What’s On In Zurich End of July 2020

End of July 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead in Zurich. Take a look at what’s on in our event listings and check out our Travel section for some ideas for excursions and more. Don’t miss our two Movie Contests: we have 2 x pairs of tickets to be won for the Dolder Wellen Openair Cinema and 2 x 2 tickets to be won for the Allianz Drive In Openair Cinema in Dübendorf.

KREIS 3 FLEA MARKET SATURDAY 25th JULY: The Kreis 3 Flohmarkt is taking place on Saturday 25th July in various locations all around Wiedikon and Kreis 3 from 10am till 6pm.See the locations on a map here and a little more information..

VINTAGE KILO POP UP AT TANZWERK SAT 25th & SUN 26th JULY: The popular Vintage Kilo Sale where clothes are sold by the kilo is back this weekend at Tanzwerk 101, Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zurich from 10am. Find out more about this free event here.

BARFUSSBAR ZURICH PARTY SUNDAY 26th JULY: If you’ve never visited before the Barfussbar in Zurich is a Women’s bathing area by day and a fabulous bar area by night. On Sunday 8th July there is the Tanz Am Sunntig starting at 8pm at Stadthausquai 12, 8001.Find out more here.

BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV + CONTEST: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.

Check out our video here for a sneak peek too:

NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH 4th – 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.

THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.

GO OFF THE BEATEN TRACK IN VILLARS, DIABLERETS, GYRON AND BEX: If you’re looking for a holiday in the mountains amongst unspoilt natural beauty with lots of walking, hiking, climbing and wellness too, why not explore the beautiful area around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud? In Winter it’s covered in snow but in Summer it is absolutely beautiful! Check out the special discounts on offer at the moment too. See details here.

Beautiful countryside and lakes in the Villars / Les Diablerets Region

SOME VIEWS FROM THE TOP OF PILATUS: There is lots to do at the top of Mount Pilatus. Take a look here.

TAKE A TRIP TO THE BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF VEVEY! The town of Vevey has so much to offer and there are so many things to see and do such as the nearby Chateau de Chillon, Chaplin’s World and lots more. It’s a great place to visit this Summer. Read all about it here.