-live the action-packed excavation story and to view close up the painstakingly handcrafted replicas.

Win one of 3 pairs of tickets!

To enter the contest simply 1) email us here with your name and the word TUT in the subject line and 2) subscribe (if you don’t already) to the NewInZurich blog.

Winners will be drawn randomly on 12th July, and notified shortly thereafter.

Tutankhamun His Tomb And His Treasures

When: 10th July – 1st November 2020

Time: Daily 10am – 5pm

Tickets: Adults CHF 28, Students & Seniors CHF 24, Children 6-16 years CHF 17, Children up to 5 years CHF 4, Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children up to 16) CHF 65

Where: Halle 622, Oerlikon (less than 5 minutes from Oerlikon train station – see map below)

You may also like to see the official video here:

*** Articles You May Like ***

***************************