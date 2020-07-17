What’s On in Zurich
Mid to End of July 2020
July is rushing by and as well as plenty to do in the city, there is also lots to explore throughout the whole of Switzerland so if you’re enjoying a “Staycation” this Summer do check out our Travel Section below for inspiration and ideas.
WHAT’S ON IN AND AROUND ZURICH
The observation tower on the Pfannenstiel
EXPLORE THE PFANNENSTIEL: Why not explore the countryside around Zurich this weekend – and what better place to start than a hike or bike around the Pfannensiel? Heather has some great tips on what to see and where to go –read all about it here.
BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.
LIVE STANDUP COMEDY OPEN AIR SAT 18th JULY AT NUDE BAR ZURICH: Open air standup comedy courtesy of the American StandUp Show (ASS) at the Nude Bar this Saturday from 7.30pm at Wasserwekstrasse 127a, 8037 Zurich. It’s currently sold out but check for return tickets just in case. See details here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV + CONTEST: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too:
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Have you checked out the WOW museum in Zurich yet? Take a look here to find out all about it.
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH
ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG: There will be no open air cinema on the lake as usual this year, however, Allianz have just opened a Drive In Cinema experience at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich. UPDATE: the cinema is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and others without a car too and there is seating available on beanbags at the front of the area. Read all about it here on their website.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BAUR AU LAC: The Baur Au Lac has its own Open Air Cinema event but tickets are selling very quickly. We went along last week and it was such a great atmosphere. See details here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BLOOM AT LANDESMUSEUM 15th – 26th JULY: Some interesting films are being shown at the Bloom Open Air Cinema in Zurich – just check on the language information if you’re looking for ones in English or with English subtitles. It’s located in the lovely courtyard at the Landesmuseum. See the program here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.
DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER SPORTS 27th JUL – 16th AUG: The area at the Dolder Sports is hosting an Open Air Cinema from 27th July till 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Flims in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Article
FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING ACADEMIC COURSES FOR CHILDREN
Academic courses run by Foundations For Learning for children needing an extra bit of help in specific subjects.
Foundations For Learning is running a series of academic courses over the next few weeks to help children who may benefit from extra tuition over the Summer break. Whether your child’s curriculum has been disrupted due to the Pandemic, or whether they just need help with a subject they are struggling with, the Foundations For Learning courses include Writing, Reading and Spelling, Early Years Language and Basic Numeracy, Mathematics and even a Summer Maths Camp.
For more information on the courses Take a look here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th JUNE – 23rd AUGUST: Why not pop over to Rapperswil to see the Elephant Parade? It’s an exhibition of 60 brightly coloured sculptures to raise awareness about the endangered Asian Elephant and it’s free. You can read all about it here:
You can see a short video of the Elephant sculptures here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Personal Training Offer with Leanne Levitt
July Offer for the first 5 NewInZurich readers to book a 121 Personal Training Session!
The first 5 people to apply will get a Personal Training Session with International Athlete Leanne Levitt for just CHF 35! Even if you’re not in the first 5 to book, Leanne has many other great offers – so do get in touch!
Get fit for Summer now!
Email Leanne here or call here on 079 198 16 02
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH 27th JUNE TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list of swimming pools and Badis in Zurich here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
FOOD
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL 16th JULY – 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
ROOFTOP DINING AT LA MŪNA HOTEL LA RESERVE EDEN AU LAC ZURICH: The La Mūna Restaurant at La Réserve Eden Au Lac has the most amazing Japanese- Peruvian cuisine which is fresh, light and delicious. The restaurant has the most wonderful terrace directly overlooking Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND NOW EXTENDED TILL 22nd AUG: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 22nd August due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
GUIDE TO TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Check out some of our favourite rooftop bars in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: The weather has been very changeable recently but when the sun is out there’s nothing better than a delicious ice cream. See our list here.
A RECIPE FOR LEMON TART: A very easy but delicious recipe for lemon tart. Take a look here.
TAKEAWAY FOOD IN ZURICH: If you’re still preferring to order takeaways, many restaurants which began the service during Lockdown have been continuing this service. You can check out list here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
HIKING FROM LUGANO TO MORCOTE: If you’re planning a trip to Ticino, why not check out Peter Toller’s suggestion for a scenic hike from Lugano to Morcote? Take a look here to see his suggestions.
THE PRETTY VILLAGE OF CARONA: Whilst you’re in Ticino, why not stop and explore the pretty little village of Carona? Read all about it here.
GO OFF THE BEATEN TRACK IN VILLARS, DIABLERETS, GYRON AND BEX: If you’re looking for a holiday in the mountains amongst unspoilt natural beauty with lots of walking, hiking, climbing and wellness too, why not explore the beautiful area around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud? In Winter it’s covered in snow but in Summer it is absolutely beautiful! Check out the special discounts on offer at the moment too. See details here.
The beautiful countryside in the region around Villars and Les Diablerets
Il SPIR VIEWING PLATFORM OVER SWITZERLAND’S GRAND CANYON FLIMS: Next time you’re in Flims why not check out the stunning views you can get from the Il Spir viewing platform near Conn. Shaped like a bird it it offers fabulous views of the Upper Rhine Gorge from 400m above. Rad all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP TO THE BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF VEVEY! The town of Vevey has so much to offer and there are so many things to see and do such as the nearby Chateau de Chillon, Chaplin’s World and lots more. It’s a great place to visit this Summer. Read all about it here.
Le Mirador Resort and Spa
HOTEL LE MIRADOR RESORT AND SPA MONT PELERIN VEVEY: We’re just back from a relaxing break in the beautiful Le Mirador Resort and Spa located just above Vevey. At the moment there are a number of great offers, so if you’re thinking of staying take a look here and contact the hotel directly for their best deals.
MONTREUX RIVIERA PASS: Further more when we were staying Le Mirador we got the free Montreux Riviera Pass which gave us not only FREE public transport in the region, but also FREE access to Chateau de Chillon and most of the museums and tourist attractions in the area. The deal is valid until 31st December 2020! You can also see all the Canton Vaud deals here.
SPECIAL OFFER ON TOPCARD PASS FOR GRUBÜNDEN ENDS 31st JULY: Whether you fancy hiking up the mountains this Summer or skiing this Winter in the major resorts in Graubünden, check out the special pre-season discount price on the TOPCARD mountain pass. You can buy it at the special price until 31st July.
SPECIAL TRAVEL OFFER IN THE CANTON OF VAUD: If you’re planning a trip to the Canton of Vaud, check out the many special offers they have at the moment including CHF 100 vouchers to be spent on amenities when you book your stay and some 3 for 2 offers too. You can use this offer in both Villars and Diablerets as mentioned above and at Le Mirador Resort and Spa too. Find out more here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. (PS. Don’t forget masks need to be worn on all train journeys). See the details here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
SWISS DELUXE HOTELS “BID YOUR PRICE” SPECIAL OFFER: Swiss Deluxe Hotels have just launched a special offer in time for Summer whereby you can name the price you would like to offer for a night’s accommodation at one of their selected hotels and they will let you know if they accept it. Discounts of up to 70% are available. Find out more about Bid Your Price here.
A VISIT TO BEX SALT MINES: If you’re in the region of Bex, do make sure to visit the Salt Mines as it in not just interesting but great fun too. Find out more here.
A TRIP TO PAPILIORAMA – MORE THAN BUTTERFLIES: Rhoda recently visited Papiliorama in Kerzens and discovered they have quite a lot more on offer than just butterflies. Find out all about her visit here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA SUMMER SPECIAL TREATMENTS: Get ready for your holidays! Check out Pure Beauty Spa Summer Specials on a range of treatments from manicures to pedicures to lash and brow tinting and of course St Tropez tanning! Don’t forget to book your appointment before they take a Summer break from 31st July – 6th August. Take a look here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
3 MONTHS FITNESS CARD FOR 300 CHF AT FIT-X IN EGG NEAR ZURICH TILL 31st JULY: If you live near Egg in Zurich and need an extra incentive to get fit this Summer, why not contact FIT-X in Egg and purchase their 3 months Fitness card for just CHF 300! Be quick though at the offer ends on 31st July. Call them on 043 244 55 50 For more information see here.
GET 70% OFF DAY PASSES AT SATTEL HOCHSTUCKLI ON 7TH OF EVERY MONTH: To celebrate their 70th anniversary enjoy 70% off fay passes and combi tickets at Sattel Hochstuckli. Find out more here
TOP TIPS ON CHOOSING AN e-BIKE & TRAILS NEAR ZURICH: Heather shares her top tips on what to look out for when buying an e-Bike and great places to ride near Zurich once you have bought one. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. If you have a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or a school, cafe, restaurant or hotel in Switzerland, this book makes perfect reading material. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
SWISS NATIONAL DAY & UPCOMING EVENTS
SWISS NATIONAL DAY 1st AUGUST: It’s not that far away now so if you fancy a Farmer’s Brunch don’t forget to book one now. Find out all about the 1st August Farmers Brunches here.
WINE OPEN DAY 1st & 2nd AUG: Mark your diaries for the Open Day for Swiss Wines taking place on 1st and 2nd August. See here for details.
PICZ PHOTO LAUNDRY 13th SEPTEMBER: Photo International Club Zurich (PICZ) is organizing the “Photo Laundry” a public exhibition where all photographers can bring and display their own images and share them with each other. The event takes place on 13th September at GZ Riesbach. Photo Laundry is a good opportunity for photographers to connect with each other and they offer an attractive program of activities for photographers throughout the year. See more here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: Great news! The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Ever visited the pretty town of Stein Am Rhein? You can see a video of it here:
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
******************************
*********************
