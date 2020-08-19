Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

As the Summer months wear on and some days it feels as if the Tropics have moved a dozen degrees further north, you can often see the people of Zurich floating down the Limmat. They have come up with an ingenious way of having fun and keeping cool. With swimming pools and the lakeside packed (and queues to get in at many of them due to Covid restrictions), the locals have been taking to the river in droves!

Just along from Escher Wyss Platz there are people clutching an armada of inflatables of all shapes and sizes. Young and old launch themselves into the water on the steps of the beach-like area at Escher Wyss, to float out of central Zurich and down river. The practice has become so popular that floating on your little “Böötle” is one of the hottest (or probably coolest) things to do to in Zurich to beat the Summer heat.

“Most people get out at Werdinsel” notes one local “but all you have to do is bring your boat over the island and people go all the way to Dietikon”. Having asked how long it takes; they say “15 minutes to Werdinsel, 2 hours or so to Dietikon”. Only 15 minutes later we see them floating past us in their inflatable armchairs, beers in hand with a wide smile across their faces.

Some people begin their journeys from Hardbrücke, but when we investigated, we saw many starting a lot further upstream at the weir at Sihlquai. The route is mostly clear, however it must be noted that it includes some fast stretches of shallow and deep water areas (water level dependant) so do wear some sturdy footwear if you plan to take a dip on the way.

There are a few signposted areas where it is dangerous and at the weir you have to get out of your boat and to get back in a little farther down, but there are plenty of signposts so you really can’t go wrong! There are plenty of signs showing you where to get out at the end as well.

We set off the other weekend as a party of four in a rubber boat and a couple of donut rings and we had great fun. It’s a great Zurich experience – but I think you get more out of it being in a rubber ring or floating chair than in a dinghy – but it’s fun either way!

In fact we saw all manner of inflatable boats on the river from lilos to floating chairs all the way to the ubiquitous flamingos – and do pack a dry bag to keep your phone and valuables dry.

Tips For The Trip From Limmattal

The local project “Regionale 2025: Limmattal” has a few precautions it’s wise to note:

It is recommended that you start at Wipkinger Park for your safety Avoid the power plants on the right hand side Try to keep left on the river At Dietikon the river trip concludes before you get to a large hydroelectric plant which is closed to boats so try to get out beforehand on the left hand side. Only experienced swimmers should get out of the boat

My Tips

Additionally from my experience, don’t forget to pack the following:

Sunglasses – on hot bright sunny days you will be glad of these ! Sunscreen – there are plenty of places to stop en route to reapply if necessary Wear crocs or rubber soled shoes to protect your feet from the rocks – this is more important if you are floating on on a rubber ring or similar! Use a dry bag and make sure you have tested it at home first – also make sure to fold and close it properly !

With this in mind, the river trip along the Limmat is a great experience to be had as it allows a new perspective of greater Zurich while cooling you down during the hot Summer days.

Article written by Jan de Boer and Christina Fryer

