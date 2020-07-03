What’s On In Zurich

Beginning of July 2020

We hope you had a good week despite the changeable weather. There’s plenty on in Zurich so take a look below for ideas and inspiration. Don’t forget too, that when travelling on any form of Public Transport in Switzerland from 6th July it will now be compulsory to wear a face mask. Also from Monday 6th July, anyone entering Switzerland from high risk countries will have to undergo a 10 day quarantine. You can find the links to the Swiss Government websites about COVID at the bottom of this article.

Congratulations to the 5 winners of the RhB Allegra Travelcard, they are all being contacted with the details of their prize. We have 2 new contests this week which you can enter below. The first is to win one of 3 pairs of Cerjo Sunglasses and the second is to win one of 3 pairs of tickets for the acclaimed Tutankhamun His Tomb and His Treasures Exhibition which arrives in Zurich on 10th July. Don’t forget also, our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland”. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich.

COMPULSORY WEARING OF MASKS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT FROM 6th JULY: From Monday 6th July it is now compulsory to wear a face mask when travelling on Public Transport. For more information please see the guidelines here.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP please do so. It is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here.

THE WALDHAUS FLIMS WELLNESS RESORT: If you’re staying in Switzerland this Summer and want to get back to nature, enjoy sports, a some wellness and a bit of pampering along with gourmet food, how about treating yourself to a stay at the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort. One of the top Wellness hotels in the whole of Europe, the Waldhaus is a very special hotel with the largest hotel gardens of any hotel in Switzerland. Find out all about it here.