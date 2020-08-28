A Trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich
Fancy a trip to the innovative Umweltarena in Zurich? Located just outside the city centre in Spreitenbach, this modern building, designed like a spaceship, is full of fascinating, interactive exhibits. What’s more, is that everything it features is linked to the topic of sustainability.
The Umwelt Arena explains how we humans are adversely impacting the environment with our behaviour. It gives tips and information on how we can make small changes in our everyday lives to help save the environment.
It is a wonderful place for children to visit with all sorts of interactive displays and there is lots of information and useful tips on helping us all leave “greener” lives.
The Energy Slide, just one of many exhibits, explains how energy is produced. Elsewhere we learn why it is so important to separate our waste and to recycle as much as we can. It makes for a fun and educational day out for all the family and is a perfect excursion on a rainy day.
Umweltarena Zurich
Where: Umwelt Arena Schweiz, Türliackerstrasse 4, 8957 Spreitenbach
Opening Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 10am – 5pm
Tickets: Adults CHF 18, Children 6 – 15 years CHF 13, under 6 Free
For more information visit the website (in German) here
The Umwelt Arena can be accessed via both Public Transport and by Car and there is parking on site.
All photos courtesy of Umweltarena
