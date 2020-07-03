What’s On In Zurich
Beginning of July 2020
We hope you had a good week despite the changeable weather. There’s plenty on in Zurich so take a look below for ideas and inspiration. Don’t forget too, that when travelling on any form of Public Transport in Switzerland from 6th July it will now be compulsory to wear a face mask. Also from Monday 6th July, anyone entering Switzerland from high risk countries will have to undergo a 10 day quarantine. You can find the links to the Swiss Government websites about COVID at the bottom of this article.
Congratulations to the 5 winners of the RhB Allegra Travelcard, they are all being contacted with the details of their prize. We have 2 new contests this week which you can enter below. The first is to win one of 3 pairs of Cerjo Sunglasses and the second is to win one of 3 pairs of tickets for the acclaimed Tutankhamun His Tomb and His Treasures Exhibition which arrives in Zurich on 10th July. Don’t forget also, our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland”. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich.
COMPULSORY WEARING OF MASKS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT FROM 6th JULY: From Monday 6th July it is now compulsory to wear a face mask when travelling on Public Transport. For more information please see the guidelines here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP please do so. It is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK AT ZURICH MAIN STATION 30th JUNE – 5th JULY: There are 2 Street Food Park festivals taking place at Zurich main station. The first is from Tuesday 30th June till Sunday 5th July and the second is from Tuesday 7th July till Sunday 12th July. See more details (in German) here.
ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG: There will be no open air cinema on the lake as usual this year, however, Allianz have just opened a Drive In Cinema experience at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich. Read all about it here on their website.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BAUR AU LAC: The Baur Au Lac has its own Open Air Cinema event but this is now already sold out. It maybe worth trying case there are any returns. See details here.
FORK & BOTTLE JULY 4th BBQ: Celebrate July 4th with our friends at the Fork & Bottle with one of their great Barbeques. Begins 6.30pm. Tickets CHF 40 per person. See the details here.
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th JUNE – 23rd AUGUST: Why not pop over to Rapperswil to see the Elephant Parade? It’s an exhibition of 60 brightly coloured sculptures to raise awareness about the endangered Asian Elephant and it’s free. You can read all about it here:
You can see a short video of the Elephant sculptures here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
KIRA SPEISER ART AT PHM GALLERY IN EGG WEDS 8th JULY: Do take the opportunity to meet artist Kira Speiser in person and view her beautiful art work which is being shown at PHM Art Gallery in Egg. There are two special viewings – on Wednesday 1st July from 6pm – 8pm and on Wednesday 8th July from 6pm till 8pm. You can find more information here.
You can find out more about PHM Art Gallery in Egg by viewing here.
TUTANCHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV + CONTEST: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. We also have a contest for 3 Pairs of tickets to visit the exhibition. You can read all about it and enter the contest here.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION AT LUMA: The Gilbert & George Exhibition at the Luma Westbau is a FREE exhibition which ends on 12th July. Read all about it here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
KIDS ZVV SUMMER PASS ZURICH: The ZVV Summer Pass for Children costs just CHF 25 and offers not only 5 weeks of free transport around Zurich but free access to museums na d Badis too as well as lots of other great offers. Read all about it here.
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list of swimming pools and Badis in Zurich here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
FOOD
ROOFTOP DINING AT LA MŪNA HOTEL LA RESERVE EDEN AU LAC ZURICH: The La Mūna Restaurant at La Réserve Eden Au Lac has the most amazing Japanese- Peruvian cuisine which is fresh, light and delicious. The restaurant has the most wonderful terrace directly overlooking Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.
AUSWAERTS_DAHEIM HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: If you fancy a high quality, beautifully prepared meal (created by none other than Nenad Mlinarevic who was Swiss Chef of the Year in 2016) that you simply finish off at home, why not check out this wonderful new service. Find out all about it here.
NEW STEAK RESTAURANT IN ZURICH – WILLIAMS BUTCHERSTABLE: If you love steak and all things meat you will be really pleased to discover that Williams ButchersTable has recently opened its third restaurant just off Bellevue. With top quality meat it even has a butcher’s counter with its own Head Butcher where you can buy fresh meat too. Find out all about it here.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.
A RECIPE FOR RASPBERRY & STRAWBERRY ETON MESS: A recipe for a very easy to make Strawberry Cake. Take a look here.
Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
THE WALDHAUS FLIMS WELLNESS RESORT: If you’re staying in Switzerland this Summer and want to get back to nature, enjoy sports, a some wellness and a bit of pampering along with gourmet food, how about treating yourself to a stay at the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort. One of the top Wellness hotels in the whole of Europe, the Waldhaus is a very special hotel with the largest hotel gardens of any hotel in Switzerland. Find out all about it here.
Lake Caumasee near Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort
LAKE CAUMASEE:You can read all about this beautiful turquoise blue lake in Graubünden here.
A TRIP TO SOLOTHURN: Solothurn is known for being the oldest baroque town in Switzerland and is definitely worth a visit. It also is home to the second oldest hotel in Switzerland, La Couronne, where Casanova, Napoleon as well as Sophia Lorena and Jane Fonda have all stayed. Find you tall about it here.
A TRIP TO THE MIRAGE MIRRORED CHALET IN GSTAAD: The Mirage is a pop up art installation and chalet made of mirrors up a mountain in Gstaad which was designed by artist Doug Aitken and is in situ until January 2021. Entrance is FREE! Summer is the perfect time to take an excursion there and you can find out all about it here.
The Roman Column in the lakeside town of Nyon
TAKE A TRIP TO THE BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF NYON!: The town of Nyon is midway between Lausanne and Geneva and offers so many things to see and do. It’s a Roman town with lots of history and a perfect place to visit for an excursion or weekend away this Summer. Read all about it here.
THE ALPINA GSTAAD RE-OPENS 3rd JULY: If you want to visit the Mirage and combine it with a luxury break then you will be pleased to know that The Alpina Gstaad is reopening for the Summer Season from 3rd July. Find out ore about this wonderful hotel here.
THE ROYAL SAVOY IN LAUSANNE RE-OPENS: The Royal Savoy Hotel in Lausanne with its fabulous Sky Gardens and lovely spa has just reopened in time for the Summer Season. You can find out a bit more about this hotel and how it was transformed a few years ago here.
TOP TIPS ON CHOOSING AN e-BIKE & TRAILS NEAR ZURICH: Heather shares her top tips on what to look out for when buying an e-Bike and great places to ride near Zurich once you have bought one. Take a look here.
GET 70% OFF DAY PASSES AT SATTEL HOCHSTUCKLI ON 7TH OF EVERY MONTH: To celebrate their 70th anniversary enjoy 70% off fay passes and combi tickets at Sattel Hochstuckli. Find out more here
FREE GORNERGRAT SPECIAL FOR PEOPLE WHO HAD LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAYS: If you had your birthday anytime during Lockdown from 21st March – 21st June, the Gornergrat Railway has a special offer for you – a FREE travel ticket on their railway. To find out more take a look here.
SPECIAL TRAVEL OFFER IN THE CANTON OF VAUD: If you’re planning a trip to the canton of Vaud, check out the many special offers they have at the moment including CHF 100 vouchers to be spent on amenities when you book your stay and some 3 for 2 offers too. Find out more here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
WANT TO GET FIT FOR SUMMER? – LEANNE LEVITT TO THE RESCUE! If you’ve been piling on the pounds since Lockdown or simply want to get fit this Summer, Leanne Levitt is a Personal Trainer who can help. Having dealt with her own setbacks last year, Leanne is just the person to motivate you, support you and get you fighting fit! Find out all about Leanne and the services she can offer (including her NewInZurich discount) here.
A TRIP TO PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER ZURICH: If you’re interested in design and interiors why not visit Le Pavillion Le Corbusier in Zurich. They currently have an exhibition about Le Corbusier and Zurich running at the moment. Find out more about this unique house of design here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
WOW MUSEUM NOW OPEN IN ZURICH: Located just off Bahnhofstrasse at Werdmühleplatz (where the Singing Christmas Tree is in Winter) the WOW Museum is full of illusion, colour and light and nothing is what it really seems! The Museum opened on 10th June so book your slots to go and take a look. Tickets cost CHF 23 for adults and CHF 16 for children 6 – 16 years old. It’s a perfect activity for rainy days! You can find out all about it here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
HELPING OTHERS – A BOY WITH A DREAM: Nepalese student Pasang Kaji Sherpa has recently graduated from ICSZ School in Zurich and has been offered a place to study at University in Finland. However, he needs some support from the community and if your are able to help in even a small way, it will get him closer to his goal. Find out all about his story here.
SPECIAL NEWINZURICH READER OFFER 10% OFF & FREE POSTAGE:“The Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland” is a new book to help you get more out of your time in Switzerland. Edited by best selling author Diccon Bewes and with the chapter on “Daily Life” written by Clive Greaves and Christina Fryer from NewInZurich, you can find out all about the book here.
If you order The Expat Guide To Your Life in Switzerland direct from Bergli Books using the discount code NEWINZURICH you will get 10% off the The Expert Guide To Your Life in Switzerland and additionally 10% off ANY of Bergli’s books if you wish to buy any other book. Plus you get FREE POSTAGE* on all orders (over CHF 30*). You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
CORONA UPDATES
SURVIVING COVID & TOP TIPS FOR EXPATS ON COPING WITH LIFE POST LOCKDOWN: Angela Weinberger, a global mobility specialist for expats, shares her personal experiences of surviving COVID-19 and gives her top tips on coping with the “new normal” after Lockdown. Take a look here.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
The Elephant Sculptures in Rapperswil Video
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
