What’s On in Zurich

Mid to End of July 2020

July is rushing by and as well as plenty to do in the city, there is also lots to explore throughout the whole of Switzerland so if you’re enjoying a “Staycation” this Summer do check out our Travel Section below for inspiration and ideas.

WHAT’S ON IN AND AROUND ZURICH

The observation tower on the Pfannenstiel

EXPLORE THE PFANNENSTIEL: Why not explore the countryside around Zurich this weekend – and what better place to start than a hike or bike around the Pfannensiel? Heather has some great tips on what to see and where to go –read all about it here.

BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.

LIVE STANDUP COMEDY OPEN AIR SAT 18th JULY AT NUDE BAR ZURICH: Open air standup comedy courtesy of the American StandUp Show (ASS) at the Nude Bar this Saturday from 7.30pm at Wasserwekstrasse 127a, 8037 Zurich. It’s currently sold out but check for return tickets just in case. See details here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH 10th JULY – 1st NOV + CONTEST: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.

Check out our video here for a sneak peek too:

HIKING FROM LUGANO TO MORCOTE: If you’re planning a trip to Ticino, why not check out Peter Toller’s suggestion for a scenic hike from Lugano to Morcote? Take a look here to see his suggestions.

THE PRETTY VILLAGE OF CARONA: Whilst you’re in Ticino, why not stop and explore the pretty little village of Carona? Read all about it here.

GO OFF THE BEATEN TRACK IN VILLARS, DIABLERETS, GYRON AND BEX: If you’re looking for a holiday in the mountains amongst unspoilt natural beauty with lots of walking, hiking, climbing and wellness too, why not explore the beautiful area around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud? In Winter it’s covered in snow but in Summer it is absolutely beautiful! Check out the special discounts on offer at the moment too. See details here.

The beautiful countryside in the region around Villars and Les Diablerets

Il SPIR VIEWING PLATFORM OVER SWITZERLAND’S GRAND CANYON FLIMS: Next time you’re in Flims why not check out the stunning views you can get from the Il Spir viewing platform near Conn. Shaped like a bird it it offers fabulous views of the Upper Rhine Gorge from 400m above. Rad all about it here.