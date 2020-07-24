What’s On In Zurich
End of July 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead in Zurich. Take a look at what’s on in our event listings and check out our Travel section for some ideas for excursions and more. Don’t miss our two Movie Contests: we have 2 x pairs of tickets to be won for the Dolder Wellen Openair Cinema and 2 x 2 tickets to be won for the Allianz Drive In Openair Cinema in Dübendorf.
KREIS 3 FLEA MARKET SATURDAY 25th JULY: The Kreis 3 Flohmarkt is taking place on Saturday 25th July in various locations all around Wiedikon and Kreis 3 from 10am till 6pm.See the locations on a map here and a little more information..
VINTAGE KILO POP UP AT TANZWERK SAT 25th & SUN 26th JULY: The popular Vintage Kilo Sale where clothes are sold by the kilo is back this weekend at Tanzwerk 101, Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zurich from 10am. Find out more about this free event here.
BARFUSSBAR ZURICH PARTY SUNDAY 26th JULY: If you’ve never visited before the Barfussbar in Zurich is a Women’s bathing area by day and a fabulous bar area by night. On Sunday 8th July there is the Tanz Am Sunntig starting at 8pm at Stadthausquai 12, 8001.Find out more here.
BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV + CONTEST: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too:
NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH 4th – 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Have you visited the WOW museum in Zurich yet? Take a look here to find out all about it.
SPECIAL OFFER ON TOPCARD PASS FOR GRUBÜNDEN ENDS 31st JULY: Whether you fancy hiking up the mountains this Summer or skiing this Winter in the major resorts in Graubünden, check out the special pre-season discount price on the TOPCARD mountain pass. You can buy it at the special price until 31st July. Find out all about it here
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH
ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG & ***CONTEST*** : There will be no open air cinema on the lake as usual this year, however, Allianz have opened a Drive In Cinema experience at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich. The cinema is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and others without a car too and there is seating available on beanbags at the front of the area. Read all about it here and enter the contest
DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER WELLEN 27th JUL – 16th AUG & ***CONTEST***: The Dolder Wellen Kino is hosting an Open Air Cinema from 27th July till 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Films are in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 2nd AUGUST: The Baur Au Lac has its own Open Air Cinema event but tickets are selling very quickly. We went along the other week and it was such a great atmosphere. See details here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BLOOM AT LANDESMUSEUM 15th – 26th JULY: Some interesting films are being shown at the Bloom Open Air Cinema in Zurich – just check on the language information if you’re looking for ones in English or with English subtitles. It’s located in the lovely courtyard at the Landesmuseum. See the program here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th JUNE – 23rd AUGUST: Why not pop over to Rapperswil to see the Elephant Parade? It’s an exhibition of 60 brightly coloured sculptures to raise awareness about the endangered Asian Elephant and it’s free. You can read all about it here:
You can see a short video of the Elephant sculptures here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list of swimming pools and Badis in Zurich here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
FOOD
BELVOIR BARBEQUE DELUXE: Check out the delicious “Belvoir Barbeque Deluxe” at the Hotel Belvoir restaurant. It takes place every Friday during July and August fro 6pm – 9.30pm. On fine evenings you can sit out on the terrace and enjoy the views over Lake Zurich, and when it’s not such great weather you can enjoy the views from inside the restaurant. The barbecue features Angus Tomahawk steak, baby back ribs, lobster tails and lots more as well as a selection of salad starters and sides. It’s really well done and great value. Read all about it here.
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL 16th JULY – 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
ROOFTOP DINING AT LA MŪNA HOTEL LA RESERVE EDEN AU LAC ZURICH: The La Mūna Restaurant at La Réserve Eden Au Lac has the most amazing Japanese- Peruvian cuisine which is fresh, light and delicious. The restaurant has the most wonderful terrace directly overlooking Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND NOW EXTENDED TILL 22nd AUG: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 22nd August due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
GUIDE TO TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Check out some of our favourite rooftop bars in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.
RECIPE FOR A DELICIOUS SUMMER SALAD: Check out this easy recipe for a delicious Summer salad with strawberries, walnuts and feta cheese which is perfect for picnics or to accompany grills. See the recipe here.
WHAT MAKES THE CERVELAT SO SPECIAL ? Find out all about the ever popular Cervelat and why it is so popular in Switzerland especially for high days and holidays.
TAKEAWAY FOOD IN ZURICH: If you’re still preferring to order takeaways, many restaurants which began the service during Lockdown have been continuing this service. You can check out list here.
Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
A STAY AT THE DOLDER GRAND HOTEL ZURICH: Whether you’re celebrating something special or you’re planning a wonderful “Staycation in Switzerland”, the Dolder Grand is a very special hotel to stay. Find out all about this magnificent hotel here.
You can also see a short video of the Dolder Grand here.:
HOTEL LE MIRADOR RESORT AND SPA MONT PELERIN VEVEY: We’re just back from a relaxing break in the beautiful Le Mirador Resort and Spa located just above Vevey. At the moment there are a number of great offers, so if you’re thinking of staying take a look here and contact the hotel directly for their best deals.
HIKING FROM LUGANO TO MORCOTE: If you’re planning a trip to Ticino, why not check out Peter Toller’s suggestion for a scenic hike from Lugano to Morcote? Take a look here to see his suggestions.
A FAMILY TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: Fancy a family trip somewhere fun for the whole family? How about a trip to Europa Park in Germany? Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO AQUATIS AQUARIUM-VIVARIUM IN LAUSANNE: One of the top things to visit in Lausanne is AQUATIS Aquarium and Vivarium. Not only is it the largest freshwater aquarium in Europe, but it also houses a number of reptiles and other animals too. At the moment there are lots of special offers too. Find out all about it here.
GO OFF THE BEATEN TRACK IN VILLARS, DIABLERETS, GYRON AND BEX: If you’re looking for a holiday in the mountains amongst unspoilt natural beauty with lots of walking, hiking, climbing and wellness too, why not explore the beautiful area around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud? In Winter it’s covered in snow but in Summer it is absolutely beautiful! Check out the special discounts on offer at the moment too. See details here.
Beautiful countryside and lakes in the Villars / Les Diablerets Region
SOME VIEWS FROM THE TOP OF PILATUS: There is lots to do at the top of Mount Pilatus. Take a look here.
TAKE A TRIP TO THE BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF VEVEY! The town of Vevey has so much to offer and there are so many things to see and do such as the nearby Chateau de Chillon, Chaplin’s World and lots more. It’s a great place to visit this Summer. Read all about it here.
MONTREUX RIVIERA PASS: Further more when we were staying Le Mirador we got the free Montreux Riviera Pass which gave us not only FREE public transport in the region, but also FREE access to Chateau de Chillon and most of the museums and tourist attractions in the area. The deal is valid until 31st December 2020! You can also see all the Canton Vaud deals here.
WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP ON THE PILATUSBAHN: Have you taken a trip on the Pilatusbahn up Mount Pilatus? The views are amazing and it makes for a fabulous day out. Find out all about it here.
SPECIAL TRAVEL OFFER IN THE CANTON OF VAUD: If you’re planning a trip to the Canton of Vaud, check out the many special offers they have at the moment including CHF 100 vouchers to be spent on amenities when you book your stay and some 3 for 2 offers too. You can use this offer in both Villars and Diablerets as mentioned above and at Le Mirador Resort and Spa too. Find out more here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. (PS. Don’t forget masks need to be worn on all train journeys). See the details here.
SWISS DELUXE HOTELS “BID YOUR PRICE” SPECIAL OFFER: Swiss Deluxe Hotels have just launched a special offer in time for Summer whereby you can name the price you would like to offer for a night’s accommodation at one of their selected hotels and they will let you know if they accept it. Discounts of up to 70% are available. Find out more about Bid Your Price here.
A VISIT TO BEX SALT MINES: If you’re in the region of Bex, do make sure to visit the Salt Mines as it in not just interesting but great fun too. Find out more here.
A TRIP TO PAPILIORAMA – MORE THAN BUTTERFLIES: Rhoda recently visited Papiliorama in Kerzens and discovered they have quite a lot more on offer than just butterflies. Find out all about her visit here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA SUMMER SPECIAL TREATMENTS: Get ready for your holidays! Check out Pure Beauty Spa Summer Specials on a range of treatments from manicures to pedicures to lash and brow tinting and of course St Tropez tanning! Don’t forget to book your appointment before they take a Summer break from 31st July – 6th August. Take a look here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
3 MONTHS FITNESS CARD FOR 300 CHF AT FIT-X IN EGG NEAR ZURICH TILL 31st JULY: If you live near Egg in Zurich and need an extra incentive to get fit this Summer, why not contact FIT-X in Egg and purchase their 3 months Fitness card for just CHF 300! Be quick though at the offer ends on 31st July. Call them on 043 244 55 50 For more information see here.
GET 70% OFF DAY PASSES AT SATTEL HOCHSTUCKLI ON 7TH OF EVERY MONTH: To celebrate their 70th anniversary enjoy 70% off fay passes and combi tickets at Sattel Hochstuckli. Find out more here
TOP TIPS ON CHOOSING AN e-BIKE & TRAILS NEAR ZURICH: Heather shares her top tips on what to look out for when buying an e-Bike and great places to ride near Zurich once you have bought one. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. If you have a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or a school, cafe, restaurant or hotel in Switzerland, this book makes perfect reading material. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
SWISS NATIONAL DAY & UPCOMING EVENTS
SWISS NATIONAL DAY 1st AUGUST: August 1st is not that far away now and although the parades in Zurich are not taking place you may fancy going for a Farmer’s Brunch – if so don’t forget to book one now. The forms and information are all in German and you need to register in advance but you can find what a 1st August Farmers Brunch in Switzerland is like here.
WINE OPEN DAY 1st & 2nd AUG: Mark your diaries for the Open Day for Swiss Wines taking place on 1st and 2nd August. See here for details.
PICZ PHOTO LAUNDRY 13th SEPTEMBER: Photo International Club Zurich (PICZ) is organizing the “Photo Laundry” a public exhibition where all photographers can bring and display their own images and share them with each other. The event takes place on 13th September at GZ Riesbach. Photo Laundry is a good opportunity for photographers to connect with each other and they offer an attractive program of activities for photographers throughout the year. See more here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: Great news! The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
