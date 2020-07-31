What’s On in Zurich

Early August 2020

Wishing you a very Happy Swiss National Day on Saturday 1st August. Due to the current situation, many events have been cancelled, however, there is still plenty to do and you can of course make your own celebration! Have a great week ahead and a good start to August!

CELEBRATE SWISS NATIONAL DAY IN STYLE: Some ideas on things to do on August 1st, Swiss National Day. Please note that all the shops will be closed on Saturday 1st August and of course on Sunday. Take a look here at some ideas on how to celebrate

WINE OPEN DAY 1st & 2nd AUG: Mark your diaries for the Open Day for Swiss Wines taking place on 1st and 2nd August. Why not find a vineyard and visit and try the wine. Of course on 1st August there is bound to be a festive feel! See here for details.

FLOHMARKT AM SEE GZ WOLLISHOFEN SUNDAY 2nd AUG: If you’re going stir crazy with the shops shut on both Saturday and Sunday, why not head to the Wollishofen Flea Market on Sunday morning from 11am till 6pm to get some retail therapy ? It’s at GZ Wollishofen, Bachstrasse 7, 8038 Zurich. See details here. UPDATE: This event has now been cancelled due to bad weather forecast.

BRITISH CHEESE CENTRE PARTY 1st AUGUST VIADUKT: The British Cheese Centre are having a Swiss National Day party and celebration in front of the Viadukt serving food from 4pm till 9pm. For more details see here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 2nd AUGUST: The Baur Au Lac has its own Open Air Cinema event but tickets are selling very quickly. We went along the other week and it was such a great atmosphere. See details here.

ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG : There will be no open air cinema on the lake as usual this year, however, Allianz have opened a Drive In Cinema experience at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich. The cinema is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and others without a car too and there is seating available on beanbags at the front of the area. Read all about it here

DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER WELLEN 27th JUL – 16th AUG : The Dolder Wellen Kino is hosting an Open Air Cinema from 27th July till 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Films are in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.

THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.

ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event! Read all about it here.

BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.

NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH UNTIL 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.

Les Diablerets

SPECIAL TRAVEL OFFER IN THE CANTON OF VAUD: If you’re planning a trip to the Canton of Vaud, check out the many special offers they have at the moment including CHF 100 vouchers to be spent on amenities when you book your stay and some 3 for 2 offers too. You can use this offer in both Villars and Diablerets as mentioned above and at Le Mirador Resort and Spa too. Find out more here.

TOP VIEWS OF LAKE LUGANO FROM MONTE SAN SALVATORE: Why not take a trip to Monte San Salvatore in Ticino and enjoy the amazing views from the top. Take a look here.

SOME VIEWS FROM THE TOP OF PILATUS: There is lots to do at the top of Mount Pilatus. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO ZUG? Why not take a trip to the delightful town of Zug ? It’s only a short trip form Zurich and this little lake side town is full of charm. Find out more about it here.