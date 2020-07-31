What’s On in Zurich
Early August 2020
Wishing you a very Happy Swiss National Day on Saturday 1st August. Due to the current situation, many events have been cancelled, however, there is still plenty to do and you can of course make your own celebration! Have a great week ahead and a good start to August!
CELEBRATE SWISS NATIONAL DAY IN STYLE: Some ideas on things to do on August 1st, Swiss National Day. Please note that all the shops will be closed on Saturday 1st August and of course on Sunday. Take a look here at some ideas on how to celebrate
WINE OPEN DAY 1st & 2nd AUG: Mark your diaries for the Open Day for Swiss Wines taking place on 1st and 2nd August. Why not find a vineyard and visit and try the wine. Of course on 1st August there is bound to be a festive feel! See here for details.
FLOHMARKT AM SEE GZ WOLLISHOFEN SUNDAY 2nd AUG: If you’re going stir crazy with the shops shut on both Saturday and Sunday, why not head to the Wollishofen Flea Market on Sunday morning from 11am till 6pm to get some retail therapy ? It’s at GZ Wollishofen, Bachstrasse 7, 8038 Zurich. See details here. UPDATE: This event has now been cancelled due to bad weather forecast.
BRITISH CHEESE CENTRE PARTY 1st AUGUST VIADUKT: The British Cheese Centre are having a Swiss National Day party and celebration in front of the Viadukt serving food from 4pm till 9pm. For more details see here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 2nd AUGUST: The Baur Au Lac has its own Open Air Cinema event but tickets are selling very quickly. We went along the other week and it was such a great atmosphere. See details here.
ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG : There will be no open air cinema on the lake as usual this year, however, Allianz have opened a Drive In Cinema experience at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich. The cinema is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and others without a car too and there is seating available on beanbags at the front of the area. Read all about it here
DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER WELLEN 27th JUL – 16th AUG : The Dolder Wellen Kino is hosting an Open Air Cinema from 27th July till 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Films are in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event! Read all about it here.
BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.
NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH UNTIL 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Personal Training Offer with Leanne Levitt
August Offer for the first 5 NewInZurich readers to book a 121 Personal Training Session!
The first 5 people to apply will get a Personal Training Session with International Athlete Leanne Levitt for half price – just 65 chf!
Also see details of a Cancer Awareness 5k Event on 15th August in the article.
Having been through rehab for 12 months, Leanne has a keen insight into the challenges people face.
Email Leanne here or call here on 079 198 16 02
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
THE TEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is taking place in Zurich this Summer but in a different form with both free and paid for events. Take a look here to keep abreast of the developments.
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.
PICZ PHOTO LAUNDRY 13th SEPTEMBER: Photo International Club Zurich (PICZ) is organizing the “Photo Laundry” a public exhibition where all photographers can bring and display their own images and share them with each other. The event takes place on 13th September at GZ Riesbach. Photo Laundry is a good opportunity for photographers to connect with each other and they offer an attractive program of activities for photographers throughout the year. See more here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Have you visited the WOW museum in Zurich yet? Take a look here to find out all about it.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
KIDS TRANSPORT AND SUMMER PASS ZURICH: The ZVV Summer Pass for Children costs just CHF 25 and offers not only 5 weeks of free transport around Zurich but free access to museums na d Badis too as well as lots of other great offers. Read all about it here.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of where to find the best ice creams in Zurich. Take a look here.
WHERE TO SUP IN ZURICH: Find out where you can go Stand Up Paddleboarding in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Food, Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
WHAT MAKES THE CERVELAT SO SPECIAL ? On Swiss National Day thousands and thousands of Cervelat will be consumed all over Switzerland. Find out all about the Cervelat and why it is so popular in Switzerland especially for high days and holidays. Read all about the Swiss National Sausage here.
BELVOIR BARBEQUE DELUXE: Check out the delicious “Belvoir Barbeque Deluxe” at the Hotel Belvoir restaurant. It takes place every Friday during July and August fro 6pm – 9.30pm. On fine evenings you can sit out on the terrace and enjoy the views over Lake Zurich, and when it’s not such great weather you can enjoy the views from inside the restaurant. The barbecue features Angus Tomahawk steak, baby back ribs, lobster tails and lots more as well as a selection of salad starters and sides. It’s really well done and great value. Read all about it here.
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND NOW EXTENDED TILL 22nd AUG: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 22nd August due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL TILL 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
GUIDE TO TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Check out some of our favourite rooftop bars in Zurich. Take a look here.
RECIPE FOR WATERMELON & FETA SALAD: Check out this easy recipe for a refreshing watermelon and feta cheese. See the recipe here.
TAKEAWAY FOOD IN ZURICH: If you’re still preferring to order takeaways, many restaurants which began the service during Lockdown have been continuing this service. You can check out list here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
A STAY AT THE DOLDER GRAND HOTEL ZURICH: Whether you’re celebrating something special or you’re planning a wonderful “Staycation in Switzerland”, the Dolder Grand is a very special hotel to stay. Find out all about this magnificent hotel here.
You can also see a short video of the Dolder Grand here.
HIKING FROM LUGANO TO MORCOTE: If you’re planning a trip to Ticino, why not check out Peter Toller’s suggestion for a scenic hike from Lugano to Morcote? Take a look here to see his suggestions.
A TRIP TO AQUATIS AQUARIUM-VIVARIUM IN LAUSANNE: One of the top things to visit in Lausanne is AQUATIS Aquarium and Vivarium. Not only is it the largest freshwater aquarium in Europe, but it also houses a number of reptiles and other animals too. At the moment there are lots of special offers too. Find out all about it here.
See a short video of AQUATIS here.
GO OFF THE BEATEN TRACK IN VILLARS, DIABLERETS, GYRON AND BEX: If you’re looking for a holiday in the mountains amongst unspoilt natural beauty with lots of walking, hiking, climbing and wellness too, why not explore the beautiful area around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud? In Winter it’s covered in snow but in Summer it is absolutely beautiful! Check out the special discounts on offer at the moment too. See details here.
Les Diablerets
SPECIAL TRAVEL OFFER IN THE CANTON OF VAUD: If you’re planning a trip to the Canton of Vaud, check out the many special offers they have at the moment including CHF 100 vouchers to be spent on amenities when you book your stay and some 3 for 2 offers too. You can use this offer in both Villars and Diablerets as mentioned above and at Le Mirador Resort and Spa too. Find out more here.
TOP VIEWS OF LAKE LUGANO FROM MONTE SAN SALVATORE: Why not take a trip to Monte San Salvatore in Ticino and enjoy the amazing views from the top. Take a look here.
SOME VIEWS FROM THE TOP OF PILATUS: There is lots to do at the top of Mount Pilatus. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO ZUG? Why not take a trip to the delightful town of Zug ? It’s only a short trip form Zurich and this little lake side town is full of charm. Find out more about it here.
WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP ON THE PILATUSBAHN: Have you taken a trip on the Pilatusbahn up Mount Pilatus? The views are amazing and it makes for a fabulous day out. Find out all about it here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. (PS. Don’t forget masks need to be worn on all train journeys). See the details here.
A FAMILY TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: Fancy a family trip somewhere fun for the whole family? How about a trip to Europa Park in Germany? Find out all about it here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
A VISIT TO BEX SALT MINES: If you’re in the region of Bex, do make sure to visit the Salt Mines as it in not just interesting but great fun too. Find out more here.
A TRIP TO PAPILIORAMA – MORE THAN BUTTERFLIES: Rhoda recently visited Papiliorama in Kerzens and discovered they have quite a lot more on offer than just butterflies. Find out all about her visit here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
GET 70% OFF DAY PASSES AT SATTEL HOCHSTUCKLI ON 7TH OF EVERY MONTH: To celebrate their 70th anniversary enjoy 70% off fay passes and combi tickets at Sattel Hochstuckli. Find out more here
TOP TIPS ON CHOOSING AN e-BIKE & TRAILS NEAR ZURICH: Heather shares her top tips on what to look out for when buying an e-Bike and great places to ride near Zurich once you have bought one. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. If you have a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or a school, cafe, restaurant or hotel in Switzerland, this book makes perfect reading material. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
LEARN PHOTOGRAPHY IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Want to improve your photography skills? Why not contact the Swiss School of Photography and get 10% off all courses by using the code NEWINZURICH. Find out more here.
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Congratulations to the winners of the Movie Contests from last week. All winners have now been informed. We wish everyone could win – but do feel free to enter our next contest!
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
