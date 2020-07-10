What’s On In Zurich

Mid July 2020 Onwards

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recent sunny weather and had a chance to swim in the lake and at the Badis. There’s plenty on in Zurich so take a look below for ideas and inspiration. The contest to win one of 3 pairs of Cerjo Sunglasses and to win one of 3 pairs of tickets for the acclaimed Tutankhamun His Tomb and His Treasures Exhibition will both be drawn at midnight on 12th July – so you still have time to enter both.

Don’t forget also, our special offer on the recenly launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. If you have a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or a school, cafe, restaurant or hotel in Switzerland, this book makes perfect reading material. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

WHAT’S ON IN AND AROUND ZURICH

NEED A BIKE? THE VELOBÖRSE SAT 11th JULY IN HELVETIAPLATZ: The Velobörse takes place from 9am till 3pm if you want to buy a bike, and if you want to sell one you need to take it along between 8am and 10am. The next bike sale is on 29th August. You can find out more about it here.

BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.

TUTANCHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV + CONTEST: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. We also have a contest for 3 Pairs of tickets to visit the exhibition and the contest ends at midnight on 12th July. You can read all about it and enter the contest here.

Discover nature in Canton Vaud

GO OFF THE BEATEN TRACK IN VILLARS, DIABLERETS, GYRON AND BEX: If you’re looking for a holiday in the mountains amongst unspoilt natural beauty with lots of walking, hiking, climbing and wellness too, why not explore the beautiful area around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud? In Winter it’s covered in snow but in Summer it is absolutely beautiful! Check out the special discounts on offer at the moment too. See details here.

THE WALDHAUS FLIMS WELLNESS RESORT: If you’re staying in Switzerland this Summer and want to get back to nature, enjoy sports, a some wellness and a bit of pampering along with gourmet food, how about treating yourself to a stay at the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort. One of the top Wellness hotels in the whole of Europe, the Waldhaus is a very special hotel with the largest hotel gardens of any hotel in Switzerland. Find out all about it here.

LAKE CAUMASEE: You can read all about this beautiful turquoise blue lake in Graubünden here.