Projektil Illuminated Art in Solothurn with Hodler and Klee

See two of Switzerland’s greatest artists in a whole new light

If you loved the dazzling digital displays of Van Gogh in Zurich earlier this year (or missed them as the shows sold out so quickly!), this is your chance to enjoy another fantastically immersive 360˚ art experience near Solothurn, less than 90 minutes from Zurich.

The 45-minute shows feature the works of Swiss artists Ferdinand Hodler, known for his landscapes and his unique ‘parallelism’ style, and Paul Klee, widely regarded as one of the most important artists of the 20th C. Whether you’re an art expert or a complete novice, the projections of the artists’ work into the vast interior spaces of the former industrial complex at Attisholz Areal are absolutely beautiful to watch.

The show has been expertly curated, with explanations (in German) of how the artists’ styles developed, perfectly complimented by a soundtrack of classical and jazz music. And with limited tickets per timed session, there’s more than enough room for everyone to keep their social distance in the 3325 m² of exhibition space.

If you have time, it’s worth fitting in a visit to Solothurn’s small (free!) art gallery before the show as they have a selection of Hodler’s work which sets the scene nicely for the main event. You could also enjoy an early dinner at one of Solothurn’s riverside bars and restaurants, or for a quirkier experience you can eat and drink at Attisholz, surrounded by the graffitied shells of the former gravel works.

The shows run each evening till 29th August, with the first one at 19.00 and the last at 21.15. The later shows are recommended as full darkness enhances the effect, but when we visited it was still light outside and we thought it was amazing! For tickets and more information see here.

Projektil Solothurn

When: Till 29th August 2020

Where: Attisholz-Areal, Attisholzstrasse 10, 4533 Riedholz/Attisholz

Accessible by Public Transport and by car with parking spaces on site

Click here for Google Map directions

Tickets: Adults CHF 17, Youth 13–17 years old CHF 10,Children up to 12 years free

See this video of Projektil here:

Article written and photos by Heather Moore

Heather is an English-language copy and content writer based in Zurich.

She can can create copy for websites, blogs, e-shots, brochures, reports, newsletters, social media posts and lots more

