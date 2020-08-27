Compulsory Wearing of Masks in Zurich Shops

From Thursday 27 August 2020, if you go into a shop, shopping centre or market in the whole of Canton Zurich, you need to wear a mask. The government has decided to bring in this new measure in the hope of reducing the risk of Covid-19 cases.

Mask Wearing now Compulsory in Vaud, Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel and Basel-City

Zurich is following similar moves for compulsory mask wearing which are already in place in the Cantons of Vaud, Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel and Basel-City.

Restaurants Also To Record Guests’ Contact Details

In addition, from now on, restaurants are obliged to record guests’ contact details and in bars and clubs where people can move around freely, there is a limit of 100 people allowed indoors. Furthermore, no more than 200 are allowed to occupy an outdoor space. If these limits are exceeded then everyone in the venue needs to wear a mask or maintain a distance of 1.5m from each other.

Rule Instigated Until 30th September 2020 Initially

To begin with the new rules will remain in place until 30th September 2020, when they will be reviewed. Zurich Covid figures have been rising over the past weeks and this is the latest move to try to reduce the figures and the spread of the virus.

Masks On Public Transport and at the Airport in Zurich

Since 6th July the wearing of masks on public transport has been compulsory for everybody aged 12 years and older. From 15th August, mask wearing has been compulsory on all aeroplanes which take off or land in Zurich Airport.

Coronavirus Hotline – 0800 044 1 17

If you have any questions about the Coronavirus there is a hotline which is manned Monday to Friday from 8am till 8pm and the number is 0800 044 1 17.

For More Information (In German)

For more information in German take a look here.

For more information on Corona see here.

Switzerland Officially in Recession Due to Corona

Furthermore, Switzerland is now officially in a recession due to the coronavirus crisis. GDP fell by 8.2 percent between April and June 2020 compared to the previous quarter. This represents the largest decrease since 1980 when recordings began.

How To Carry Your Mask – Swiss Made Mask Holders

If you’re looking for a convenient way to carry your masks, the Swiss company Ma Boîte A Masques makes convenient and hygienic mask boxes in a variety of shapes and sizes. For more information see here.

