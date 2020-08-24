Sleeping under the Stars in A Bubble Hotel

A “Himmelbett” in Thurgau

Ever fancied sleeping in a Bubble Hotel? We were lucky enough to have the opportunity to try one out the other week in the beautiful area of Thurgau, just around an hour’s drive from Zurich.

The Bubble Hotel In Hüttwilen Thurgau

Thurgau is a very fertile region famous for its fruit, vineyards, apples and pears and for cider making. It is bordered to the north by Lake Constance and is very picturesque.

There are vineyards all along the lake and in the Thur valley. It was in the little village of Hüttwilen in Thurgau that our Bubble Hotel “Hagschnurer” was located.

Hagschnurer Farmhouse with Shop and Facilities

We arrived and parked our car in the allotted car parking space and announced ourselves at the nearby Farmhouse. Barbara and Daniel who run the farmhouse were extremely friendly and they showed us round and explained everything. As well as being a farm house, they also have the bathrooms and facilities located here and this is also where they serve breakfast (which is included in your stay). There is also a covered outside patio (photo below) where there is a self service facility where you can buy coffee and snacks at any time. It’s also a pleasant place to hang out and chill as it can be quite warm inside the Bubble once the sun is at full strength, though in the evening the temperature was really pleasant.

In addition they have a Farm Shop where they sell all manner of farmhouse delicacies from honey and preserves to free range eggs, home made ice cream and apple juice and cider.

The “Bubble” is situated on a patch of land on its own (except for one house which from which it is shielded by foliage and trees) and is just a hundred or so metres away from the farmhouse.

How To Enter The Bubble

The Bubble Hotel comprises of 2 spherical transparent globes. To get in you must unzip first the outer bubble (or hallway) and then zip it back up before going into the main room of the bubble which is the bedroom. Failure to zip up the first bubble whilst entering the second could lead to the air escaping and the bubble collapsing!!! There is a pipe filling the tent with fresh filtered air and of course the views are perfect because there are no curtains!

Inside The Bubble Hotel

Inside the bedroom area it is simply but comfortably furnished. As well as the (very comfortable ) double bed with pillows and duvets, there are two rechargeable lamps, two small bedside tables and a small round table. Importantly, though there are a couple of electrical sockets so that you can change your phone and any devices you may have. If you have any valuables you would like locked away, then the Farmhouse are happy to look after them for you.

Nigthtime and Dawn in The Bubble

Outside the Bubble there are a couple of chairs and a small table. We arrived early evening so after unpacking and taking some photos we enjoyed a picnic just outside. If you haven’t brought any food with you, don’t worry as there is plenty that you can buy from the Farm Shop and they even sell local wine too!

As the dusk descended and it became darker we moved inside. It’s a really interesting experience sleeping in a Bubble as you do feel that you are in the midst of nature. The evening has been a little cloudy but it gave way to a starry sky which was really lovely to view from the warmth of the Bubble.

We had a little gentle rain in the middle of the night which woke us up briefly but it was really interesting and all part of the “back to nature” experience! In the morning, you wake up very serenely as it gently gets lighter and lighter. We didn’t see the sunrise we were hoping for, but once all the cloud had burned off it gave way to blue skies. It was really wonderful!

E-Bikes and Swimming

Hüttwilersee

Included in the package when you stay at the Bubble Hotel are a couple of E-bikes which you can use to explore the region (there are plenty of cycle routes so you’re spoilt for choice) or you can pop over to the nearby Hüttwilersee lake to go for a swim (entrance included) or for a drink or snack.

Questions You May Have

When we posted on Instagram Stories 90% of the comments and direct messages we received were asking if there were toilets and how far away they were!!! Don’t worry the answer is very close indeed! In fact the bathrooms are modern and clean with great showers and are open all day and all night and there is also a torch provided so you can make your way safely from the Bubble Hotel to the facilities.

You are right in the midst of nature – so I would also recommend taking some Anti-Brumm (if like me you tend to be very popular with insects!).

Other questions we were asked were if people could see in. Yes, I guess if anyone was passing by and you had the light on, people could see in, however, given that you are in the middle of nowhere this wasn’t really an issue.

It is simply a really unique experience to be close to nature, yet protected inside a little bubble.

Overall Experience

We had a great time and really enjoyed our night under the stars. Unlike camping or sleeping in a tent, you have the luxury of a comfortable bed, a warm environment and the unique ability to be able to see wonderful views without even getting out of bed. It’s really fun – so why not give it a try? It’s the perfect birthday present, anniversary gift – or the ideal experience for someone who has done almost everything! You can purchase vouchers online. Do be quick though as the Bubble Hotel is only open from April until the middle of October and is extremely popular!

Find Out More about Sleeping in A Bubble

For more information about sleeping in the Hagschnurer Bubble Hotel please see here.

To Book the Hagschnurer Bubble Hotel please see here.

Find out more about all the Bubble Hotels in Thurgau please see here.

All Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen specialises in family portraits, LinkedIn shots and pet photography

*** Articles You May Like ***

***************************